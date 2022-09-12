EFF Asks Ninth Circuit To Toss Two Stupid Lawsuits Claiming Federal Government Is Moderating Social Media Users
Fearmongering CS Professor Insists That California’s Design Code Is Nothing To Worry About. He’s Wrong

Daily Deal: The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Sep 12th 2022 10:41am -

The Complete 2022 Microsoft Office Master Class Bundle has 14 courses to help you learn all you need to know about MS Office products to help boost your productivity. Courses cover SharePoint, Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, Teams, and more. The bundle is on sale for $75.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

EFF Asks Ninth Circuit To Toss Two Stupid Lawsuits Claiming Federal Government Is Moderating Social Media Users
Fearmongering CS Professor Insists That California’s Design Code Is Nothing To Worry About. He’s Wrong
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...