Techdirt Podcast Episode 317: Algorithmic Destruction

from the data-deletion dept

People often talk about some kind of “right to deletion” as an approach to fixing online privacy issues. This construct can create problems, as we’ve seen with Europe’s version, but newer proposals don’t seem to consider these lessons. A recent paper by law professor Tiffany Li looks at another angle on the issue: how data deletion impacts algorithms and AI-trained models. This week, Tiffany joins us on the podcast to discuss this concept of “algorithmic destruction”, and how policy makers are ignoring it.

Filed Under: algorithms, podcast, privacy, right to be forgotten, Tiffany Li

