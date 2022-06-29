Trump’s Truth Social Big Payday May Be Falling Apart
from the nice-try dept
Donald Trump promised to take the social media world by storm with his Truth Social Twitter-clone for the MAGA world. “Free speech!” he claimed as he banned anyone who criticized him. Of course, from the beginning, many suspected that this was all a very sketchy grift, using a SPAC to try to cash in on gullible MAGA folks willing to pump up a shell company stock well beyond what it could possibly be worth.
Except, everything continues to fall apart. Even with Trump himself finally starting to “Truth” it up during the January 6th hearings (which have been quite damning), the site is struggling to remain relevant. It’s even gotten to the point that the ban and block finger is so heavy that he’s blocking some of his biggest fans, and they’re not happy about it.
It’s almost as if it was never about “free speech” after all.
Oh, and also, Reuters has a giant report on how the company is having trouble attracting tech talent, and that other tech companies are steering way clear of partnering with the company as well, because it’s seen as such a toxic asset all around.
Truth Social last summer started recruiting tech talent. Executives sought to find ideologically aligned staffers, in at least one case scanning candidates’ social media and listening to their appearances on podcasts, according to a person familiar with company operations. But the company struggled to woo skilled tech workers, regardless of their politics, according to three people with knowledge of the recruiting efforts.
Those with the company’s preferred conservative politics, or at least a commitment to its stated free-speech mission, were in short supply, they said. And tech workers with liberal or moderate politics usually wanted nothing to do with the Trump company. One person approached by TMTG told Reuters it was an easy offer to refuse. Beyond a distaste for Trump’s politics, this person cited concerns about the former president’s history of business failures – the DWAC filing lists six Trump entities that have filed for bankruptcy – and about TMTG’s financing arrangements.
But, perhaps the bigger threat on the horizon is that the SPAC shell game with Digital World Acquisition Corp. may be in serious doubt. The SEC has ramped up its investigation into what’s going on here.
And, as Liz Dye at Wonkette points out, things seemed to get even worse, as DWAC is now facing a grand jury investigation as well:
The SEC investigation continues apace. But in the meantime, DWAC disclosed this morning that the company and its board members had all gotten subpoenas from a federal grand jury in the Justice Department’s office in the Southern District of New York. And that shark tank does not hand out investment capital.
The grand jury is seeking substantially the same information as the SEC, and it has specific questions about Miami investment firm Rocket One Capital. CNBC reports that DWAC board member Bruce Garelick resigned last Wednesday. Garelick is — or perhaps was — the chief strategy officer for Rocket One. We’d check his status, but as of this morning, the company’s website looks like this:
Probably just a coincidence, right?
Oof. Anyway, at the very least, all of this is going to delay the SPAC deal, and it may delay it permanently. The gang that couldn’t shoot straight can’t even pull off the whole cashing out part of the grift for its social media site that barely works, is having trouble attracting a meaningful userbase, and is kicking people off for any kind of wrongspeak.
Filed Under: donald trump, grand jury, reverse merger, subpoena
Companies: dwac, truth social
Comments on “Trump’s Truth Social Big Payday May Be Falling Apart”
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
wasserhahn armatur
Verleihen Sie Ihrer Küche mit der wasserhahn armatur Nivito einen Hauch von Luxus. Dieser High-End-Wasserhahn ist perfekt für diejenigen, die ihrer Küche ein bisschen Luxus und Stil verleihen möchten. Mit ihrem schlanken Design und ihrer überragenden Qualität setzt die Küchenarmatur Nivito in jedem Zuhause ein Zeichen. Dieser Wasserhahn wird nur aus den besten Materialien hergestellt, ist auf Langlebigkeit ausgelegt und wird Ihnen jahrelang zuverlässigen Gebrauch bieten. Das einfache, aber stilvolle Design der Nivito-Küchenarmatur passt mit Sicherheit zu jeder Einrichtung. Egal, ob Ihre Küche traditionell oder modern ist, dieser Wasserhahn passt genau hinein. Wählen Sie aus einer Vielzahl von Ausführungen, um den perfekten Look für Ihr Zuhause zu finden
Re:
Really? Spam for a kitchen faucet? In German, no less.
You’d think German spam would be more efficient than this.
I was more entertained that his faithful missed him leaking the truth in his rant…
She is someone I never met…
I turned her down personally when she wanted to come with us to Mar-a-Lago…
So someone he never met, despite the fact she worked for Meadows and was in the fing room with him, asked him to join him on the flight to Mar-a-Lago and he remembers turning her down…
You could try to make me feel bad for those who fell for the latest grift, but…
1 – Their only value to me is enjoyment of their sorrow
2 – The are living proof of the TACtruism Humans can not learn. How many bankruptcies?? How many failed ideas?? How many exposed scams?? And knowing all of this… you gave him your money?! Thank the FSM that y’all slashed away that social safety net that you are now in need of.
3 – He handpicked the idiot who picked a fight with an imaginary cow AND LOST.
But hey JFK will appear in Daley Plaza any day now and reveal he never died, JFK Jr. didn’t die, and they totes are coming back to help Trump…
We need more lead testing of water.
Re:
But hey, JFK will appear in Daley Plaza any day now and reveal he never died, JFK Jr. didn’t die, and they totes are coming back to help Trump…
We need more lead testing of water.
Definitely. Do they not realise that JFK and his son were Democrats?
Re: Re:
No.
That sound you hear is Koby, Hamilton and restless94110 collectively wetting their pants.
Seems like even some of Trump’s ass kissing followers are starting to see the Truth about Trump.
They are going to have to rename it Crickets Social.
Re:
In a few years, when hating Trump is as American as apple pie and Tom Cruise movies, they’ll say they always hated that orange son of a bitch. But they’ll never admit they were wrong about him—hell, they’ll even try to admit they never supported him. Nothing hurts a conservative’s feelings more than admitting to being wrong about something.
Imagine that...
Another Trump “business” failing.
damn good job! man’s an asshole of the first order!!