Musk, Twitter, Why The First Amendment Can’t Resolve Content Moderation (Part I)
Who Needs SOPA: Judge Orders Every US ISP To Block Entire Websites Accused Of Enabling Piracy

Daily Deal: The 2022 Premium Project Management Super Prep Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, May 4th 2022 10:41am -

The Project Management Super Saver Bundle includes all essential courses to gain the fundamental and necessary knowledge of Project Management. The Project Management courses focus on a wide collection of real-world scenarios, study aids, project management tips, and learning tools. It’s on sale for $60.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Musk, Twitter, Why The First Amendment Can’t Resolve Content Moderation (Part I)
Who Needs SOPA: Judge Orders Every US ISP To Block Entire Websites Accused Of Enabling Piracy
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...