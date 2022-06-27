Dangerous Ruling Says If Someone Goes Onto Your Openly Shared Google Drive, You Can Sue Them For Unauthorized Access
If you accidentally leave your Google Drive accessible to anyone with the URL, and someone goes there and deletes stuff, is that “unauthorized access” and a violation of the CFAA? To me, the answer should be absolutely not. But in this recent ruling the judge went the other direction (first noted by Evan Brown).
So, let’s start this one off by noting that the defendant in this case seems to be a generally terrible person, who runs a Facebook group focused on spreading ridiculous nonsense regarding her local school district. As described in the lawsuit the group is:
“dedicated to propagating anti-mask policies, anti-vaccine policies, anti-LGBTQ policies, and anti-Critical Race Theory policies within the Scottsdale Unified School District.”
Yeah. So, you get an idea of what we’re dealing with here. The father of a member of that school board, who seemed (perhaps reasonably) concerned about the activity in this group, started collecting information on what was going on in the group and storing it on a Google Drive account. Apparently without realizing it, he set the folder to be accessible to anyone with the URL.
At some point, things got messy, with the son of the school board member being accused of defamation. Here is the description of what happened next from the court opinion:
In 2021, Plaintiff’s son was accused of defamation. He responded to his accuser by emailing “13 photographs of public Facebook comments, made by his accuser, some of which were stored on the server.” One of the photographs displayed the URL to the Google Drive, and that photograph made its way into Amanda’s possession, where she noticed the URL and asked a third party to make a hyperlink for the URL. Once provided, she clicked on it to access the Google Drive. She reviewed, downloaded, deleted, added, reorganized, renamed, and publicly disclosed contents of the Google Drive.
So, obviously, that’s not great. But, it seems clear that the fault was with the owner of the Google Drive folder, Mark Greenburg, who failed to properly secure it. Even if it feels icky that the defendant here, Amanda Wray, messed with the folder, none of that would have happened if Greenburg had properly secured the account (which is the default setting — so he had to proactively choose to share the folder differently).
Wray seems like a terrible human being in oh so many ways, but it seems ridiculous to argue that she violated the CFAA. The court, however, goes the other way:
This is a close call. Plaintiff acknowledges that the portion of the Google Drive accessed by Amanda was not password protected; Plaintiff had inadvertently enabled the setting that allowed anyone with the URL to access the site. But, Plaintiff alleges that this setting did not per se render the Google Drive public, given that the URL was a string of 68 characters. What’s more, the Google Drive was not indexed by any search engines, unlike the website in hiQ. Therefore, it wasn’t just “anyone with a browser” who could stumble upon the Google Drive on a web search—the internet denizen wishing to access the Google Drive needed to obtain the exact URL into the browser. By the Court’s eye, Plaintiff alleges that the Google Drive had limitations and thus persons attempting to access it needed authorization.
In short, the plaintiff’s argument is that security by obscurity should be legally protected. The fact that it was not indexed by search engines doesn’t seem like it should matter at all. The fact is that Greenburg (accidentally, but that shouldn’t matter) made the folder available to anyone with the URL, and his son (accidentally, but that also shouldn’t matter) revealed the URL. At that point, it’s public. It’s on Greenburg to secure the folder.
Wray’s response, to go into the folder and mess around with it isn’t great, but that should not be seen as “unauthorized access” under the CFAA.
I worry about rulings like this, because it could cause real damage, especially for security researchers, and others who quite often will find public folders that are not secured properly. If the settings are set so that the folders are public, it is deeply problematic to argue that the access is unauthorized. The settings themselves that open up the folder literally say that everyone with the URL is authorized to view it, even if they have to type in a long URL by hand. That’s what happened here, and to argue that the access is unauthorized, once again, raises serious problems with the way the CFAA is interpreted.
I left my stuff at the curb and people took my stuff!! WHAAAA!
That’s not a great example. Taking something left at a curb would certainly be theft if whoever left it didn’t mean to abandon it. I often see small libraries, kids’ bicycles, and benches (for example) in that area. It may sometimes be hard to establish criminal intent, but a civil ruling of “give the stuff back” should not be surprising.
