Daily Deal: The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle

Tue, Mar 8th 2022 10:45am -

The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle will help you master the essentials of today’s digital literacy with 12 courses on beginner, intermediate, and professional Python training. You’ll learn how to build your own apps and websites, get an introduction to Machine Learning, and more. It’s on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.


