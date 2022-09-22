Daily Deal: iPad 7 (Refurbished)

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept



This refurbished iPad 7 is a great choice for anyone who loves to read, surf the web, and play games. This 10.2-inch A10 Fusion powerhouse has a beautiful “Retina” display, is powered by a four-core 2.33 GHz Apple A10 Fusion processor, and has up to 10 hours of battery life. With 8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera and stereo speakers built in it’s the perfect entertainment companion or mobile laptop you can take anywhere. The 32GB, Wi-Fi only iPad is on sale for $334, the 32GB, Wi-Fi and 4G unlocked is $360, or the 128GB, Wi-Fi only is $388.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

