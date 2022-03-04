Court Ignores That Texas Social Media Censorship Law Was Blocked As Unconstitutional: Orders Meta To Reinstate Account
Remember how Texas passed a social media content moderation law which was then blocked as unconstitutional by a federal court? Apparently people in Texas remember the passing of the law, but not the fact that it was blocked. Incredibly, this includes a judge as well.
If it had been allowed to be come law, Texas’ new, batshit insane “social media censorship” law would have allowed all sorts of bizarre claims to be made in court and greatly increased the odds even the most ridiculous of complaints will result in at least a temporary win for aggrieved plaintiffs. But, because it seems that everyone in a Texas court ignored the fact that the law has been blocked, we get to see how it all would have played out otherwise.
Welcome to the litigation party, Trump acolyte and would-be gubernatorial hopeful, Chad Prather. “Chad Whom?,” I hear you legitimately asking. Well, according to this Wikipedia article, Prather is “an American conservative political commentator, comedian and internet personality.” Whew.
He’s also attempting to unseat the current Texas governor, Greg Abbott — who is pretty much the same guy Prather is, only without the “comedian and internet personality” bio. Abbott is also a Trump acolyte and another fine argument for returning Texas to Mexico. Abbott has his own problems with so-called social media “censorship.” He has gone after Google and approved unconstitutional laws attempting to undermine Section 230 immunity and fully supports similar efforts proposed by others as idiotic and short-sighted as he is.
Chad Prather apparently feels Abbott is operating too far to the left, considering the governor is angling for a Facebook data center while spending a great deal of his ill-spent time seeking to undermine the legal protections that give idiots like Governor Abbott a sizable presence on sizable social media platforms.
Prather is now suing Facebook for suspending his account, under this new law (which, I remind you, has already been deemed unconstitutional and blocked from being put into effect) something he claims in a series of conclusory statements is obviously some sort of conspiracy between Meta and Governor Abbott to derail his attempt to unseat Abbott.
Thanks to Courthouse News Service — which always posts copies of legal documents it covers — we can read the inadvertently hilarious lawsuit [PDF] Prather has filed in a Texas county court. There are ways to be taken semi-seriously. And then there is what Prather has chosen to do: a series of conclusory statements tossed into a county court in hopes of using Texas’ shitty (again, already blocked as unconstitutional) new social media law to dodge well-settled moderation issues that have generated plenty of precedent in federal courts. That the law was blocked before it went into effect apparently doesn’t seem to matter to anyone involved in this lawsuit, which is just a little bit strange.
Let’s first take a look at the claims:
On February 21, 2022, just 8 days before the Election, Defendant suspended Prather from its Facebook social media platform for at least 7 days.
Facebook’s action against Prather severely inhibits his ability to communicate with potential voters and will cause immediate and irreparable harm by damaging his chances at winning the Election. There is no available remedy at law to Plaintiff for this interference with his ability to effectively campaign through social media.
Sure, there is. There are plenty of “available remedies,” starting with the inexplicably unpopular “more speech.” The plaintiff runs his own website. He also has apparently uninterrupted access to Parler, Twitter, and Instagram. Nevertheless, Prather insists this temporary inconvenience is not only actionable, but the direct result of collusion between Facebook and the state’s current governor:
It is likely no coincidence that Facebook chose to censor Prather so close to this hotly contested Election against Gov. Abbott. While publicly speaking out against censorship on social media, Gov. Abbott has been privately negotiating a deal with Facebook to bring the company’s new data center to Texas.
Is it likely, though? Prather has added communications between the governor and Facebook about the data center to his lawsuit (as exhibits), but fails to explain how this led Facebook to target his page for suspension. It certainly isn’t collusion. Prather doesn’t even register on the public’s radar, according to recent polls. Also, Prather seems to ignore that Gov. Abbott was a vocal supporter of this (unconstitutional and blocked by the courts) law that Prather is now trying to use… to claim that he was blocked to protect Gov. Abbott. Which, by itself should raise all sorts of questions.
Nonetheless, Prather insists he’s been beset upon all sides by powerful enemies.
