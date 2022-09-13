Techdirt Podcast Episode 329: Is AI Art The End For Artists?

from the short-answer:-no dept

The explosion of AI-generated art has taken the internet by storm, and is poised to continue growing for a long time. In turn, that’s sparked a lot of conversation (and a lot of backlash) about the impact on artists — but much of the controversy seems misguided or overblown. This week we’re joined by Rob Sheridan, an artist and designer who has embraced the power of these tools, to discuss what AI-generated art really means for artists.

Filed Under: ai, art, artificial intelligence, podcast, rob sheridan

