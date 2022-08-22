Lenovo Sends Legal Goons After Upstart Competitor Framework… Because Of A 3D Printed Case Power Button
Earlier this year, I bought a Framework laptop. If you haven’t heard of the Framework, it’s a very new laptop company, but one that really believes in not just respecting, but encouraging tinkering and the right to repair. Cory Doctorow had written a glowing piece about the Framework that first got my attention, talking about how it was designed so that users can take it apart, fix things, and upgrade it easily. It literally ships with the only tool you’ll need (a T5 Torx screwdriver). Like Cory, prior to that, I had basically relied almost exclusively on ThinkPads (initially from IBM, and then Lenovo, once the line was sold off). I found that ThinkPads tended to be pretty reliable and to last a decently long time. Though, I have had more trouble with the last few ThinkPads I purchased, including the most recent from a few years back, which had to have the motherboard replaced three times (none of which fixed the problems before they finally sent me a new laptop entirely).
I’ve been quite happy with the Framework, though I still use my old beaten up ThinkPad for some stuff. Just recently, I was traveling and the Framework wouldn’t turn on. But, I emailed support, and sent along a video of some blinking lights which revealed the problem — and they sent back detailed instructions on how to fix it myself (though, first, I had to run to Home Depot and pick up a set of Torx screwdrivers, since I stupidly had not packed the one that came with the laptop).
Anyway, all that is preamble to the news that Lenovo lawyers somehow thought it was a good idea to send a legal threat letter to Framework… over a power button on a 3D printed case. (Hat tip to Justin for alerting me to this nonsense).
As you can see, Framework isn’t contesting it or fighting it, but have agreed to redesign it. But, uh, really? First of all, this isn’t even like a key thing Framework offers. It’s literally a 3D printable case that you can print yourself (not buy), if you want to take the Framework Mainboard and put it in a case to use in a different way. And, I don’t think there is a single person in the world who would look at that and think “gee, this is a Lenovo project.”
Trotting out the traditional “moron in a hurry” test, no one here is getting confused.
First of all, the only people going to see this are people who already know what Framework is, and are then interested in 3D printing their own case to use the Mainboard outside of a laptop. No one is going to confuse that with some Lenovo laptop. As I said, I’ve been a Lenovo customer for decades and I’ve never seen that design in my life, and would never associate it with Lenovo.
Also, it’s just a fucking button. And given the nature of the product, there are only so many ways to design it.
Either way, all this does is make me feel that much better about buying the Framework, and using it more… and pushes me towards never buying another Lenovo, because I don’t like to support trademark bullies.
I’ve never heard of Framework laptops, but thanks to Lenovo, now I have. The best advertising that money can’t buy.
Lenovo is going to have a field day when they realize there’s a whole world of thin material cut-out circles with attached centers that look exactly like this.
Idiots.
Billable hours for everyone!
I’m right there with ya on never buying another thing from Lenovo.
If you like/use a Linux base OS, system76 is also pretty good about this. Their site include tear down details, and replacement instructions (including difficulty estimates for those less fix-it-yourself inclined). The few times I’ve needed something fixed on one of my system76 systems they have always mentioned that I either send it in, or do it myself (which does not void the warranty).
Of course if you aren’t interested in Linux based systems, then they obviously wont interest you.
Also: they are primarily an x86 shop, so if you want full libre hardware, you’ll need to look elsewhere.
Thank you!!! We were researching laptops for new staff. Never heard of Framework. About to be a customer for multiple units. Also, thanks to whomever provided the reference to “system76.” Need to add another Linux server and we like their approach. They also happen to be a local company.
Paywalled (?)
I was wondering where the article was, as that page has no text beyond the “Sustainable, upgradeable, repairable and powerful” sub-headline (except for an image caption). It’s not obvious, but FYI, the top says “8 min read · Member-only“.
oh. It’s medium. I’ve generally found their site to be hot garbage. Not sure why Cory is using it.
Re:
That’s not actually a paywall. It’s the not much better membershipwall, and is the entire reason I no longer recommend BoingBoing as a site from which to get relevant information. I hate honeytraps that try to make you ‘voluntarily’ give up your personal data like that.
Particularly because Lenovo doesn’t seem to actually use this “logo”. I’m looking at a picture of their “Legion Y520” laptop, and its power button does not look like that. Lenovo’s Legion page didn’t have any obvious logo visible—but, if you look really closely, you’ll see that the “O” in “LEGION”, printed on the laptop lid, is divided into 3 parts.
I see no evidence they use that symbol anywhere on its own. Also, it looks a lot like the Ubuntu logo that predates it by 13 years. Maybe Framework could tweak their button to look exactly like the Ubuntu logo, and license it from Canonical in exchange for recommending the Ubuntu OS. Just to fuck with Lenovo.