FTC Hits Harley-Davidson On Right To Repair
Following through on a request by the Biden administration to defend right to repair, the FTC has demanded that Harley Davidson and Westinghouse stop voiding customer warranties over repairs. In an announcement, the FTC noted that both companies used fine print to void a customer’s warranty if they used independent dealers for parts and repairs:
“Consumers deserve choices when it comes to repairing their products, and independent dealers deserve a chance to compete,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “These orders require Harley and Westinghouse to fix their warranties, come clean with consumers, and ensure fair competition with independent providers. Other companies that squelch consumers’ right to repair should take notice.”
Voiding your warranty if you (gasp) try to obtain (usually less expensive) third-party parts or assistance is just one of countless strategies companies use to monopolize repair. It’s an issue that plagues not just auto dealers and tech companies, but the medical sector as well. The combination of mindless consolidation and attacks on independent repair have consistently driven up costs for everyone.
If you’ve not skimmed it yet, the FTC’s recent report, “Nixing the Fix,” is a worthwhile read.
While U.S. consumer rights have been a bit of a depressing mess for years, watching the right to repair movement go from nerdy niche to mainstream has been one of the few high points. New York recently became the first state in the nation to pass a full right to repair law after growing consumer anger.
On a theoretical level, I’m far more okay with companies voiding warranties if they repair their hardware themselves or take it to an unlicensed repair shop. Voiding a warranty just means “we won’t pay for repairs” whereas putting DRM on its parts means “We’ll sue you and/or put you in jail if you try to repair it without our permission.” The former is a preferable scenario for me. That being said, it’s nice to have unauthorized repair paid for by the manufacturers, but (once again, on a theoretical level) why should they?
Re:
The issue is not the manufacturer paying for an unlicenced repair. The issue at hand is when a non-warranty repair is performed outside licenced dealers, all warranties are automatically considered void.
This contrasts with the law, which requires that a manufacturer who offers a warranty actually determine if the repair impacted the warrantied component(s). For instance, consider a device with a partial warranty. if a third party repair replaced a component, say a capacitor, not covered under warranty, that impacts a warrantied component. If they used a out-of-spec capacitor, the warranty could be void. If the capacitor was improperly installed, it could void the warranty. However the warranty is not Void simply because the capacitor was replaced.
This prevents warranties being used to create repair monopolies, where to maintain your warranty you must also have non-warranty repairs performed by the manufacturer’s network.
Re: Re:
Those automatic warranty cancelations for third-party repairs or parts have been illegal in the USA since 1975, under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act.
This isn’t a case of a law that was just enacted, or a law that is totally obscure. it’s a law that has been on the books since the 70s. Why should it tale a presidential order for the agency in charge of enforcing the law to actually enforce it?
And why is it just a sternly-worded warning rather than heavy fines for violators?
Under the law, those contract terms are illegal and unenforceable. Trying to enforce them anyway is warranty fraud by the company!
As well I know. The hospital I was born at, those people simply stared at me when I went to the warranty desk about that leg recall…