Once Again, Thomas Goolnik Gets Google To Forget Our Tag About Thomas Goolnik
Virginia Court Blocks Geofence Warrant As Unconstitutionally Vague

Daily Deal: The 2022 SQL Freedom Course

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Mar 9th 2022 10:45am -

The 2022 SQL Freedom Course is for anyone who’s having difficulty writing SQL queries using the traditional ‘code-based’ method prevalent everywhere. Imagine being able to create SQL queries without writing any code. You simply interact with your data and the software builds the code for you in the background. It’s a system that follows a path of tiny increments, instead of creating yet another mountain of information that goes nowhere. Every topic is de-constructed into itty-bitty steps that are easy to understand. It allows the student to not just learn, but to retain and easily implement any of the data-driven strategies and tactics. It’s on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Once Again, Thomas Goolnik Gets Google To Forget Our Tag About Thomas Goolnik
Virginia Court Blocks Geofence Warrant As Unconstitutionally Vague
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...