The implications of this letter and the timing of Facebook’s censorship of Chad Prather should shock the conscience of this Court. Prather has a massive following on Facebook and has been a vocal critic of Gov. Abbott on his social media. It appears Facebook has likely censored a highly popular grassroots candidate for governor running against Gov. Abbott for the purpose of shoring up Abbott’s chances of winning the primary in order to protect Facebook’s pending deal with Gov. Abbott.
In other words, a California-based social media platform is actively interfering in the Texas gubernatorial elections to tip the scales in favor of the sitting governor of Texas who has just signed a law targeting them, so that he can give them a sweetheart business deal using taxpayer money. Sure. Uh huh. Makes sense.
Even if we assume these statements to be true (and we certainly don’t), what’s actionable here? Normally nothing would be. And here, nothing should be because the courts already blocked this law from going into effect. But Prather is trying to use the same law passed by the governor he now claims is colluding against him to bring this lawsuit against Facebook. This stupid law allows Texas residents to bring this completely stupid cause of action. Or it would if a court hadn’t blocked it. But, again, everyone seems to be ignoring that kind of important point.
Declaratory Relief for Social Media Censorship
And these are the sort of lawsuits this law would encourage, something Governor Abbott may come to regret (if the law actually is allowed to go into effect). After all, the law allows pretty much anyone to sue a social media service over any form of moderation they experience.
CPRC § 143A.002 provides: “(a) a social media platform may not censor a user, a user’s expression, or a user’s ability to receive the expression of another person based on: (1) the viewpoint of the user or another person; (2) the viewpoint represented in the user’s expression or another person’s expression; or (3) a user’s geographic location in this state or any part of this state.”
According to Prather’s filing, he was suspended over a direct message that was presumably reported as harassing by the recipient. That’s all it takes to trigger a lawsuit under Texas’ social media law. However, clearing this extremely low bar is not the same as credibly alleging collusion between the governor and Meta, which Prather has done here.
And it appears the court may have already sided with Prather, at least temporarily even though this law never went into effect. Somehow, he has already secured a temporary restraining order [PDF] that tells Facebook to reinstate his account. The judge cites the new social media law even though the federal court already enjoined it as unconstitutional. It is unclear how this is even possible, though Prather and his lawyer, Paul Davis, who has made quite the name for himself as an insurrectionist lawyer who tried to sue to undo the entire 2020 Presidential election, are celebrating. I mean, to their credit, it is quite a feat to get an unconstitutional prior restraint ruling issued on a law that has already been declared unconstitutional and enjoined from being put into effect. So, kudos?
The garbage law has allowed a ridiculous person to force a private company to bend to his wishes — even though the law was not allowed to go into effect because of its unconstitutional nature. And Abbott’s hypocritical support of a law that undermines his belief the free market should not be fucked with has resulted in one of his political challengers having his account reinstated to be used as a megaphone to tout a lawsuit claiming the governor is in bed with Facebook. There are no winners here, just a bunch of losers who can’t handle being told to shut up by the free services they exploit.
Apparently, some people need a lesson.
The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
It’s strange indeed how so often those screaming about how important and sacred the first amendment is are the ones who show the most contempt for it.
Re: Re: Tought @%^
The moment you start making contracts you submit to contract law. Tough @@#%.
Mike Tim and the rest of Big Tech wanted their TOS be to considered legal contracts but they did not want the down side of that legal recognition. And they are fighting it tooth and nail. And thankfully losing.
Re: Re: Re: Contract
Well, a Facebook user has to agree to their terms of service, which allows Facebook to terminate their account for amongst other things, that which Facebook deems offensive.
Re: Re: Re:2 Agian not Legal
“that which Facebook deems offensive”
Again that is completely ambiguous. Its not a legal contract.
Re: Re: Re:3
If it’s not a legal contract, then Facebook has no legal obligations to provide service, either.
Re: Re: Re:
Yes or no, Cholera: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re: Re: Re:2 Extrapolation to Absurdity
Extrapolation to Absurdity
The government has every legal right to compel the provider of any service that has a contract with any customer to have specific contract language and procedures to cure the contract.
No ambiguity, no I can remove you when ever I damn well feel like it no recourse. You want the legal protections of a contract you accept the legal rules of a contract manchild.