So you think theft by finding is okay, do you? How old are you? Six?
A better analogy:
I accidentally published the combination to my front door in a picture I posted publicly.
Someone used the combination to enter my home, destroy things and write graffiti all over the walls.
The google drive URL itself is like a password, or combination. Just because you have a password does not mean you were given permission to use it and then modify/delete whatever you could access with that password.
Except in this case, the act of publishing it (making the Google Dive folder open) specifically SAYS it authorizes people to come in.
That remains true even if you cede the argument that the URL “is like a password”, which it definitively is NOT.
No. You’d have an argument if the owner gave specific access to the defendant with editing privileges. Accidentally leaving a door open doesn’t express intent. It’s just careless, not intentional. You’d also have to argue the plaintiff intentionally sent the address to the defendant with the intent that they have access. That’s clearly not the case.
A Google Drive URL contains a string of characters that grant access to specific resource(s)
The fits the definition of password.
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/password
Except in this case, the plaintiff didn’t publish the address of his Google Drive at all. He accidentally released it to one person, not the general public.
A better analogy still would be putting a dry erase board in an out of the way, seldom-traveled, but still public corridor. Nobody knows it’s there so anything you write on it goes untouched.
Then one day, you tell someone you trust about where it is, and they publish that information to the world. Shortly thereafter, someone walks down that public corridor, erases something you wrote, and writes their own thing.
Yeah, they didn’t have your direct permission, but you were the one who chose to put it in a public corridor instead of in your private office behind a door that only you have a key to.
Not really, because the folder and the documents are your property, not just random writings on a dry erase board. And it wasn’t made public intentionally, so it’s more like you dropped your box of stuff in public on accident.
Except the guy put it in a “room” he had the only key to, not realizing that he’d accidentally left the door unlocked. If we were talking about the physical world, charges of illegal entry could be brought, making your analogy crappy.
Dangerous Ruling Says If Someone Goes Onto Your Openly Shared Google Drive, You Can Sue Them For Unauthorized Access
Is it actually dangerous, though? Reading the article tells me that Wray didn’t simply go onto the plaintiff’s Google Drive, she added and deleted stuff, which is technically hacking since she did it without the permission of the plaintiff. This is why the judge said it was a close call: the access was technically authorised, but the addition and deletion of data wasn’t. I will agree that the plaintiff’s argument of ‘not indexed by search engines’ is bullshit, though. There’s a few sites that don’t pop up in search results on Google, but that doesn’t prevent me accessing them and viewing their pages.
You have to know which engines or the markup to use in the search. There’s a massive open-directories community that shares information this way. Because the RIAA doesn’t know about these engines or markup, the community has thrived, untouched for decades now.
That’s why I specifically mentioned not finding things via Google. It attempts to censor so much that it’s better to search with Bing or DuckDuckGo instead. I mean come on, Alphabet! I’m definitely an adult now, so why won’t you let me search for porn with Google?
Public Google Docs are public, and the owner had to specifically authorize public access though. His not giving permission to specific people is irrelevant next to the fact he gave blanket consent to everyone in the world.
Except he clearly didn’t do that intentionally. You’re interpreting consent where he didn’t provide it. You don’t get to keep a wallet you found on the street that someone accidentally dropped. You don’t get to walk into someone’s house just because the front door is unlocked. He didn’t publish the address to the folder as a hyperlink nor did he post it to the world. He accidentally sent it in an image to a single person.
So if I accidentally leave my front door unlocked whilst at the local shop, I can’t bring charges against the stranger I find in my lounge upon my return because I “gave everyone blanket consent”? I don’t think so, mate. That’s not the way the law works.
Didn’t we have a ruling recently saying that things like this were not a violation of the CFAA?
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-783_k53l.pdf
I’m okay with this one because there appears to actually be malicious intent in the access. The defendant likely knew the owner of the folder didn’t want them to do that. And it wasn’t the access itself, but the deletion of content that seems most offensive.
I would say this is like noticing your neighbor accidentally dropped something from their pocket while going to their car and you walk over after they leave and throw it away while knowing your access was unintended by the owner and that they wouldn’t want you to throw the property away.
