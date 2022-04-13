Josh Hawley May Be A Terrible Human Being (And Senator), But He Still Gets Fair Use Rights
Josh Hawley sucks. I disagree with him on about just about everything. And I am appalled by his support of the rioters who invaded the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. It’s disappointing and shameful that a United States Senator would endorse a riot, especially a riot intended to challenge the indisputably legitimate election of the President of the United States. But the First Amendment says Hawley is entitled to his opinion, and he’s entitled to express it. And he’s entitled to quote other people to make his point.
Surprisingly, some people disagree. On April 10, Mickey H. Osterreicher published an op-ed in the Kansas City Star, arguing that Hawley shouldn’t and can’t use an iconic photograph of himself supporting the January 6 rioters to sell campaign merchandise. I endorse the shouldn’t in spades. Hawley’s actions were embarrassing, and it’s even more embarrassing that he’s capitalizing on them. But I disagree with the can’t. Hawley can absolutely use the photograph. And that’s a good thing.
In a nutshell, Osterreicher’s argument is that the photograph is protected by copyright, so the photographer (or copyright owner?) can dictate how it’s used.
No. That is ridiculously wrong. Yes, whoever owns the copyright in the photo is entitled to control its use, in order to generate a profit. But their rights are limited by the fair use doctrine, which says that people are entitled to use copyrighted works in order to criticize them.
Josh Hawley is using a very well-known photograph of himself to criticize people who criticize him for supporting the January 6 rioters. That is precisely the kind of use the fair use doctrine was intended to protect. In fact, it is the kind of parodic use that the founding fathers used to criticize loyalists in the Federalist Papers.
Fair use ensures copyright doesn’t violate the First Amendment. After all, copyright only regulates commercial speech. Why would anyone file an infringement claim, unless someone was competing with them? We all know that’s wrong. People use copyright claims because they want to silence people they dislike. That’s wrong. And it’s crummy. Some copyright lawyers like to pretend fair use is complicated. Give me a break. Every news organization relies on fair use every time it publishes a quotation.
Is there a copyright problem here? LOL. The photographer wanted to license, but only when convenient.
Let’s tell it like it is. This photographer wants to tell Senator Josh Hawley to shut up. And they want the government to tell him to shut up because they own a copyright on a photograph they took of him without his permission, and they don’t want him to use it.
It’s ok to think Josh Hawley sucks. But don’t be a landlord about it. You made your point, he’s entitled to make his.
Josh Hawley is a Nazi who supported a coup and I don’t think that Nazis who support coups deserve the right to use a photo that they don’t own to raise funds for their re-election so that they can keep furthering their bullshit Nazi aims. I think we should indeed be using copyright and other tools to stop Nazis from making money.
Re:
While I sympathize with your anti-Nazi stance, it could create a dangerous legal precedent that would apply to non-Nazis.
Re: Re:
Why does “Nazis shouldn’t have the same right as everyone else” set a “dangerous legal precedent”? Please tell me why you think we should tolerate Nazis like Josh Hawley and give them the same rights as us in their attempts to replace our government with a fascist theocracy.
Re: Re: Re:
You misunderstand. Telling that the police is on the side of Josh Hawley, I would say that Nazis having the same rights as us would be an improvement; as of now, they have far more rights than marginalized people in the US.
I don’t want them to install a fascist dictatorship either. But we don’t do that by tossing out rights that will then be unable to be used by marginalized people like in Texas or Florida.
Re:
Nazis have civil rights, too. Or would you prefer we suspend the Constitution for “those kinds of people”?
Re: Re:
I’m arguing that they shouldn’t. The events of the last 6 years, longer than that if we go back to the GamerGate bullshit, shows that they shouldn’t.
Suspending the Constitution for people who would seek to suspend the Constitution and replace it with a fascist and theocratic version of it actually sounds good. Let’s do that.
Re: Re: Re:
You’re doing a piss poor job of it.
Sure, you can keep trying to convince me that a certain “out group” deserves no civil rights. But I’ll tell you, again and again, that doing so would set a precedent for someone else in power to decide that another “out group”—e.g., trans people—deserves the same treatment.
I have no sympathies for Nazis; if they get punched in the face, I’ll laugh my ass off at it. (Repeatedly!) That doesn’t mean I endorse a Nazi-specific version of the fucking Purge—and you won’t get me to endorse one. Humiliation, intimidation, or violence won’t change my mind; outside of those three options, you have nothing.
Re: Re: Re:2
Stephen T. Stone is right. You give Nazis a millimeter and they’ll take a light year, and that includes violations of liberties.
Re: Re: Re:3
We have not given them a millimeter, and they have been taking miles and miles and miles. Please look at the anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida, Texas, and more.
These were not some pushback or retaliation against progressives passing laws that stopped Nazis from having rights. The laws that criminalize being queer, or being a supportive parent of a queer kid that’s questioning their gender identity, they’re being passed because these Nazis hate queer people and support straight cis white nationalism.