Re: Re: Re:3 Laws
As Facebook is more of a club than a phone service, it can use the same rules as clubs, if the management do not like your face or behavior, out you go.
Re: Nobody is Entilted
Nobody is entitled but the law sure a hell can make you. Cable carriers still complain about being forced to carry lease access, tough $%@%.
Re: Re:
How is it that somebody with your impeccable intellectual credentials, four degrees and all, does even understand the fundamental differences between a cable “carrier” and a social media platform.
Everyday you come here, the statements you make prove how much of an idiot you actually are!
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
I dont care if the government choses to regulate cable in the public interest it can regulate social media in the public interest.
You can try and argue that the shouldn’t but its already decided that they can.
Re: Re: Re:2 You need to answer a few questions.
Who should regulate speech on social media? How should they define, social media for the sake of regulating it? Who should have the absolute final say in re: what legally protected speech can and cannot be posted on social media? What happens when government administrations change and their ideas on those restrictions also change? How would such regulations avoid the appearance of partisanship, especially when one political party is largely connected to/responsible for much of the speech that current social media TOS agreements tend to ban (e.g., racism, sexism, homo- and transphobia)? And how would any of your proposed regulations not run afoul of the First Amendment’s protections against government intrusion in the publication and dissemination of legally protected speech?
If you’re going to argue that the government should unilaterally control the flow of speech on social interaction networks, you need to answer all of those questions.
Well at least they are consistent in texas
Law is passed despite being blatantly unconstitutional.
Ruling is made using the law despite the fact it’s in limbo and not currently in effect.
The judge’s ruling may be absurd and just begging to be benchslapped from a higher court but it does at least fit the theme of the law in question, namely that laws and limits are for other people to deal with.
Re: Not Absurd at All
Not absurd at all. Injunctions are given all the time as a laws are sitting in limbo in the appeals process. The idea is not to do any damage while the issue is working its way thought the courts. You might as well call it a “Timeout”
Re: Re:
Except stopping Facebook from exercising its rights to moderate its private platform is damage, the same as it would be damaging for the state to demand you let a man come into your home to say things you don’t approve of when he has no property rights to be there.
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, I demand that the state let me into Chozen’s home to say mean things about his family. If he thinks Facebook should be forced to host someone’s speech, I think he should be forced to host my speech about his mother’s alleged sexual proclivites.
Re: Re: Re: Care to Quntify This Damage
Do you care to quantify this damage? That’s the hard thing about law. You think you have a case but often its really hard to prove damages.
Re: Re: Re:2 Okay, I’ll bite this one.
Meta being barred from moderating Facebook as it sees fit would prevent Meta from moderating content it doesn’t want to host. That would associate such content with Meta/Facebook, which could have a negative impact on its reputation (and therefore its business) depending on how negatively people think of the content in question. Being unable to ban people for posting such content would also cause similar damage as well. And all of this would run afoul of the First Amendment’s protections against forced association, which means Meta would spend plenty of money to fight against a blatantly unconstitutional law/statute/court ruling that it shouldn’t have to fight.
Re: Re: Re:2
Anyone with even a cursory amount of legal knowledge would know that infringement of constitutionally-protected rights is harm.
Which is why you don’t.
Re:
Have to say, though, that this is a prime example that “Courts do not remove laws from the books”. The TRO will get slapped down the moment facebook ^H^H^HMeta points out that the law was deemed unconstitutional, but … that will take an appeal, or more likely just the next court appearance. And meanwhile, the account is active for a little longer. Hope the extra time was worth it, Prather.
"an American conservative political commentator, comedian"
Talk about redundancy.
WOOT WOOT
Woot woot score one for basic contract law Trumping silicone valley make up your own rules wishful thinking!
OMG if silicone valley has to follow basic contract law what ever will they do. People like Mike and Tim might have to get real jobs lol.
Re:
I do believe the “contract” you agree to boils down to “You can say what you want, but these are our servers and if we don’t like what you say we can and will remove your privilege of using them.”
Please remeber that, Meta is giving you the privilege of using their service to exercise your right to free speech. There is noting in there that says they can’t take away that privilege.
