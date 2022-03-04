Ohio Supreme Court Rolls Back Awful Rulings, Says Cop Must Use His Real Name If He Wants To Keep His Defamation Suit Going
Daily Deal: NEWYES Scan Reader OCR Multilingual Translator

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, Mar 4th 2022

Now, you can understand any book or reading material of your choice regardless of its language! This state-of-the-art device is designed to translate up to 112 languages accurately and efficiently. The NEWYES Scan Reader can recognize 3000 characters per minute, has 0.3s fast translation speed, and its accuracy rate is as high as 98%. It also supports 9 UI languages, 55 OCR languages, 112 text translation languages, and 112 voice translation languages. It captures and saves text instantly, and directly transfers it to PC or Mac via USB. It’s on sale for $100.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.


