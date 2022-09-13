T-Mobile Fires More Employees After Promising That Most Definitely Wouldn’t Happen After Their Last Merger
Behind Washington’s Antitrust Gambit

Techdirt Podcast Episode 329: Is AI Art The End For Artists?

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the short-answer:-no dept

Tue, Sep 13th 2022 01:30pm -

The explosion of AI-generated art has taken the internet by storm, and is poised to continue growing for a long time. In turn, that’s sparked a lot of conversation (and a lot of backlash) about the impact on artists — but much of the controversy seems misguided or overblown. This week we’re joined by Rob Sheridan, an artist and designer who has embraced the power of these tools, to discuss what AI-generated art really means for artists.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , , , ,

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

T-Mobile Fires More Employees After Promising That Most Definitely Wouldn’t Happen After Their Last Merger
Behind Washington’s Antitrust Gambit
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...