Re: Re:
They are my power lines I cant do what every I want with them. When I’m writing a service agreement(contract) there are oodles and oodles of local, state, and federal law I have to comply with such that my contract is legal.
In big tech … @#%^ … its the wild wild west. They do what ever they want no law or regulations at all. Its a lawless joke.
What the Florida and Texas law do is just force Big Tech to just abide by what are some basic contract law just about every other field has to abide by. Your contract has to be specific, you have to have procedures to cure the contract etc.
The public has a valid public interest in setting some ground rules on Big Tech terms of service contracts. With the current Jerry Springer “I do what I want” terms of service contracts the courts get bogged down with cases.
Guys like Mike wanted their TOS to be treated like legal contracts. Well that is good and bad. The bad is some @#%ing ground rules come with it.
Re: contract law?
Woot woot score one for basic contract law
The only “contract” here is that Facebook says it can remove you for any reason. This VIOLATES that contract and VIOLATES private property rights, not to mention the 1st Amendment’s restriction against prior restraint. So, no, you’re wrong. Again.
It’s kinda a pattern with you and you should maybe stop it.
Re: Re: I Cant Do That Mike
I cant do that mike. I cant write a contract that says “it can remove you for any reason.” My reasons have to be specific. Its required by law. I’m also required by law to have procedure to cure in my contracts. What makes you so special Mike?
Re: Re: Re:
I suspect that the reason you can’t “write a contract that says “it can remove you for any reason”” is not because of legal restrictions, but because of basic competence limitations.
Re: Re: Re:
Why are you practicing law without a license, Chozen? Your false information could get people sued.
Re: Re: Re:2 Mike Too
Yeah that’s what Mike does for a living. Difference is when I write a service agreement I don’t do it by myself. I work wit ha regulatory lawyer.
Re: Re: Re:3
I feel bad for your lawyer.
Re: Re: Re:
I cant do that mike. I cant write a contract that says “it can remove you for any reason.”
Hire better lawyers, dude. You sure can. I’m sorry that a lot of people have told you stupid stuff, and you’re apparently too fucking dumb to know better. But that’s on you.
Re: Re: Manchild
The pattern is Manchild Mike thinks the basic rules shouldn’t apply to him.
Re: Re: Re:
And you think the First Amendment shouldn’t apply to interactive web services, so you’re doubly wrong. Go back to arguing about ivermectin, jackass.
Re: Re: Re:2 Then Dont Have a Contrat
Then don’t have a contract. The moment you engage in a legal contract you accept all legal restrictions that come with contract law.
Mike and Tim like all BigTech grifters want to have their cake and eat it too. They want TOS that are legal contracts but exempt from basic contract law. Its a win win for them.
Re: Re: Re:3
Yes or no: Do you think the law should make Facebook host white supremacist propaganda even if Facebook doesn’t want to host it?
Re: Re: Re:3
Then don’t have a contract. The moment you engage in a legal contract you accept all legal restrictions that come with contract law.
Given that Facebook’s TOS is functionally no different than Parler, Gettr, Truth Social, or FrankSpeech, can you point to the legal restrictions that all of them are supposedly violating?
And I’d ask that you refrain from answering by just making shit up.
Re: Re: Re:4 Thats the Issue Here
“Given that Facebook’s TOS is functionally no different than Parler, Gettr, Truth Social, or FrankSpeech, can you point to the legal restrictions that all of them are supposedly violating?”
Thats the issue here. States are starting to write code for Social Media contracts just as I have to follow state and local code on electrical service contracts.
Mike is screaming ‘I know my rights I know my rights’ yes Mike you have rights right up until you star writing contracts once you make a legal contract that state has a compelling public interest in controlling how that contract is written because the state bears the cost of any future litigation.
Re: Re: Re:5
Yes or no, Chipotle: Do you believe the government should legally force Truth Social to host anti-Trump speech even though that service would likely ban people for posting such content?
If your answer is “no”: What makes that situation any different than the government trying to force Facebook into carrying a specific person’s speech other than “Facebook big”?
Re: Re: Re:6 No Moral Arguemnts
I don’t care about moral arguments. What the government should do and what the government can do are two separate things.