There’s no out-speeching or out-proceduring the likes of these Nazis who have well-heeled donors and supporters, alongside their rabid faith that a white America is the only America that should exist that lets them ignore any and all reality. This is why these Nazis like Josh Hawley don’t deserve rights.
Re: Re: Re:4
I don’t disagree about how harmful their legislation and their violent ideology is. I just think that you haven’t thought through your tactics. What’s to stop the copyright owner using copyright to silence, say, Bernie Sanders or Ron Wyden?
Re: Re: Re:5
What are your tactics then? What do you think we should be doing that we aren’t already doing?
Does stopping a politician from selling a coffee mug or t-shirt with a photo they don’t own truly constitute “being silenced”? This question gives the same vibe as right-wingers complaining about being “silenced” when they have so many other avenues avialable to them. They can take another picture, have other photo ops, and so forth that they make sure they own all the copyright for.
Re: Re: Re:4
Would also like to point out that those laws, harmful as they are, were enacted by representatives voted by the people of that state.
Respectfully, you should be looking to sponsor campaigns against those representatives, showing the harms they are doing.
Re: Re: Re:2
An I’ll tell you, again and again, that they don’t care about precedent. They are campaigning right now on the purge of LGBTQ+ people and more without anybody having goaded them on. They aren’t waiting for a permission slip, they’re seeking to engage in genocide of LGBTQ+ people today. Playing by the outdated rules, going high while they always go low, and lower, and lower, will not stop them or make them see the error of their ways.
Re: Re: Re:3
This has nothing to do with “going high while they always go low” but everything to do with not handing them the same tools with which to destroy marginalized groups. It’s not so much about Nazis honoring precedent I’m worried about (because they don’t) but seeing what they can get away with. I don’t want them to be handed any judicial sanction for their atrocities when we show them how to do so.
Re: Re: Re:4
I would like to reiterate that they haven’t waited for us to hand them the tools. They’ve created the tools themselves just fine and dandy. I’m not sure why this is so hard to understand. LGBTQ+ people and more are being targeted now out of sheer hatred, and are getting away with it now. They created the tools, we didn’t hand them the tools. The “If we do this to them, they’ll just do the same to us!!” logic falls apart in that regard.
Re: Re: Re:5
Your argument is that to prevent a dictatorship, we should establish a dictatorship. There is little difference between the two outcomes.
Re: Re: Re:6
Wanting a society where Nazis can’t gain ground in political arenas and succeed in their bigoted legislative aims like they have in Texas, Florida, Alabama, and more is not me wanting a dictatorship. Other countries in Europe have proven that they can do this just fine and dandy without being dictatorships.
Re: Re: Re:7
You have literally advocated for the suspension of civil rights for those you deem to be Nazis. How is that not wanting the creation of at least a similar kind of dictatorship that we saw in Nazi Germany—one where the civil rights of Jews were eroded and eventually erased for the supposed good of the country?
Re: Re: Re:3
I refuse to believe we absolutely must suspend the Constitution to stop Nazis and authoritarians. Your attempts to guilt trip me won’t change my mind.
Re: Re: Re:4
Then please tell me how you think we should solve the issue of Nazis and authoritarians continuing to gain ground via blatantly ignoring and suspending the Consitution themselves to get what they want.
Re: Re: Re:5
Obviously you think the answer is to “blatantly ignor[e] and suspend…the Constitution…to get what [you] want”.
Re: Re: Re:6
And what I want is for Nazis to have their ability to harass and hate and hurt people who aren’t like them to be heavily curtailed.
Please look at what these Nazis believe and what they want to do. How does removing their rights make the people who would seek to remove those rights the bad guys? All you do is abstract the issue out into it being “speech you don’t like”.
Nazis persecuting people is not “speech you don’t like”. It’s Nazis persecuting people.
Re: Re: Re:7
You advocate for (at a bare minimum) curtailing the civil rights of people you blame for the ills of your country. The leap from where you are to where they are looks like a short one.
Re: Re: Re:8
“You want to deny Nazis their rights. That makes you a Nazi!” isn’t the epic pwnage that you think it is.
Re: Re: Re:9
Neither is whatever you’re doing in these comments, but you’re still doing it.
Re: Re: Re:5
I don’t have a concrete answer for that. But I refuse to believe suspending the Constitution and the rule of law so we can snuff out Nazis—metaphorically or literally—is the actual answer.
Re: Re: Re: You ARE aware it works both ways, right?
That is a very dangerous idea. NOT because I’m sympathetic to Nazis. Far from it. However, the Constitution exists so that EVERYONE is included when we say, “Equal rights to all.” It would be very dangerous to change it to “Equal rights to all unless we dislike what you say.”
Look, I’m anti-Nazi, and I’m politically liberal. The Constitution exists so that if, heaven forbid, some Nazi assumes power, they can’t revoke people’s civil liberties from people like ME just because THEY don’t like what I have to say.
