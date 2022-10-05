Book Publishing Giant Pulls Nearly 1400 Ebook Titles From GW Library; Forcing Students To Buy Them Instead
It is difficult to understate how downright evil the big book publishers are. If you think the RIAA and MPA are bad (and, they are), the book publishers take it to new super villain, mustache-twirling levels. George Washington University libraries have put out an alert to students and faculty that Wiley, one of the largest textbook publishers, has now removed 1,379 textbook titles that the library can lend out. They won’t even let the library purchase a license to lend out the ebooks. They will only let students buy the books.
Wiley will no longer offer electronic versions of these titles in the academic library market for license or purchase. To gain access to these titles, students will have to purchase access from vendors that license electronic textbooks directly to students, such as VitalSource, or purchase print copies. At most, GW Libraries can acquire physical copies for course reserve, which severely reduces the previous level of access for all students in a course.
This situation highlights how the behavior of large commercial publishers poses a serious obstacle to textbook affordability. In this case, Wiley seems to have targeted for removal those titles in a shared subscription package that received high usage. By withdrawing those electronic editions from the academic library market altogether, Wiley has effectively ensured that, when those titles are selected as course textbooks, students will bear the financial burden, and that libraries cannot adequately provide for the needs of students and faculty by providing shared electronic access.
For years now, we’ve noted that if libraries didn’t already exist, you know that the publishers would scream loudly that they were piracy, and almost certainly block libraries from coming into existence. Of course, since we first noted that, the publishers seem to think they can and should just kill off libraries. They’ve repeatedly jacked up the prices on ebooks for libraries, making them significantly more expensive to libraries than print books, and putting ridiculous limitations on them. That is, when they even allow them to be lent out at all.
They’ve also sued the Internet Archive for daring to lend out ebooks of books that the Archive had in its possession.
And now they’re pulling stunts like this with academic libraries?
And, really, this is yet another weaponization of copyright. If it wasn’t an ebook, the libraries could just purchase copies of the physical book on the open market, and then lend it out. That’s what the first sale right enables. But the legacy copyright players made sure that the first sale right did not exist in the digital space, and now we get situations like this, where they get to dictate the terms over whether or not a library (an academic one at that) can even lend out a book.
This is disgusting behavior and people should call out Wiley for its decision here.
Filed Under: ebooks, lending, libraries
Companies: george washington university, john wiley & sons, wiley
Comments on “Book Publishing Giant Pulls Nearly 1400 Ebook Titles From GW Library; Forcing Students To Buy Them Instead”
'Libraries exist' Publishers: And I took offense to that
‘If libraries were not already a long entrenched part of society publishers would never allow them to exist’ might be seen as an observation of publisher behavior by those outside the industry but has apparently been seen as a challenge for those same publishers.
How to encourage more academic authors to publish their books as open access. If students can’t afford the books, student numbers fall, and academics lose their teaching jobs.
Patreon. Kickstarter. Indiegogo. Crowdfunding in general.
For a textbook, you would need funding for:
* paying the author
* paying the proofreaders and/or editors (you really don’t want to do without those!)
* paying for any third-party images or other content included in the book.
* Optionally, paying for on-demand print services.
* Optionally, paying for someone to “produce” the book (that is, handle the administration of the project).
Absolutely nothing prevents someone from doing this. All they need is time and elbow-grease. And luck. And publicity. And acceptance by the institutions of learning to USE the crowdfunded book as a coursework text, or all you’ve done is produce a new book that COULD be used for that course.
You might start by lining up some professors and/or schools to fund the effort. Would invoke sunk-cost into getting further funding.
Wiley is the worst of the worst.
Wiley is the worst of the worst. They’re so maximalist that they make Nintendo look like Valve and Disney like Shout! Factory (or at least the Mystery Science Theater 3000 portion thereof). Here’s why:
I would rather buy from Amazon (a company I’ve boycotted) than Wiley. Now the “for dummies” book series are compromised because they have these copyright tyrants as owners. I’ll never buy one again as long as Wiley still owns them.
To be clear: Wiley tried an end run around First Sale doctrine on the issue of importing copyrighted items made abroad. That is, “does First Sale still hold if the sale was made abroad?”
It’s still reprehensible, but at least it made for a useful precedent.
I remember back when I was in college, there were attempts to force students to only sell to the college store.
And when the SCOTUS said, “Of course, the first sale doctrine applies to foreign sold-works,” the publishers (like Wiley) responded by jacking up the prices on foreign works to match their domestic counterparts. The attitude around copyright has shifted from incentivizing creativity to incentivizing corporate greed at the expense of public knowledge. So much for “the encouragement of learning”…
If you don’t mind me asking, why exactly the MST3K part of Shout! Factory? Is it just because of the show’s “Keep Circulating the Tapes” attitude, or is there a problematic portion of Shout! Factory not connected to MST3K? There was an article a few years ago where Shout! explained how copyright maximalism actually hinders some of their old TV show re-releases due to music copyright. Shout! Factory seems like the least problematic home video label in the digital age, but maybe that’s just me.
i wonder if there is a maclargehuge market base which could decide that Wiley isn’t a publisher with which to do business. [insert thinking emoji here]
I’m okay with this. I hate the idea of children being able to learn for free…
