Yet Another Game Studio Chooses To Mess With Pirates As A Strategy
There are lots of ways content makers can respond to copyright infringement. From going fully legal and suing, to attempting to threaten to sue to scare the hell out of the “pirates”, to seeking government intervention that would negatively impact all kinds of innocent folks, to trying (and failing) to curb piracy using DRM, none of these are particularly good strategies.
And I don’t know if simply choosing to have some fun by messing with the pirates is all that better from a results standpoint, but I do know that’s it’s my favorite thing that game companies do against piracy. Whether it’s changing game functions to get people to accidentally out themselves as pirates or making never ending vuvuzela sounds in the game, it’s quite often just downright funny.
Well, now Big Ant Studios is joining the club, having already gotten pirates to call themselves out by messing with them and stating that it has future plans to continue the hijinks. It starts with Cricket 22 and some minor annoyances in illegal copies of the game, namely a white flashing screen that occurs in between matches.
This is happening over and over again. Pirates pirate the game, see the weird issue, go to the forums to try to figure out how to fix it, only to find out that it was done on purpose to annoy pirates. Not a whole lot of harm in this, but it’s worth noting as well that Symons, CEO of Big Ant Studios, is coupling this with some fairly human messages to those that chose to buy the game after getting messed with.
That last bit is in reference to plans Big Ant claims to have for even further messing with those that pirate its games in the future. In other tweets and comments, it’s very clear that Symons is having a great deal of fun with this. While I might suggest that putting this much time and energy into combatting piracy at all might not be the efficient use of the studio’s time, I’ll also say that the human approach Symons is taking here, including allowing previous pirates to keep their games progress if they switch over to a legit version, makes it hard not to root for him and the studio on this one.
Is it worth all this effort? I’m not sure, but I’m here for the fun compared with heavy-handed legal routes.
Comments on “Yet Another Game Studio Chooses To Mess With Pirates As A Strategy”
Hang the infringers like the pirates they are. That will prevent future infrirngement by them, and simultaneously discourage others.
You chose to play the game… you’re on your own.
He’s doing business, and having fun. As long as their ‘pirate’ detection is flawless (I highly doubt it is, because I have an idea of how sw works) then it’s a win if only for the entertainment value he gets out of it.
It doesn’t have to be flawless, it just has to have little to no false positives. False negatives aren’t an issue in this case, since they won’t affect legit users in any way.
That said, sales up 300%? Sounds worth it to me.
When will game studios learn not to deal with pirates. They should know at this point that they bring cutlasses and shit.
Copyright Cultists: How dare they scoff at our precious little monopolies and use our “Intellectual Property” without giving us our rightly deserved rent we deem fit to charge for the use. Let us teach those scoffers of our precious copyright monopolies a lesson not to mess with us. Oh why not make mean-spirited practical jokes on them so they will be sorry and get with the sacred program we have decided for our captive market. They learn their lesson and then will give us our rightly-deserved $$. This way We will win converts to our way of thinking and people will think us as cool and hip instead of the small-minded, ungenerous, greedy money-grubbing assholes that we are. Look, we already have a gullible Techdirt writer giving us accolades about how enlightened we are! How proud are we to think out this sound business strategy!
Gamifying moderation
I await the day when techdirt figures out how to troll it’s own trolls in a similar vein.
I still worry, however, about false positive detections annoying paying or legit users.
I still think techdirt should offer Kobe (and any intrepid volunteers) a truly unmoderated comment section.