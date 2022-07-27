Hulu Blocking Democrats’ Ads Is No More ‘Censorship’ Than Social Media Removing Harassment
What a terrible world it would be if Republicans and Democrats alike start pushing for 1st Amendment-violating demands on websites that they be compelled to carry speech they don’t want to. Over the last few years, we’ve seen mainly Republicans pushing for these kinds of “must carry” / “can’t moderate” rules in response to what they (without any actual evidence) believe is anti-conservative bias in moderation. The end result were some blatantly unconstitutional laws that have been mostly… ruled unconstitutional.
For a while, it looked like Democrats were focused on the other end of the unconstitutional 1st Amendment spectrum, proposing ridiculous bills that would require websites to remove content deemed “misinformation.”
Of course, the reality is that both parties are pretty hypocritical on this. And both seem to live by the rule that most people use to govern their thoughts on content moderation: “websites should keep up the content I like, but websites must take down the content I dislike — and anything else is obviously a problem.”
Republicans, of course, have done this flip flop plenty. While pretending to want to require social media to host content, they’ve also pushed bills requiring certain content be removed at the same time.
And now, Democrats seem to be suffering from the same kind of hypocrisy. Despite spending the past few years demanding websites become more aggressive in taking down content, as soon as its content the Democrats like, they’re sounding like their counterparts from across the aisle whining about “censorship.”
On July 15th, a group of Democratic campaign organizations attempted to purchase a joint ad on abortion and gun control on the Disney-backed Hulu platform along with other digital buys on Facebook, YouTube, and Roku and more traditional placements on broadcast and cable channels. The ad ran on every other platform, but Hulu rejected it. Hulu hasn’t told the groups if it will run the ad, a Democratic party official told The Verge.
In a joint statement on Hulu’s rejection on Monday, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, and Democratic Governors Association said, “Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country.”
Oh, come on. It’s not censorship. It’s just Hulu deciding that it didn’t want certain political hot button issues on its platform right now. Censorship is the state telling websites what content they must take down — something many members of the three committees who put out this statement have done quite a lot of over the past few years.
You can argue for why the decision was a mistake, but to call it “censorship” is just wrong, and plays into the nonsense being spread by Republicans that private companies must be required to host whatever nonsense they want to post.
That’s not how it works. Hulu doesn’t want your ads. Go post them somewhere else and move on.
As Popehat put it:
Well said.
I personally don’t have Hulu because it’s owned by Dibsney and NBCUniversal (I could access it via VPN if I wanted), but as you and Popehat both point out, refusing the ‘service’ a platform on my computer is me exercising my free speech, not censorship.
media has always censored ads
Just because a publication sells ad space does not mean they are required to take anyone’s money. This is nothing new and isn’t going to change. Anyway who sees ads anymore, isn’t that why god invented ad blockers?
Censorship is something a government does. Businesses just make business decisions.
If you subscribe to Hulu’s lower-priced tier that has ads, you can’t block them if you’re watching on, say, a Roku device. I know this for a fact because I was watching Only Murders in the Building (a Hulu exclusive) with my mom last night and there were tons of ads so we had to bite the bullet and watch them.
Not censorship
This isn’t censorship, but censorship doesn’t require state action. We have a long history of private censorship in the U.S. Private censorship doesn’t implicate the First Amendment like government censorship does, but saying it is no longer ‘censorship’ if a private entity does it is incorrect.
I don’t think it’s particularly productive to get bogged down in the semantic debate about what is or isn’t censorship, but I do think there’s something to the idea that private entities can impose censorship regimes. The Hays Code and the Comics Code Authority may have been “voluntary” and not carried the force of law, but they inarguably had a huge suppressive effect on the types of content that appeared in their respective media.
Regardless, I don’t think that’s relevant to the discussion at hand. Whatever censorship is, this ain’t it.
I feel the same way about Nintendo of America’s censorship regime for games that would appear on their system in the late 80’s and 1990’s until the ESRB was formed, and they never removed any objectionable content from third party games for their systems again as far as I can tell (except games rated AO)…
You’re definitely onto something, and the key is that I haven’t heard of any rule that hulu had in place which would disallow these kinds of ads. Just let the Democrats run their message. Perhaps this isn’t a case of government censorship, but it’s definitely corporate censorship, and it suffers from the same lack of justification.
Well, at least you’re a consistently principled asswipe.