6G Hype Begins Despite Fact 5G Hasn’t Finished Disappointing Us Yet
Fifth-generation wireless (5G) was supposed to change the world. According to carriers, not only was it supposed to bring about the “fourth industrial revolution,” it was supposed to revolutionize everything from smart cities to cancer treatment. Simultaneously, conspiracy theorists and internet imbeciles declared that 5G was responsible for everything from COVID-19 to your migraines.
Unfortunately for both sets of folks, data continues to indicate that 5G is nowhere near that interesting.
A number of recent studies have already shown that U.S. 5G is notably slower than most overseas deployments (thanks in part to government’s failure to make more mid-band spectrum available for public use). Several other studies have shown that initial deployments in many cases are actually slower than existing 4G networks. That’s before you get to the fact that U.S. consumers already pay more for wireless than a long list of developed nations thanks to sector consolidation.
While 5G is important, and will improve over time, it’s pretty clear that the technology is more of a modest evolution than a revolution, and 5G hype overkill (largely driven by a desperate desire to rekindle lagging smartphone sales) is a far cry from reality.
That’s not stopping us from already hyping 6G, though. Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark says that 6G will hit the market sometime around 2030. And, as we saw with 5G, 6G is already being heralded as near-magical and transformative by the folks looking to sell phones and network hardware:
“Right now, we’re all building 5G networks, as we know, but by the time quantum computing is maturing for commercial applications, we’re going to be talking about 6G,” Lundmark said. “By then, [2030], definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface.”
According to Lundmark, the “physical world and the digital world will grow together.” The eventual result could involve a user going into a VR world, flipping a switch or turning a dial, and changing something in the real, physical world.
An industrial metaverse “could include models similar to comprehensive, detailed digital twins of objects that exist in reality,” according to trade magazine Industry Week.
So again, like 5G, a faster, more resilient wireless network isn’t good enough because it’s just not sexy enough. As a result, executives in the telecom space like to reach into a hat full of random buzzwords in a bid to make wireless network evolution sound almost like a miracle. In this case, that includes random references to quantum computing, an industrial metaverse, or a complete re-imagining of reality itself.
To be clear, AR, VR, and other technologies will evolve regardless of 5G and 6G, not because of it. Most of these technologies already work over gigabit WiFi. And while faster, more resilient wireless connections will certainly be of benefit, they’re not driving the innovation in and of itself. And the claim that the smartphone will be effectively dead by 2030 is just…silly.
Yeah, somebody will develop an amazing VR and AR experience (maybe it’s Apple, maybe it’s somebody nobody has heard of). Maybe they’ll even fix the simulation sickness problem and see widespread adoption. But 5G and 6G will supplement those efforts, not forge them, and the idea that a traditional smartphone will just cease to exist six or so years from now is just kind of silly.
You would think that after 5G landed with a big thud in the United States, wireless carriers and telecom executives would be wary of associating the standards’ branding with empty hype and bluster. But given we’re not keen on learning much from experience or history, the cycle of unrealistic hype and unfulfilled promises appears set to repeat itself all over again.
That could be like fusion power, always about ten years away, which seems about right for US delivery of 5g.
My guess is AT&T will start marketing their 5G as 6GE (for “evolution”) by 2025 at the latest.
“but by the time quantum computing is maturing for commercial applications, we’re going to be talking about 6G”
And its going to be another round of hype and forcing phone upgrades for service thats still going to be among the shittiest in the world.
Once again
“This one goes to eleven”
5G home internet might actually shake things up
I was highly skeptical 5G would change anything, but it has actually managed to impress me, in that it really has enabled something new: home internet over cellular.
Of course, you could do this over 4G LTE, too, but my understanding is the experience was not so good if you were trying to support a whole family off the connection. But now T-Mobile is advertising unlimited home internet over 5G cellular that actually works for $50, and from what I’ve heard the service (assuming good 5G signal) actually approaches what you’d get via fixed-line connection.
Moreover, this new offering has the potential to significantly shake up the ISP landscape, especially if other cellular carriers follow suit. Now this is unlikely to make much of a dent yet in under-served rural areas, because 5G coverage isn’t adequate (yet) in those areas. Instead, I’m thinking mainly of the monopoly territories of existing ISPs.
As any regular Techdirt reader knows, the big ISPs are all kinds of awful, and the main reason is lack of competition. These ISPs have also been effective at protecting their territories through lobbying to keep build-outs for competing services expensive and mired in bureaucratic red tape.
A 5G home internet offering bypasses a lot of this, and suddenly offers a real alternative to many people who, up to now, have only had one option. Even if you never use the service yourself, if you live in one these area that has only had one provider the service from your existing (bad) provider could improve simply because the very existence of the 5G home internet offering is likely to force the ISP to actually compete.
Technology Lifecycle
As every well-informed technologist knows, hype is part of the technology lifecycle:
invention → hype → realism → deprecation.
Some inventions realize a larger part of their expectation than others; I see 4G, 5G and 6G just as evolutions of a standard, not worth much hype.
Hype fatigue, anyone?
4G … 5G! …. 6G!! ….. 7G!!! ……. 8G!!!!!
But Wait! There’s more!
Now I’m going to jump over this shark on waterskis!
is it 5G that has been disappointing or those who dont wanna release or deploy it? as is typical in the USA, the companies that are responsible for doing so, only wanna get money inwards from customers and definitely dont wanna use any of their totally ill-gotten gains updating or putting out new services!