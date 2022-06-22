White House Launches Yet Another Task Force To Try To Curb Online Abuse; But So Far It Seems Extremely One-Sided
Uvalde PD Continues Stonewalling, Hires Private Law Firm To Block Release Of School Shooting Recordings

Daily Deal: Buldix Pro

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jun 22nd 2022 10:47am -


Buldix is a powerful drag and drop website builder with no coding, that helps both non-techies to build their own websites and web developers to create online projects (websites/landing pages) for their clients in no time. Buldix comes with dozens of responsive pre-built templates, blocks, and elements that make building websites easy and fast for everyone. It’s on sale for $59.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

White House Launches Yet Another Task Force To Try To Curb Online Abuse; But So Far It Seems Extremely One-Sided
Uvalde PD Continues Stonewalling, Hires Private Law Firm To Block Release Of School Shooting Recordings
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...