Daily Deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop (Refurbished)

Wed, Sep 21st 2022 10:38am -

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (refurbished) delivers incredible performance with its 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. It offers an improved 13.5″ PixelSense display. It has either a 128GB or 256GB hard drive capacity. You can be productive anywhere you go. Its compact size makes it perfect for travel or taking to meetings at conferences and tradeshows. The 128GB laptop is on sale for $320 and the 256GB laptop is on sale for $400.

