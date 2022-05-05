Medical Device Makers Sue Library Of Congress For Allowing People To Fix Their Own Medical Devices
Josh Hawley Threatens Disney’s ‘Special Copyright Protections’ For Being ‘Woke’

Daily Deal: FilterGrade Adobe Photoshop Actions Asset Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, May 5th 2022 10:44am -

The FilterGrade Adobe Photoshop Actions Asset Bundle is on sale for $39. Choose from various styles including retro and film effects, realistic light leaks, portrait Photoshop actions, black and white styles, pro fashion Photoshop actions, and even minimal looks. The FilterGrade Bundle includes 220 of our best-selling Photoshop actions. These are broken up into 11 series ranging from subtle tint effects all the way to beautiful light leaks. Each series is designed to help you achieve realistic effects for your photos. Using various filters in combination, you can get some incredible results.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Medical Device Makers Sue Library Of Congress For Allowing People To Fix Their Own Medical Devices
Josh Hawley Threatens Disney’s ‘Special Copyright Protections’ For Being ‘Woke’
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...