If I leave my front door open, you’re still not allowed to come in and take my television. Anyone get caught carrying away the tv from my home will still be procecuted for burlary. Same with the car door, even if the door is open, taking my car radio is still illegal.
Same rule applies to google drive. While it’s common for people to keep their drive door open, it’s simply not acceptable to delete files from it or take the contents and publish it on unrelated sites.
Security research can claim “good faith” on their security research. While black hat security people have more trouble with getting good faith proven, ordinary white hat security folks should have no problems.
Good faith is clearly not present when after some arguments with the owner, someone goes deleting data from people’s google drive storage as it was in the case referred above.
We should then be charging for the correct crime, IMO. The deletion and downloading of the files should perhaps be treated as vandalism and/or theft.
Just because it’s “on a computer” does not mean we need special “on a computer” laws.
The deletion and downloading of the files should perhaps be treated as vandalism and/or theft.
Such charges being appropriate only in the case of destruction of physical property. Since this case deals specifically with digital property, the appropriate charge is hacking. Hacking falls under the CFAA which, due to the differences between physical property and digital property, is in no way a “‘special’ on a computer law.”
It IS a special on a computer law, because if the defendant had done it literally anywhere but on a computer, the maximum sentence would be a year in jail, but would more likely be punished with a fine or community service.
But because it was on a computer, the penalty is 10-20 years in prison without possibility of parole.
And how does one delete digital data stored in the cloud except on a computer? It’s not snapping a DVD in half, FFS.
The physical equivalent of Wray’s crime carries a sentence of 2.5-7 years, with a maximum term of 25 years, actually. But nice “setting the record straight.”
Re: Re: Re:
We shouldn’t need a special ‘on a computer’ law to charge vandalism. The public Google drive location wasn’t much different then a public park. What was allegedly done was closer to vandalism then hacking. Much like someone going to a public park and chopping down several trees. The person chopping trees was authorized to be in the park but not authorized to chop down trees. The person deleting files was authorized to be in the google drive but not authorized to delete files.
Charge for the crime committed, vandalism of property, not for just being in the public drive.
It wasn’t a public park. It was private property that the defendant inadvertently had access to, like a neighbor’s front door be unlocked. The defendant chose to walk through the door. The link to the folder wasn’t published publicly either. It was accidentally sent in an image and not as a hyperlink. The defendant would have to argue the plaintiff sent the address with the intent of giving the defendant access and editing privileges, which clearly isn’t the case here.
Agreed. The guy accidentally sent his address out, not realising that anyone who visited wouldn’t need a key to get in.
Points for not knowing the original definition of the term “hacking”. Q-/
Actually, there is no truth to Greenburg’s allegation that the group is ““dedicated to propagating anti-mask policies, anti-vaccine policies, anti-LGBTQ policies, and anti-Critical Race Theory policies within the Scottsdale Unified School District.”
This is merely his political attempt to vilify the Defendent. There is also no proof that the Defendant deleted or reorganized files. In fact, View access to a Google drive does not allow editing capabilities. If Greenburg’s files were deleted or reorganized it was likely by the other users that he granted Edit access. Greenburg has not proved that these changes were made by the Defendant.
Also Greenburg is an all-around terrible person and has been for many years.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/scottsdale-education/2018/08/22/scottsdale-school-board-candidate-jann-michael-greenberg-father-parody-account-mocking-perleberg/1068319002/
http://copyrightblog.kluweriplaw.com/2020/04/06/copyright-case-tresona-multimedia-llc-v-burbank-high-school-vocal-music-association-usa/
https://www.12news.com/article/news/education/parents-to-sue-scottsdale-school-district-board-member-over-secret-dossier/75-020f6741-1b62-4287-8aff-fade0b86696b
Looks like the defendant found this article…
And theu;re absolutely deliberately lying that the group doesn’t engage in harmful anti-mask amti-education acts:
https://www.newyorker.com/news/letter-from-the-southwest/how-an-arizona-school-board-controversy-became-the-perfect-political-issue
That article also mentions some of the deranged defamations made of Greenberg.
Agreed. The first link completely fails to back their claims, so I didn’t bother with the other two. There’s only 24 hours in each day, and I have to spend seven of them sleeping.