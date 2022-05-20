$100 Bluetooth Hack Can Unlock All Kinds Of Devices, Including Teslas, From Miles Away
from the dumb-tech-is-smart-tech dept
While they’re not impervious, at least you know where you stand with a good, old fashioned dumb lock. That’s in stark contrast to so-called “smart” locks, which studies have repeatedly shown to be easily compromised with minimal effort. One report showed that 12 of 16 smart locks they tested could be relatively easily hacked thanks to flimsy security standards.
Now there’s a new vulnerability to worry about. Sultan Qasim Khan, a researcher at NCC Groupover has discovered a new Bluetooth vulnerability that’s relatively trivial to exploit with around $100 in hardware, and impacts potentially thousands of Bluetooth devices, including Teslas.
The attack exploits a weaknesses in the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) standard adhered to by thousands of device makers, including “smart” door locks, cars, laptops, and various “internet of things” devices. It’s a form of “relay attack” that usually requires two attackers, one near the target, and one near the phone used to unlock the target.
But this class of attack doesn’t even require two people. A relaying device can be placed near where the target device is located or will be located (like by your driveway), and the other attacker can be targeting the device from hundreds of yards — or even miles — away:
“Hacking into a car from hundreds of miles away tangibly demonstrates how our connected world opens us up to threats from the other side of the country—and sometimes even the other side of the world,” Sultan Qasim Khan, a principal security consultant and researcher at security firm NCC Group, told Ars. “This research circumvents typical countermeasures against remote adversarial vehicle unlocking and changes the way we need to think about the security of Bluetooth Low Energy communications.”
Device makers have implemented a bunch of countermeasures to prevent against BLE attacks like these, but Khan found a way to mitigate those attacks. Many other companies are smart enough to avoid using BLE for proximity authentication (since it was designed for data transfer, not authentication), but given that privacy and security is an afterthought for many companies, many still do.
All told, it’s just another reminder that dumb tech is often… smarter.
Filed Under: bluetooth, hackers, internet of things, laptops, smart locks, vulnerabilities
Comments on “$100 Bluetooth Hack Can Unlock All Kinds Of Devices, Including Teslas, From Miles Away”
“A relaying device can be placed near where the target device is located or will be located”
Say like a fancy restaurant where the valet parks your car a distance away.
Entrance to a mall, office building, all sorts of places.
Once again they failed to listen to or hire someone who looks at these awesome advances and says but what if someone does x…
I mean I’m not THAT smart and even I can see many of the issues with these sorts of things ‘making life easier’ by creating 10 more problems than they had before.
Again supports my truism that humans can not learn, how many fscking BT hacks have we seen and people keep using it in ways never intended pretending their little twist will undo decades of its not fscking designed to do that.
Butt Dialing
This goes back to not having effective locks on my standard phone — and the phone taking action ( such as dialing, or hanging up on friends, or unlocking cars/ houses ) without actual permission from it’s owner.
This kind of man in the middle replay is possible because interaction isn’t required from the user to unlock, and no amount of cryptography in the protocol can fix that.
Apple, if you are reading, I want a pocket mode for my phone where it won’t unlock or anything until the phone is in my hand and I have triple- clicked on it or something. Guided access is close, but doesn’t quite do it.
simple fix
1) turn off Bluetooth on your phone when not using it. OR
2) enable “PIN to drive” on your car.
Crisis averted. Seriously guys, none of this FUD is going to work, Tesla will still be the dominant EV sold this year, next year, and the year after.
Re:
Hey Guys Guys!!!
I think I found the FanBoi…
If the idea that a shitty feature would be enough to sink a company gets you to say anything, you might be a fanboi.
Whenever anyone says anything remotely connected to Tesla and your blood pressure spikes, you might be a fanboi.
If you managed to read the article and your singular takeaway was that it was an attack on Tesla, you might be a fanboi.
While the example is a Tesla, the problem isn’t only found in Teslas, but your brain can’t actually process that information… sorta like autodrive and those posts that keep cars off bike lanes.
Run along now, the adults are talking about how despite the many failures of BT to do wondrous things, they keep using it and failing.
Re:
Listen John… I mean Elon…
What will It take?
For people to start taking the absurd lack of security in IoT devices seriously?
I fear it will take people getting killed due to lack of security on their IoT devices. And not just any people, but lots of “people who matter” will need to perish. No one will care about a few peons here or there. I fear it will take much more than that.
I mean, it took 2 plane crashes and 347 people getting killed for the FAA and the other national aviation authorities to start taking the problems with Boeing’s 737 Max seriously, and they basically had to ground all the planes for Boeing to start taking the problem seriously, and there was very big money involved in that situation.
I think it will likely be much more difficult to get countless manufacturers, both domestic and foreign, to take relatively cheap IoT device security seriously.