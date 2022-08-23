Twitter Removes Florida Political Candidate Advocating Shooting Federal Agents; If DeSantis Won His Lawsuit, Twitter Would Need To Leave It Up
from the imagine-being-forced-to-platform-this dept
The Florida Politics site has a report on what appears to a be truly despicable individual running for the Florida state house with horrifically dangerous ideas — who has now been banned from Twitter. The article notes that he’s still on Instagram and Facebook, though it looks like the same message that got him banned from Twitter has been taken down from both Instagram and Facebook (plenty of other, equally incendiary, messages remain, however). Here’s the message that got candidate Luis Miguelus banned:
If you can’t see that, it says:
“Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other feds ON SIGHT! Let freedom ring!” – Luis Miguel, Republican for Florida House
His other messages may not be quite as directly threatening, but they seem equally unhinged. He has one saying “the time to stand back and stand by is over…” And he appears to demand that Ron DeSantis ignore a federal court declaring the Stop WOKE Act unconstitutional:
He says that Bill Gates is a traitor who needs to be arrested for the crime of… working on a bill to lower inflation, build better infrastructure, and protect people from the impact of climate change?
He also claims he will kick all federal agents out of Florida (and in one message appears to imply that he will push for Florida to secede from the United States). He also wrote an article praising DeSantis’ quest for authoritarian power, and talks about how he wants Trump to “unleash a Dark MAGA storm” to punish the libs.
Honestly, his views look so silly and so disconnected from reality, I’d almost think it was satire or someone parodying your everyday GOP candidate. But apparently it’s real.
And that brings us around to the point of this post. The other DeSantis bill that has been ruled as an unconstitutional infringement of 1st Amendment rights, the social media content moderation bill, Twitter would not have been able to kick him off for advocating killing federal agents, and Facebook and Instagram could not have pressured him to remove those posts with similar language.
As you may recall, that bill had a specific clause banning websites from moderating political candidates:
A social media platform may not willfully deplatform a candidate for office who is known by the social media platform to be a candidate, beginning on the date of qualification and ending on the date of the election or the date the candidate ceases to be a candidate.
In other words, under that law, none of the social media platforms could claim that literally advocating murdering federal agents was against their terms of service, and would be required to host that speech.
Thankfully, the law has been blocked (though we’re still waiting to see if Florida appeals).
Anyway, thanks to candidate Miguel for giving what I’m sure will be a very useful exhibit in the filings from folks trying to explain to the Supreme Court the problems of Florida’s law.
Filed Under: content moderation, florida, luis miguel, ron desantis
Companies: twitter
Comments on “Twitter Removes Florida Political Candidate Advocating Shooting Federal Agents; If DeSantis Won His Lawsuit, Twitter Would Need To Leave It Up”
Your link to florida politics is broken.
Re:
update: it’s fixed.
Re:
IMO, Florida politics itself is broken.
C’mon Mike, this is a tad unfair—after all, this is what Republicans call “legitimate public discourse” these days, and we should absolutely respect that~.
Re:
It’s both sad and infuriating that Timothy McVeigh seems like an average GOP candidate for office given the current GOP.
Re: Re:
In about a decade (if not sooner), Kyle Rittenhouse will run for office as a Republican.
To quote Paul Heyman: That’s not a prediction, that’s a spoiler.
Re: Re:
Today, Timothy McVeigh. Tomorrow, Josef Mengele.
Re: Re: Re:
The day after, Zombie Teddy Roosevelt and Robot Nixon.
Re: Re: Re:2
I see you love Futurama as well!
Re:
Such… what’s the phrase…? Oh yeah, “viewpoint discrimination.”
This post gave me a tangential thought: Post(and pre)-Civil war, wasn’t there a lot of problems getting education for (ex) slave, partly because of the fear that education would help them throw off the shackles of slavery?
Also were not prominent members of a certain political party relatively recently loving the uneducated?
Does this mean that party (or maybe just parts of it) is treating their own constituents the same way slave owners treated their slaves?
Incidentally, it sounds like a lack of good education might be one of Luis Miguel’s best bets for being elected.
Re:
That’s kind of the point of the GOP ideology, yes.
