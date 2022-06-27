Daily Deal: Basics of Python Programming

The Basics of Python Programming course will help you explore both basic and intermediate concepts of the Python programming language – the world’s most popular programming language. Learn how to write Python programs from scratch with a hands-on approach where you will be able to develop your skills and knowledge as a Python developer. The 4-week course is free.

