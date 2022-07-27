Hulu Blocking Democrats’ Ads Is No More ‘Censorship’ Than Social Media Removing Harassment
Two GCHQ Employees Suggest The Solution To CSAM Distribution Is… More Client-Side Scanning

Daily Deal: Microsoft Office Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jul 27th 2022 10:47am -

The Microsoft Office Bundle includes the courses Excel Training, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Word to give you the full range of training needed to perfect your use of Microsoft Office. Learn how to create eye-catching, engaging slideshows and presentations to impress your audience in any setting, how to navigate Microsoft Word with ease by learning how to make professional-looking resumes, reports, flyers, and invitations, and how to use Excel formulas and functions to simplify your busy work. It’s on sale for $29.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Hulu Blocking Democrats’ Ads Is No More ‘Censorship’ Than Social Media Removing Harassment
Two GCHQ Employees Suggest The Solution To CSAM Distribution Is… More Client-Side Scanning