Eve 6 Lead Singer: ‘Owning Media Is Now An Act Of Countercultural Defiance’
Max Collins, the lead singer of the band Eve 6 has penned a great piece for Popula, noting that owning media is now an act of countercultural defiance. Specifically, he’s speaking out against basically all of the major book publishers suing the Internet Archive for making it possible to check out digital copies of books. He highlights, first, how the key gatekeepers, both in music (the record labels) and in book publishing have crafted a system that clearly screws over the actual creative folks, and how they basically want to make it so that all media you consume is on a rental model where you have to keep paying again and again and again.
And now they are coming for the authors of books, by suing the Internet Archive to ensure that books become like Spotify music: theirs, not yours or ours, to own. Owning media is now an act of countercultural defiance.
He talks about growing up going to record shops and finding the hidden gems (an experience I remember well, too). And while that may feel like just nostalgia for “the way things were,” he’s making larger point. There are elements of the new systems that are clearly better than the old. The ability of basically anyone to access almost any kind of music or books at any time is really something worth celebrating. But, he’s highlighting how, when it’s done under the terms of the labels and the publishers, the models are designed for exploitation, rather than to benefit culture.
The Internet Archive’s Open Library operates with an owning and lending model, like a traditional library. That means big publishers, who are the platform capitalists of print media, want to see it destroyed. They do not want you to be able to take digital books out from a library. They don’t even want you to own digital books. They want to move you to subscription services like Spotify, Netflix or Amazon Prime, so they can count on your monthly tithes to CEOs and shareholders coming in… forever.
I’m not sure I agree with the whole “platform capitalism” framing, but the underlying point is solid. To some extent, some of his complaints have existed for many decades (centuries?). He notes that “we’re handing art over entirely to the profit motive…” but that’s actually been quite true for a long, long time, and isn’t exactly new in the age of Spotify, Netflix, and Amazon.
But what is changing is that there were alternatives in the past and ways around that system, and that included things like the library. But that’s an anathema to the companies that want to see if they can squeeze more out of users by making the consumption of media a subscription, rather than something that the users actually have some level of control over. And digital libraries, like the Internet Archive, are important to preserve that other path for access to culture:
The Internet Archive and all other digital libraries and archives must be protected, and people need to see this ludicrously unethical suit by big publishers for what it is: an assault on art and truth and its protection for posterity.
I wish more artists were willing to speak up about this. I’ve seen far too many authors supporting the lawsuit, without realizing the end result of it is to put them even more under the control of the big publishers, which have already been exploiting them as the only games in town.
I can bring up a perfect example of what they’re talking about: World Wrestling Entertainment.
WWE’s home video output used to involve DVDs and Blu-rays of documentary features and classic content collections…up until the WWE Network came along. Soon after the Network launched, WWE slowly cut back on its physical media releases. It has stopped releasing Blu-rays altogether and now only releases a handful of DVDs (mostly for pay-per-vi…sorry, premium live events) per year. Even after the transition from the standalone Network service to Peacock (in the U.S.), WWE remains a company with a vast library of content that can only be seen through a subscription streaming service.
Between that example and Disney refusing to release its Disney+ originals on physical media, the direction is clear: Megacorps don’t want you owning anything because they want you to pay rent on accessing any part of culture—for the rest of your life.
And thus piracy will continue to flourish because there’s a market that’s not being met.
I have Seasons 1-6 of Star Wars The Clone Wars on dvd plus the movie but there’s been NO release of Season 7 so I can complete the series.
The fact this is the trajectory of media companies and studios to make it so you have to CONSTANTLY pay to retain access to media you like is horrific and the death knell for media ownership. Our rights as consumers are being slowly stripped away.
If this be the course they set, then it may not be long before everyone who wishes to own their media has to sail the high seas.
If they refuse to let us own it legally, we will have no choice but to own it illegally—and it will be their fault for not offering the legal option without a monthly subscription attached.
AFAIK, MST3K, Rifftrax, and The Mads Are Back offer DRM-free episodes of their works and I’m just happy as a clam that they have ownership as an option in a world of tenancy.
To be fair, not every episode of MST3K is legally available due to rights issues of one kind or another. This is a kind of pain I like to call DEEP HURTING.
That is true. And some of them which are not available now had been available digitally before. I’m looking at you, The Final Sacrifice!
Bluntly, because they can. If the majority of media consumers, or likely even a significant minority or them, refused rentership disguised as ownership, it would end in short order. Anyone who wants to change this needs to target the consumers to get them to changes their behaviour, because lawmakers won’t change laws without a bigger bribe than activist can afford and the perpetrators won’t change their behaviour until it costs them enough to threaten their jobs.
I believe the word you’re looking for is “tenancy”.
Thank you, have a nice day.
The problem there is how the streaming services make their services more palatable than ownership. Algorithms that feed you more of what (the services think) you want to see, no having to fiddle with physical media (including storing that media)…compared to streaming, physical media ownership sounds so loathsome that people turning away from it doesn’t come as a big surprise.
Either that, or somebody should start naming and shaming the shareholders, even those people who only hold a single share each, because they are all complicit in this kind of corporate rent-seeking tyranny.
This is why I offer my music everywhere: On Bandcamp, on Spotify, or iTunes, on Apple Music, on Tidal, on Amazon, and yes: on the internet archive as well. My philosophy is to deprive no one of access to my music.