The government can and does force various entities to host content that they don’t agree with. The communications act of 1934 gives the feds and states regulatory control over all communication wired and/or wireless. It has exceptional breadth and has been found constitutional on multiple occasions.
Should is another question. But Im not interested in should.
Re: Re: Re:7
Of course you’re not. You don’t want to think about how the same regulations you want to thrust upon Twitter and Facebook would also be used against right-wing social interaction networks like Parler and Truth Social or smaller SINs such as Mastodon instances. You don’t want to answer the question because you know that doing so opens up a whole host of other questions—ones that you are either too afraid or too ignorant to answer.
I don’t think highly of Parler or T.S or any other right-wing social media service; if they all disappeared overnight, I wouldn’t shed a single tear. But while they’re still up and running, I believe they should have every right to control what speech they will and will not host on their property (read: servers), even if that speech offends or disgusts me.
I’m more than willing to stand up for the First Amendment rights of people/entities I despise. What’s your excuse for being unable to do the same?
Re: Re: Re:7
sigh
What Chozen is too ignorant to understand here, and too dimwitted to investigate, is that in the VERY RARE circumstances where the courts have allowed Congress or states to institute regulatory controls over communications, they are clearly laid out and have to pass Constitutional scrutiny.
Texas’ law does not meet that bar by any standard, which is why it was thrown out.
Again, Chozen is too ignorant, and too stupid to understand what he doesn’t know.
Chozen: stop spreading stupidly wrong statements on my site.
Re: Re: Re:5
Mike is screaming ‘I know my rights I know my rights’ yes Mike you have rights right up until you star writing contracts once you make a legal contract that state has a compelling public interest in controlling how that contract is written because the state bears the cost of any future litigation.
As per usual, Chozen is too stupid to know how far wrong he is. Yes, governments can demand specific rules within contracts, but they CANNOT do that as pertains to speech, due to the 1st Amendment. And the test to get around the 1st Amendment is not, as he ridiculously implies, “a compelling public interest.” A compelling public interest does not get you around the 1st Amendment. Any decently competent lawyer would tell you that.
I know this because I actually understand the law. Chozen does not because Chozen is a ignorant child pretending to be smart.
Re: Re: Re:6 Hey now!
That’s an insult to actual children.
Re: Re: Re:6
Ok, so I’m just wondering, and I’m not justifying the outcome, but is it possible that despite obviously insufficient evidence, that the judge is relying more on the idea that the governor ordered the account blocked in his capacity as government and this a First Amendment violation, rather than reliance on the blocked law. I don’t see any commentary in the order that clarifies how the judge determined his ruling. If the judge took their claims at face value, it seems more like laziness than straight up incompetence of relying on a law ruled unconstitutional, though that too could just be laziness as well. The judges name doesn’t ring any bells to me, but maybe someone else is familiar with other rulings that might indicate whether he’s got his shit together.
Re: Re: Re: Bitch please
“Manchild Mike”
And all you’ve got left is not particularly creative instincts. This is just embarrassing… for you.
Re: Re: Re:2
Mike’s a manchild. Its clear in his writing. Doesn’t understand contract law. Doesn’t understand regulatory law. He has lived in this bubble for so many years he just believes so many things that are so far outside the norms that go on in BigTech are actually normal.
He doesn’t think these rules a bad he just moans and complains about the rules being applied to him. Thats a classic manchild.
Re: Re: Re:3
…says the dude who apparently wants to break the skull of anyone who dares to insult him in even the mildest possible way.
Re: Re: Re:4
‘A harmless man is not a good man. A good man is a very dangerous man who has that under voluntary control’
I’m sorry you are not a man.
Re: Re: Re:5
You believe manliness is directly connected to, or perhaps solely made up of, violent tendencies and the inability to control such impulses in the face of even the mildest of insults. I’m sorry you’re a sociopathic nihilist deathseeker, but I can’t fix your shit for you, Chi-Chi.
Re: Re: Re:5
I’m sorry, but you are not showing yourself to be a good man: You are ready to throw down over the smallest slight.
Please be better and rein in your passions better.
Re: Re: Re:5
You know, quoting Jordan B Peterson without actually understanding what he meant is some funny shit, especially in the way you did it.
