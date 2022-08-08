Enjoy This Fan Made Take On ‘Mario 64’ While You Can
This post will serve as the start of what will be a familiar cycle for fans of Nintendo. I’m going to show you something cool that Nintendo fans did, you’re going to get moderately excited, and then you’ll immediately become depressed when you realize that Nintendo will absolutely shut this cool project down in the name of copyright. This happens all the time, with Nintendo shutting down remakes of games that are decades old, a fan-made modded up version of Super Mario Bros. that allowed up to 75 players to play a level at the same time, and getting a video of a fan project for a first-person Pokemon game taken down. It’s due to these actions and many, many more that I have taken to referring to Nintendo as the Disney of the video game industry.
And so here we are, where I’ll show you a fan-made project, built from the ground up, to create a first-person horror game based on Mario 64.
A guy gets a mysterious letter from his girlfriend, arrives at a castle to find her missing, and loads of rooms full of monsters… It’s the setup to 1996’s classic Super Mario 64, sure, but it’s also very much also a survival horror pitch, which is why this new fan-made project is such a perfect fit.
Via Nintendo Life, this is Another Princess Is In Our Castle, “a Super Mario 64 inspired horror experience,” where you “decide to come back to Peach’s castle a few years after the princess’ death, but something isn’t quite right…”
For those of us of a certain age that played the original Mario 64, this really does look cool. The castle has been recreated, as has a bunch of familiar characters. Except that the feel and ambiance is all wrong and there’s a mystery afoot, featuring what appears to be a tiny ghost version of Princess Peach.
And here’s where the cycle turns. If you’re anything like me, roughly around the end of this short video you suddenly begin wondering exactly how long the video and demo will be available. After all, the countdown to Nintendo DMCAing everything to do with this project has absolutely begun.
And the question is why? The company could figure out a way to officially license these fan projects if it wanted to. Copyright isn’t like trademark law, in that Nintendo could largely ignore this fan-made project without risking any of its own rights. After all, this project doesn’t compete with Mario 64, a game released many years ago and now mostly only available as an emulated game on a Nintendo Switch.
Look, maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised and Nintendo won’t Nintendo this time. But I could probably start drafting an update post to this one now and it’s unlikely I’d be wasting my time.
It come from the maximalist copyright position of we own the idea, and therefore have total control over its use, and we are entitled to all profits from exploitation of the ideas. This includes the imaginary ones due to our overvaluing of our intellectual property and claims of massive losses due to piracy..
When everyone knows the losses are due to lack of word-of-mouth advertising. I wonder why there isn’t any? /sarc
You're A Bit Late Timothy
By a few decades.
” It’s due to these actions and many, many more that I have taken to referring to Nintendo as Scumtendo”
They started, as far as I can remember, from the 80’s with disgusting anti-consumer behavior like this (actually worse… Galoob and Tengen come to mind)
The law, which was put there by the people (corporations) allows them to behave this way legally.
Why they have any FANatics… it’s because people don’t care enough to change and they appreciate having corporations spit in their faces while they do their imitation of Oliver Twist’s gruel scene.
time for a re-write, perhaps?
A guy gets a mysterious letter from his beautiful monster, arrives at a castle to find it missing, and loads of rooms full of ravening girlfriends …
I mean, it’s straight from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy:
“The first part of each song would tell how there once went forth from the City of Vassilian a party of five sage princes with four horses. The princes, who are of course brave, noble and wise, travel widely in distant lands, fought giant ogres, pursue exotic philosophies, take tea with weird gods and rescue beautiful monsters from ravening princesses before finally announcing that they have achieved enlightenment and that their wanderings are therefore accomplished.”
Ah, the wonders of Golgafrincham! Oh to be anywhere but there! (Except for Poghril, perhaps.)
Really, they could have gone after Mario: The Music Box a long time ago.