There’s no way to just eliminate Constitutionally guaranteed civil liberties from “bad people”. The term “bad people” is very subjective, and what you might consider a “good person”, someone else could consider a “bad person”, and vice versa. What your proposing is an idea so dangerous, that it would eviscerate the guarantee of essential Constitutional rights. At that point, the Constitution becomes toothless.
As I said before, I’m politically liberal. I think what Josh Hawley is doing is stupid. But I don’t think this should be made into a copyright issue. What if it was a photo taken by a far-right news organization that a liberal politician was making a fair use out of to criticize that position? Would you be fine if that photographer sought legal action against that politician?
Fair use can’t have a political distinction between any particular political viewpoint. Fair use must apply to everyone equally, whether we like the idea being expressed or not. And that’s not even taking into account my own personal views on copyright law as a whole. If we’re going to have a copyright law, we can’t use it to suppress free speech, whether we like the content of the speech or not. That’s the larger issue that we can’t compromise on just because we don’t like certain people.
Re: Re: Re:
You do realize, don’t you, that you are putting yourself in the category of “people for whom the Constitution is suspended”? Are you sure you want to do that?
Also, you might take another look at that “suspend the Constitution” proposal. Suspending the Constitution would cause all laws based on it (all federal laws in the country) to become invalid. Any rights and any responsibilities or limitations.
So no. “Not like that” I hear you say.
What you want is to selectively deny the protection of law to people you don’t like. There’s a name for that…
Re: Re: Re:2
People who don’t want Nazis to have the same rights as other people are not the same as Nazis. This is a false equivalency.
Re: Re: Re:3
Communists aren’t the same as Nazis either. What you have in common with the those two groups is that you apparently don’t believe in the US constitution.
Re: Re: Re:3
You’re literally calling for Nazis to have their civil rights cancelled out—something I’m pretty sure the Nazis themselves did back in their heyday. You appear to blame Nazis for the ills of your country—something the Nazis did to Jews to justify everything up to and including the Holocaust.
Maybe the comparison is a false equivalency. But it isn’t as false as you’d like us to think it is.
Re: Re: Re:4
“I want to stop these people who will commit genocide if they’re not stopped” is not the same thing as the people who want to commit genocide.
Your constant failing is that you keep looking at what I want to see happen rather than who I want it to happen to and what they want to see happen.
Me wanting Nazis to have their rights taken away from them is nowhere near the same as them committing genocide and killing millions of people, and wanting to do it again, only this time with American flavoring.
Re: Re: Re:3
They are doing the same to Nazis, as Nazis would do unto them. That means there is nothing to choose between them, as both side are treating the out group as sub-human, and without any rights.
Re: Re: Re:4
Except for, y’know, the fact that one side is actually Nazis.
Re:
And when the Nazis turn that around on you and say that they should use copyright and other tools to stop “leftists” from making money, using your own words…?
Re:
If you are happy to remove someone’s rights based on their political viewpoint, then you are equally happy to have someone else remove your rights based on your political views. If not, you don’t want a democracy, you want a dictatorship with you in charge.
Copyright is a literal monopoly on who can write a given set of words. As soon as you start using it for more that the very limited purpose it has in the constitution, your copyright law starts to violate the first amendment.
Re:
Can’t tell if serious or sarcastic, take your funny vote either way I guess.
Heck naw
Not fair use. Not transformative. And he’s selling them, so he is using it commercially in a way that he should have licensed, or not used if he could not obtain a license.
The photo on the mug is not transformative the way Shepard Fairey’s Obama “Hope” poster is – in that case it is the artwork that transformed and made the image iconic in a way that should have been fair use. But in the photo on the mug, the photo is iconic, and Hawly is using it for commercial purposes without significant transformation in a way that is not fair use.
Re:
The post describes how it is fair use, and transformative. With apologies to Monty Python, simple denial is not an argument. You will need to prove your thesis.
You must be new here, not to have seen the many, many posts describing how commercial use is not a fixed barrier to fair use. Please do a little more reading, and update your argument.
Re:
Exactly. It’s not fair use. He’s just ripping the photo and pasting it on his merch. He’s like a hack at a state fair selling bootleg Minecraft or Fotrnite shirts, only he’s using the money to fund his election campaign so he can keep spreading Nazi views with as huge a platform as possible.
Re:
“Transformative use” can mean changing the image itself, but that’s not the only possible meaning. Using the same image in a different context, targeting a different market, purpose, and audience, can also be transformative. There’s not really any reasonable argument that Hawley is competing with the Associated Press.
Certainly not fair use
Hawley could easily hire someone to take a photo of himself in that same pose, and use that photo. He has no need to use a copy of the photo taken by someone else.
The photographer is entitled to license the use or withhold a license, and he is entitled to be paid for the license if he gives one.
I would even be with Higbee in a case like this.