Authentic Brands Group Behind Another Silly Parent, Child Trademark Dispute

We’ve talked about Authentic Brands Group here a couple of times and never for good behavior. The company that manages the rights for several living and deceased celebrities is also a notorious trademark troll and enforcer. Most recently we discussed a bizarre trademark opposition brought against Shaqir O’Neal, Shaq’s son, who had the trademark application for Shaqir’s name opposed by ABG… on behalf of his father Shaq.

That was a couple of week ago and, at the time, I had thought it was something of a unique and weird situation, on top of thinking that ABG’s opposition was stupid and dumb. Turns out that kind of stupid and dumb wasn’t as unique as I thought, as now we have a second incident in which this has happened. In this case, Laila Ali, daughter of the late Muhammad Ali, has had her own trademark application for her name opposed by ABG.

A Notice of Opposition was filed by the company that owns Muhammad Ali’s trademark, attempting to stop his daughter Laila Ali from registering her name. Based on information from attorney Josh Gerben, the root of the issues goes all the way back to 2006, when Muhammad Ali sold rights to his trademarks and likeness to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for $50 million.

According to Josh Gerben, Authentic Brand Group’s filing has three listed complaints in its opposition.

-False Connection: consumers will believe that Laila Ali’s trademark is connected to Muhammad Ali and that any goods sold under her name are licensed by Authentic Brands Group. -Likelihood of Confusion: the “Laila Ali” and “Muhammad Ali” trademarks are so similar that they will be confused. -Dilution by Tarnishment: the registration of the “Laila Ali” trademark will harm the reputation of Authentic Brands Group and tarnish its rights in the “Muhammad Ali” trademark.

This bullshit really has to stop. None of ABG’s concerns are legitimate in this instance. The public isn’t going to associate Laila Ali’s trademark to ABG’s any further than acknowledging their father/daughter relationship. The marks in question are also not similar in a form that will confuse the public. It’s her name. “Ali” is also not a terribly unique surname. Does ABG contend that nobody can trademark anything that includes the name “Ali” due to confusion? Because that would be a hell of a claim for the company to make.

And tarnishment? How? Why? Laila Ali isn’t some villain who’s name is somehow going to bring ABG into ill-repute. Frankly, the company is doing just fine in that arena all on its own.

And you really do have to wonder how a counter-culture icon like Muhammad Ali would react to his own daughter being targeted for this sort of thing by a company that rakes in millions of dollars utilizing other people’s names and brands.

Filed Under: children, laila ali, muhammad ali, trademark

Companies: authentic brands