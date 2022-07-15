Would Meta Really Shut Down Facebook And Instagram In The EU Over Data Transfer Rules?
More Issues With Copyright Enforcement At Scale: YouTube Reinstates Videos After False Claims

More Issues With Copyright Enforcement At Scale: YouTube Reinstates Videos After False Claims

Copyright

from the it-keeps-happening dept

Fri, Jul 15th 2022 03:30pm -

It’s no secret that Techdirt believes YouTube’s copyright enforcement program is an absolute mess. On the one hand, it’s difficult to be too hard on the company. After all, it is trying to figure out how to enforce draconian copyright laws in countries like America at a scale that is absolutely absurd. On the other hand, the way it works today is so wide open for fraud and abuse, that it’s literally a challenge to pick out which of a ton of stories I want to link to in order to show the history of fraud, mistakes, and nefarious copyright claims taken for reasons that fall completely outside of any interest in copyright law or protection.

And it just keeps happening. Meet Lofi Girl, the name of a YouTube account that streams low-fidelity hip hop music to serve as background music for studying or resting. Two of Lofi Girl’s live streams were taken down after someone submitted a copyright takedown notice for them. That copyright takedown notice was shared by Lofi Girl on Twitter and, well…

Forgive my American-centric viewpoint on this, but it seems like a copyright claim from some random “music publisher” in Malaysia probably should have triggered a deeper dive into whether there was actually infringing activity here or not. Instead, because of YouTube’s stock policy, YouTube simply took the streams down and informed Lofi Girl it had done so. Many on social media noticed all this and took to the streamer’s defense.

Many rallied behind Lofi Girl on Monday using the hashtag #BringBackLofiGirl, with some also criticizing YouTube’s copyright strike policies.

And eventually YouTube rescinded the copyright takedown and removed the strikes from Lofi Girl’s channel. And that’s all well and good, except that the only reason anyone even had to go through this exercise is because YouTube’s reporting system is so completely wide open that it practically begs for this kind of fraud and abuse.

The remaining question is, when is YouTube going to get around to doing anything about that?

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: youtube

11 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “More Issues With Copyright Enforcement At Scale: YouTube Reinstates Videos After False Claims”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
11 Comments
ECA (profile) says:

Re: we can

Lets go backwards, where Copy rights didnt go past borders. If you wanted that your CR be in another country you HAD to register Personally in each of those countries and DISTRIBUTE it also.
Australia has a Problem with 1 Company that HOLDS its name and Food items under CR. But only opens a company once every 10(?) years to KEEP the registration.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re:

That just changes the problem slightly, while consuming vast amounts of storage and computing power, because how do you validate registration for all works, including self published works. Registration without a copy of a work to compare with other works, van be abused, and will end up containing competing claims. Also, just how do toy compare a written work to an audio work or a video work, to see if either of the latter are the same work in a different form?

Pre-Internet it was possible to maintain a reasonably up to date catalogue of all published works, but the Internet has opened the flood gates for people publishing their own works and we are talking about hundreds of hours of video and audio per minute, and hundreds of written works per minute being published on the Internet, and don’t bother trying to count the number of photographs per minute published.

Copyright was a workable solution to managing the industries with limited publishing capacity, and where thousands of copies are created before on is sold, but has become problematic where publishing capacity is effectively unlimited.

Anonymous Coward says:

One thing that seems like it could help at least a little, if you’re not a verified rights holder (I’m talking a known media company), require identifying information. Phone call to verify your identity, drivers license scan, hell, even a refundable credit card charge. Might not have helped here, but in the Bungie case at least it probably would have prevented the fraud.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Would Meta Really Shut Down Facebook And Instagram In The EU Over Data Transfer Rules?
More Issues With Copyright Enforcement At Scale: YouTube Reinstates Videos After False Claims
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...