Daily Deal: HP EliteBook 840G4 (Refurbished) + Microsoft Office Professional 2021

Tue, Jun 7th 2022 10:40am -

The refurbished HP EliteBook pairs a fast processor with 8GB of RAM to help make multitasking easier, and its speedy 256 solid-state drive can house your essential media, games, and other data. It also features three USB ports so you can make the most of your system by expanding it with peripheral devices. This laptop features a 14″ touchscreen display with 1920×1080, showing your files and websites in better detail. It runs on Windows 10 Pro OS and lets you work anywhere, via Ethernet or Wi-Fi. With a 3-cell lithium-ion battery, this laptop can work for up to 12 hours on a single charge. You’ll also get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. This bundle is on sale for $500.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

