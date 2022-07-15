More Issues With Copyright Enforcement At Scale: YouTube Reinstates Videos After False Claims
It’s no secret that Techdirt believes YouTube’s copyright enforcement program is an absolute mess. On the one hand, it’s difficult to be too hard on the company. After all, it is trying to figure out how to enforce draconian copyright laws in countries like America at a scale that is absolutely absurd. On the other hand, the way it works today is so wide open for fraud and abuse, that it’s literally a challenge to pick out which of a ton of stories I want to link to in order to show the history of fraud, mistakes, and nefarious copyright claims taken for reasons that fall completely outside of any interest in copyright law or protection.
And it just keeps happening. Meet Lofi Girl, the name of a YouTube account that streams low-fidelity hip hop music to serve as background music for studying or resting. Two of Lofi Girl’s live streams were taken down after someone submitted a copyright takedown notice for them. That copyright takedown notice was shared by Lofi Girl on Twitter and, well…
Forgive my American-centric viewpoint on this, but it seems like a copyright claim from some random “music publisher” in Malaysia probably should have triggered a deeper dive into whether there was actually infringing activity here or not. Instead, because of YouTube’s stock policy, YouTube simply took the streams down and informed Lofi Girl it had done so. Many on social media noticed all this and took to the streamer’s defense.
Many rallied behind Lofi Girl on Monday using the hashtag #BringBackLofiGirl, with some also criticizing YouTube’s copyright strike policies.
And eventually YouTube rescinded the copyright takedown and removed the strikes from Lofi Girl’s channel. And that’s all well and good, except that the only reason anyone even had to go through this exercise is because YouTube’s reporting system is so completely wide open that it practically begs for this kind of fraud and abuse.
The remaining question is, when is YouTube going to get around to doing anything about that?
what can be done?
it seems there will be few avenues for Lofi Girl to obtain justice in the legal system. what about social justice?
Re: we can
Lets go backwards, where Copy rights didnt go past borders. If you wanted that your CR be in another country you HAD to register Personally in each of those countries and DISTRIBUTE it also.
Australia has a Problem with 1 Company that HOLDS its name and Food items under CR. But only opens a company once every 10(?) years to KEEP the registration.
Where is the databases that allows YouTube to validate companies, and who owns what copyright. Also, not only is there a moderation at scale problem, there is a notice flood problem.
Re: Hmm.
My suggestion from long ago, was a company that HOLDS all the info for WHO owns WHAT CR and IP rights.
Should make allot of money doing this, as YT and many others would jump to have SOMEONE ELSE verify this info.
Re: Re:
That just changes the problem slightly, while consuming vast amounts of storage and computing power, because how do you validate registration for all works, including self published works. Registration without a copy of a work to compare with other works, van be abused, and will end up containing competing claims. Also, just how do toy compare a written work to an audio work or a video work, to see if either of the latter are the same work in a different form?
Pre-Internet it was possible to maintain a reasonably up to date catalogue of all published works, but the Internet has opened the flood gates for people publishing their own works and we are talking about hundreds of hours of video and audio per minute, and hundreds of written works per minute being published on the Internet, and don’t bother trying to count the number of photographs per minute published.
Copyright was a workable solution to managing the industries with limited publishing capacity, and where thousands of copies are created before on is sold, but has become problematic where publishing capacity is effectively unlimited.
When they think there’s money in it or when it becomes some influential employee’s pet project. Same as anything else that happens at Alphabet.
FMC Music issued a statement on Instagram and to a Malaysian paper claiming their YouTube account was hacked and the copyright infringement reports was by the hacker.
I am skeptical.
Re:
Because no company, when caught doing shit has EVER played the we got hacked card.
Only one choice carries a penalty
The remaining question is, when is YouTube going to get around to doing anything about that?
When the law is changed such that it’s not vastly safer to take any accusation at face value since ignoring a claim of infringement can cost you but taking down non-infringing content doesn’t.
One thing that seems like it could help at least a little, if you’re not a verified rights holder (I’m talking a known media company), require identifying information. Phone call to verify your identity, drivers license scan, hell, even a refundable credit card charge. Might not have helped here, but in the Bungie case at least it probably would have prevented the fraud.
Re:
Which only own the copyrights to a fraction of human creative output, and does nothing to protect the interests of self publishers, who can still be hit by claims from those companies.