In a slave society, freedom is a mark of privilege—which means denying freedoms, either directly or tangentially, is a mark of the ruling class. The United States was born as a slave society, and it has never truly grappled with the realities of that truth even after slavery was abolished. The ruling class is still largely composed of wealthy white men, slavery is still a punishment for convicted criminals, and Black people are still marginalized by systemic racism from institutions both defunct and functioning.
The GOP/“conservative” ideology adores a status quo. Not the current one, mind you—I’m talking about a status quo that existed well into the past. To ensure that status quo, the GOP and its voter base has to turn increasingly radical. That’s why we’re seeing candidates and officeholders leaning into fascist rhetoric and behavior: The only way they know how to “restore order” to a country they believe is “out of order” (i.e., not being “ruled” by the “right” people) is to force that order into existence by any means necessary.
Don’t think for a minute that the GOP wouldn’t revisit every law, court ruling, and societal institution that promises equality under the law to everyone. Conservatives are already trying to push trans people out of public life. They won’t stop there, and they won’t stop until the “right” people have control over all of society and culture again. If you need proof of that, look only to how Ron DeSantis is “ruling” Florida with virtually no pushback from his own party.
Re: Re: From public servants to kings
Or to put it another way/in tl;dr format: The modern GOP seeks not to serve the public but to rule over it.
Re: Re: Re:
As one small exhibit of evidence of this, the GOP is trying to outdo itself in passing anti-abortion laws despite Kansans coming out in droves to reject a state constitutional amendment to ban abortion in their state. Kansas hasn’t voted for a democratic presidential candidate since 1964, so it’s not like they’re a left-wing state or anything…
Re: Re: Re: To Serve Man
Wasn’t there a Twilight Zone episode called “To Serve Man”?
Re: Re: Re:2
Or the Simpsons inaugural Treehouse of Horror episode, “How to Cook Humans”
Re: Re: Re:3
IMHO, To Serve Man is the better title because of the natural ambiguity.
Re: Re:
Sorry to rain on your parade, but slavery was never abolished, just gussied up and given a new name.
To wit, the 13th Amendment:
See also: Chain Gang, Work Crew, Prisoner Labor, etc.
Re: Re: Re:
Show me the documents that were signed to make prisoners the legal property of the DOC, liar.
Re:
Does this mean that party (or maybe just parts of it) is treating their own constituents the same way slave owners treated their slaves?
Yep, essentially.
They’ve weaponized a group of simple-minded, desperate people looking for someone else to blame for their shitty lot in life, against any opposition they face.
The comedy will ensue once they run out of folks to blame and start looking introspectively for their next targets.
Re: Re: Karl Marx apparently had it backwards.
Or maybe America has just gone insane.
Because it seems that nowadays, we’re seeing Marx should have said:
Re: Re:
And the people doing the weaponizing are the ones making their life shitty.
Wasn’t there just an article about threatening FBI agents?
has… has anyone informed him (Luis Miguel) that onion article are only good when they aren’t factual?
Re:
Onion articles are not factual, but they’re extremely truthful. Luis Miguel is neither.
Re: Re:
Whereas their ‘autistic reporter’ Michael Falk is neither factual or truthful, and seems to have been created solely to take the piss out of autistic people by highlighting stereotypes created by tertiary autism experts with little to no knowledge of their chosen field.
(and in one message appears to imply that he will push for Florida to secede from the United States).
For the love of all things good, please. Please go. Bugs Bunny can even saw you right off the map to float away.
The only, and the only way I’ll accept that Miguel might have a shot is if he started demanding that every single Floridian own a musket with triangular bayonet, Civil War-era cannon (optional), a powdered wig and period-appropriate clothing and demand those be worn should they actually have to do the self-defence thing.
Or, to put it in a more hilarious manner…
If that hasn’t tipped anyone off, I’m being extremely sarcastic here. Miguel is so up there he’s forgotten that secession is illegal and was the final spark that started the American Civil War.
Now that's what we need in our politics! Civility and sanity
Well that’s political and viewpoint discrimination that is!
This just shows why that law was wrongly struck down in courts, clearly such nuanced and civil discourse coming from a would-be politician is vital to the public discussion and platforms are horribly in the wrong should they try to take it down, so far from an example of why the law should be shut down this is clearly a fine example of why it’s needed!
“Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other feds ON SIGHT! Let freedom ring!”
Any idea what to do once they shoot back, or is this where the plan ends?
Re: 'That's not fair, only we're supposed to be allowed to do that!'
That sounds like the dreaded ‘Consequences for their actions’ and as such I imagine the plan at that point would be ‘throw a tantrum and scream about how unfair it is that people attempting to murder federal officers got shot/arrested in return’.
Re:
Oh they can’t shoot back, because the citizen has permission to shoot at them, see?
Bugs Bunny sawing Florida off and pushing it off into the ocean dot gif.
Such crazy concentrated in 1 location should be studied at a distance & the rest of the population protected from being infected by the crazy.
The fact Scientology owns a whole town where many mysterious deaths have happened to members isn’t even in the top 100 Florida crazy.
That weird sound you just heard was koby simultaneously shattering a tooth and shitting himself.
Florida seceded
And nothing of value was lost.
Re:
To be honest, Miami’s pretty cool. My sister and her boyfriend live there and they’re good people. It’s just that Florida in general is like the United States of the United States: everywhere else considers it a laughing stock and you don’t understand why anyone would want to live there but it becomes apparent once you visit.
So, according to his “plan,” anyone can shoot anyone they feel like shooting if they simply feel like it. I think I see a flaw in his plan…
Re:
No, it’s a brilliant plan. No more cases of police brutality because it’s now within the law. Davec’s sure to love this.
“Under my plan, all Floridians will have permission to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF and all other feds ON SIGHT! Let freedom ring!” – Luis Miguel, Republican for Florida House
I wonder what the FBI might have to say about that.
https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/terrorism
“Domestic Terrorism: Violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature.”
Am I the only one wondering why the GOP is so soft on terrorism?
He rauses a good point, what are the legal ramifications for enforcing a law that has been deemed unconstitutional? Asking for a friend
Re:
Does your friend happen to live in a place whose name in English translates to “Sea at lake”?
Re: Re:
No, that’s Ron DeSantis’ fuck buddy. 😉
Quick thought
If he didn’t post it, and get the coverage, how would we know how unhinged this guy is?
I think every member of the voting public should see such a message. Then they know. And make an informed decision.
Which is why I return to the thought of not allowing electioneering on social media. By law as an amendment to election laws.
A nee election place where a candidate says what they say. It can’t be blocked and it cannot be removed. Even by the candidate.
Re:
That idea of yours would violate the First Amendment’s promise to protect the right of free association. The government can’t force Twitter into hosting any kind of third-party speech—nor should it have the right to do that.
Re: Re:
I agree. Hence:
Re: Re: Re:
That idea of yours would also violate the First Amendment’s promise to protect the right of free association. The government can’t force Twitter into refusing to host any kind of legally protected third-party speech—nor should it have the right to do that.
The decision to host (or not host) any given kind of legal speech should be left in the hands of the owners/operators of a given platform. That holds true whether we’re talking about Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or Gab, Parler, and Truth Social.
Re:
In addition to the first amendment concerns that Stephen pointed out if you can’t think of any way ‘political candidates are immune from moderation and anything they post cannot be taken down’ would be abused you might want to spend a bit more time thinking about it.
Re: Re:
Again:
I don’t think they should be on twitter in the first place. Not for official or electioneering posting anyway. Twitter has the right to moderate any way they wish. Something I continually say and have not changed my view.
Such posts like this one referenced should only be made on an official government hosted electioneering web site. And it should absolutely stay up there. Forever. So they can’t backtrack and say ‘I didn’t say that’!
Personal, with a post like that, I think this fuck could possibly be arrested and tried for his threats.
But he stopped short of an actual threat. He said he would make such actions legal, not that he would actually do so prior to a change in law.
He’s still a fuck though. Sick man!
Re: Re: Re:
I’m all for eliminating electioneering from social media by having platforms ban that shit in their TOS (I think several Masto instances do exactly that). But if Twitter wants to allow that kind of speech, the government should have as minimal a role as possible in determining what forms of electioneering are legally permissible for Twitter to host. The government shouldn’t be able to unilaterally decide that Twitter can’t host any electioneering speech.