Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: UK Regulator Dings Clever Ads As Being Too Good
Ways In Which Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Could Be Good

Daily Deal: The 2022 Ultimate Ethical Hacker Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Apr 25th 2022 10:40am -

The 2022 Ultimate Ethical Hacker Training Bundle gives you access to 13 courses focused on bug bounty hunting and penetration testing. You’ll learn about Python, Kali Linux, Burp Suite, Nmap, and more. To keep up with the ever-evolving digital world, all future updates for all courses are included for free. The bundle is on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: UK Regulator Dings Clever Ads As Being Too Good
Ways In Which Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Could Be Good
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...