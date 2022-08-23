25 Years Ago Today… Techdirt Got Started!
Twitter Removes Florida Political Candidate Advocating Shooting Federal Agents; If DeSantis Won His Lawsuit, Twitter Would Need To Leave It Up

Daily Deal: Mobile Pixels Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Tue, Aug 23rd 2022 10:35am -


The Duex Max + Mini Mouse Bundle is the perfect companion for your laptop. The Duex Max features  landscape mode, portrait mode, presentation mode, eye care mode, and kickstand mode. You can easily pair your Duex Max with any laptop or device, including a Nintendo Switch and select Android phones, via USB-C or USB-A connection. The Mini Mouse offers wireless connectivity and comfort, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 for smooth movement and gaming capabilities. Both are easy to use, lightweight, and durable. The bundle is on sale for $360.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

25 Years Ago Today… Techdirt Got Started!
Twitter Removes Florida Political Candidate Advocating Shooting Federal Agents; If DeSantis Won His Lawsuit, Twitter Would Need To Leave It Up
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...