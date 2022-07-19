Techdirt Podcast Episode 326: Broadband Competition Is Just A Click Away

Yesterday, we released a new report from the Copia Institute, written by Karl Bode, about the state of broadband competition and the great potential of an open access fiber model: Just A Click Away: Broadband Competition In America. On today’s episode, Karl joins the podcast to dig into the details of the report and explain how a better future of US broadband is possible and attainable.

Filed Under: broadband, competition, fiber, podcast

