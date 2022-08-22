Lenovo Sends Legal Goons After Upstart Competitor Framework… Because Of A 3D Printed Case Power Button

from the is-this-really-necessary? dept

Earlier this year, I bought a Framework laptop. If you haven’t heard of the Framework, it’s a very new laptop company, but one that really believes in not just respecting, but encouraging tinkering and the right to repair. Cory Doctorow had written a glowing piece about the Framework that first got my attention, talking about how it was designed so that users can take it apart, fix things, and upgrade it easily. It literally ships with the only tool you’ll need (a T5 Torx screwdriver). Like Cory, prior to that, I had basically relied almost exclusively on ThinkPads (initially from IBM, and then Lenovo, once the line was sold off). I found that ThinkPads tended to be pretty reliable and to last a decently long time. Though, I have had more trouble with the last few ThinkPads I purchased, including the most recent from a few years back, which had to have the motherboard replaced three times (none of which fixed the problems before they finally sent me a new laptop entirely).

I’ve been quite happy with the Framework, though I still use my old beaten up ThinkPad for some stuff. Just recently, I was traveling and the Framework wouldn’t turn on. But, I emailed support, and sent along a video of some blinking lights which revealed the problem — and they sent back detailed instructions on how to fix it myself (though, first, I had to run to Home Depot and pick up a set of Torx screwdrivers, since I stupidly had not packed the one that came with the laptop).

Anyway, all that is preamble to the news that Lenovo lawyers somehow thought it was a good idea to send a legal threat letter to Framework… over a power button on a 3D printed case. (Hat tip to Justin for alerting me to this nonsense).

The @Lenovo legal team says we have to change the power button on our 3D printed case, so we’re opening up a Community contest! Whoever can come up with the best new power button design gets a free i5-1135G7 Mainboard. pic.twitter.com/aBM3xRIzTF — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) August 18, 2022

As you can see, Framework isn’t contesting it or fighting it, but have agreed to redesign it. But, uh, really? First of all, this isn’t even like a key thing Framework offers. It’s literally a 3D printable case that you can print yourself (not buy), if you want to take the Framework Mainboard and put it in a case to use in a different way. And, I don’t think there is a single person in the world who would look at that and think “gee, this is a Lenovo project.”

Trotting out the traditional “moron in a hurry” test, no one here is getting confused.

First of all, the only people going to see this are people who already know what Framework is, and are then interested in 3D printing their own case to use the Mainboard outside of a laptop. No one is going to confuse that with some Lenovo laptop. As I said, I’ve been a Lenovo customer for decades and I’ve never seen that design in my life, and would never associate it with Lenovo.

Also, it’s just a fucking button. And given the nature of the product, there are only so many ways to design it.

Either way, all this does is make me feel that much better about buying the Framework, and using it more… and pushes me towards never buying another Lenovo, because I don’t like to support trademark bullies.

Filed Under: 3d printable case, laptops, likelihood of confusion, trademark

Companies: framework, lenovo