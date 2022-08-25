FCC, State Action Nets An Amazing 80% Reduction In Auto Warranty Scam Robocalls
We’ve frequently noted how stupid it is that we’ve ceded a major communications platform to robocalling scammers and scumbags. We’ve noted for just as long that many regulatory “solutions” to the robocall problem have been dumb and half-hearted. Every six months the FCC will announce some new plan they promise will demolish robocalls, and every single time the result is muted at best.
Until recently, when the Biden FCC began coordinating enforcement action against scam robocalls in cooperation with law enforcement in 43 states. This joint action recently took specific aim at 22 defendants responsible for billions of illegal auto warranty robocalls, ranging from the robocallers themselves, to the dodgy VoIP companies that turn a blind eye to the practices.
After an Ohio lawsuit targeted two men responsible for most of the calls, auto warranty scam robocalls immediately dropped 80 percent in the U.S. according to analysis by YouMail, a robocall blocking and analysis company. In visual form, the improvement is remarkable:
Brian Fung at CNN had an excellent breakdown of the progress made thanks to this new joint action:
“The warranty calls from Cox/Jones — the ones the AGs and others went after — are down to near zero,” Alex Quilici, YouMail’s CEO, told CNN in an email. “There are other warranty calls out there — probably in the 500k-1m range — but they are from other folks. So the biggest culprits have been effectively shut down, and now it’s on to the smaller fry.”
Working more closely with the states, cracking down harder on lazy phone and VoIP providers that turn a blind eye to scammers, and pushing industry to implement new SHAKEN/STIR anti-spoofing tech is clearly paying dividends. But there’s still work to be done, given that Americans alone still receive an estimated 5.1 million robocalls every single hour.
One, as we’ve noted a few times, is that most robocalls aren’t coming from “scammers”:
Groups like the National Consumer Law Center (NCLC) have repeatedly issued studies showing how “legitimate” companies and debt collectors use all the same tools and tricks as scammers, often harassing people they know can’t pay (or don’t want their services) sometimes hundreds of times a day. And they do so with the blessing of federal and state policy and lawmakers, who’ve been lobbied into apathy.
Lobbyists for marketing companies have worked tirelessly to erode regulatory authority over “legit” telemarketing companies, while simultaneously ensuring rules include vast loopholes for “legitimate” behavior. They also shape a press and policy discourse that fixates exclusively on outright scammers, and not on the ordinary, giant, everyday companies that utilize many of the same tactics to annoy users.
Given its limited resources, regulators like the FCC like to go after smaller robocall scammers and telecom industry enablers they can easily defeat in court, though they’re less likely to consistently go after bigger, “above board” fish that harass U.S. consumers (notice the huge ratio of telecom giants in the list above, often busy trying to upsell American consumers to products and services they don’t want).
At the same time, the fines levied are usually a small fraction of the money that’s been gleaned over decades, and the vast, vast majority of FTC and FCC fines on this subject are never collected at all.
So while the attack on car warranty robocalls specifically is a great and laudable thing, there’s a lot more work that needs doing. Especially as it pertains to giving consumers greater ability to avoid harassment by velour track suit wearing scumbags and “respectable businesses” alike.
Of course...
Well of course, poor people don’t have lobbyists.
They act like its a huge network of scammers around the globe…
Nope just 2 dudes in Ohio were doing most of it.
Re:
Only for the warranty robocalls. Still plenty other scams out there.
Granted, I am thankful for this progress at least.
Re: Re:
I’m pretty sure that these guys were just the tip of the iceberg. Two guys weren’t fielding solicitations from the 77 million robocalls placed per day. They were the business owners who hired the VOIP providers and bankrolled the call centers on the other side of the globe to actually perform the scam.
The FCC needs to primarily target the fly-by-night telecom VOIP gateways that forward the illegal calls into the country. Cut those off, and you likely stop the scams, with little collateral damage to legitimate companies.
Re: Re:
Idk man I think they should absolutely grind the people at the top who are making money from this bs into dust.
Re:
Ohio needs to be known for something beside one of its universities.
How will I ever renew my warranty!!!
Naw, just kidding. I still get one call a week – like yesterday.
About that list....
… ALL of them are scammers. Don’t beat around the bush, if someone feels they have a 1A right to cold-call me, then they’re already behind the 8-ball, i.e. they have no sense of couth. And speaking of that list – did not the compilers realize that several entries are duplicates, or triplicates even? ???
Funny thing though, I do regular business with four of those on the list, and I get zero calls of any sort. Not from them, and not from any of the others on that list. Maybe I’m just lucky, ’cause the wife gets at least two a day (from one or more Medicare Advantage Plan sellers), but I get bupkis. Maybe someone should look into that….
But my real comment here is this: That lobbying for (read: purchasing of) loopholes thing…. they all rely on 1A to get that done (“We’ve got a right to speak out.”), yet as noted here so often, they don’t have a right to make us listen to their crap. Why the legislators and regulators can’t see that is straightforward grounds for dismissal from office, IMNSHO. (Failure to perform duties for the good of the public, and all that.) I mean, some decades ago, when fax machines were all the rage, they did manage to grow enough spine to shut down the bogus calls that “wasted paper, etc.”, so why can’t they do that now? Looks to me like perhaps the money faucet increased its flow to that of a fire hose…..
sumgai
At long last!
Thank you for the article, Karl! I’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s warranty…