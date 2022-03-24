The Transportation Security Administration Is Now Screwing Up Cyber Security
Daily Deal: The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi And Arduino Developer Bundle

Deals

Thu, Mar 24th 2022 10:39am -

The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi and Arduino Developer Bundle has 9 courses to teach you everything you need to know to start creating your own projects. Courses cover Linux, C++, Python 3, ROS, and more. You’ll learn through a combination of lectures and hands-on projects. The bundle is on sale for $40.



