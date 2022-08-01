Daily Deal: Huru Job Interview Prep Coach

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Looking for a way to practice your interviewing skills and get feedback? Frustrated with the interviewing process and not knowing what you’re doing wrong? Look no further than Huru. With Huru, you can practice as many interviews as you want and get feedback with AI. Also, the app generates interview questions from any job offers listed on popular job boards such as Linkedin, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, Monster, and Glassdoor. It’s on sale for $69.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

