Twitter Wins Round One: Trial Over Musk Purchase Will Happen This Fall
Techdirt Podcast Episode 326: Broadband Competition Is Just A Click Away

Techdirt Podcast Episode 326: Broadband Competition Is Just A Click Away

Broadband

from the let's-make-it-happen dept

Tue, Jul 19th 2022 01:30pm -

Yesterday, we released a new report from the Copia Institute, written by Karl Bode, about the state of broadband competition and the great potential of an open access fiber model: Just A Click Away: Broadband Competition In America. On today’s episode, Karl joins the podcast to dig into the details of the report and explain how a better future of US broadband is possible and attainable.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Filed Under: , , ,

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Twitter Wins Round One: Trial Over Musk Purchase Will Happen This Fall
Techdirt Podcast Episode 326: Broadband Competition Is Just A Click Away
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...