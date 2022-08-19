FBI Lied To Court En Route To Seizing Property Owned By Private Vault Company Customers
When Tech Companies Do It, The NY Times Calls It ‘Dark Patterns,’; When The NY Times Does It, It’s Called ‘Being Smart’

Daily Deal: The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Aug 19th 2022 10:46am -

The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Training Bundle has 9 courses to help you become an Adobe power user. You’ll learn about Lightroom, XD, Animate, and After Effects. You’ll get more advanced training on Premier Pro, Photoshop, and Illustrator. The bundle is on sale for $25.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

FBI Lied To Court En Route To Seizing Property Owned By Private Vault Company Customers
When Tech Companies Do It, The NY Times Calls It ‘Dark Patterns,’; When The NY Times Does It, It’s Called ‘Being Smart’
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...