Re: Re: Re:6
Quoting Jordan Peterson in any context is hilarious in its own way.
Re: Re: Re:3 Re Bubble
W”ho is living in a small bubble? Lets put it this way, if your opinions were as popular ans important as you think that they should be, Mike and many of the commenters here would be the ones that could not use Facebook. The big social media sites moderate to suite and keep the largest audience, and that means Fascists and racists etc. get banned, which are you?
Re: Re: Re:4 Mike's Misfits lol
Mike and his misfits are like 6 people. I could give 2 @#% less what their collective half a brain thinks.
Re: Re: Re:5
And yet, here you are.
Re: Re: Re:3
That’s classic projection.
Re: Re: contract law?
That sure doesn’t sound like “good faith moderation”. I can’t say what will happen with this texas law, but Facebook sure isn’t protected by section 230. Let the court case proceed.
Re: Re: Re:
Facebook is protected by 230, though. Its Terms of Service say that it can ban an account for basically any reason that isn’t covered by anti-discrimination laws. It says that to make sure people who play “find the loophole in the rules” can be banned when they’re being shitheads by violating the spirit of the TOS.
Yes or no, Kabal: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host?
Re: Re: Re:
Top of your class at Twitter University School of Law?
Re: Re: Re:2 A joke? I'll steal it! NO ONE WILL EVER KNOW!
Nah, he got his learnin’ on at Parler University—you know, good ol’ P.U.
Re: Re: Re:3 Re
Or the Trump school of law, where what you want overrides what the law actually says.
Re: Re: Re:
That sure doesn’t sound like “good faith moderation”.
That only matters if you’re so stupid you think that they can only moderate based on 230(c)(2). But, as we’ve explained to you over and over and over again that’s false.
So why do you insist it’s true.
Facebook sure isn’t protected by section 230.
Yes it is, you very, very silly person.
Re: Re: Re:2 Contracts
You are absolutely correct its perfectly legal for them to have contracts with customers but those contracts have to follow basic contract law. Which you have proven is something you know zero about.
‘Oh social media TOS have to be ambiguous because bad faith actors will take advantage of specificity.’
NO @#$%!!! You think that’s an issue just for you. Yeah bad faith actors take advantage of specificity in contracts all the time. Welcome to the party pal!
I saw a contractor who didn’t completely clear an easement he was contracted to clear because some of the pine trees were a different species than the pines specified in the contract.
You are the ones who wanted TOS to be legal contracts live with the consequences manchild!
Re: Re: Re:3
Chozen, meet Dunning–Kruger. Dunning–Kruger meet Chozen!
When somebody doesn’t even know the simple difference between a public house and public housing, it’s hard to take anything you say as being anything other than a big stinking pile of 💩💩💩
Re: Re: Re:4
Even if you were correct why the $#&^ does it matter. Are you that #@%ing petty?
How pathetic are you. That person was wrong on a single fact a year ago.
I get mike’s misfits little game.
Go piss up a rope!
Re: Re: Re:5
…says the dude who literally believes violent (and possibly lethal) assault is a proper response to an insult.
Re: Re: Re:6 Oh Ye of Little Knowledge
Telling someone that they would get a mudhole stomped in their ass in real life is not resorting to violence. Its reminding the coward that they are really a coward and would never do that in real life.
Now there are literally hundreds if not thousands of papers and articles on the importance of the implicit threat of violence in a polite society. That is why in real life you Stephen don’t go up to the biggest guy in the bar and shout Boi in his face but will do it on the internet. Its the absence of the implicit threat of violence that emboldens you. But that isn’t the topic here coward.
Re: Re: Re:7
That you think violence is a proper response to speech you don’t like is telling.
No, I don’t do it for three reasons:
And the idea of someone using violence to answer an insult apparently gets you sexually aroused.
Re: Re: Re:5 Has a ring to it
I dub thee Crybaby Chozen!
Re: Re: Re:3
But you said in this same comments section that the ambiguity in those clauses makes it “not a legal contract”. And yes, we can all see that comment if we un-hide it. You said it; you can’t unsay it!
Yes or no: Is Facebook’s Terms of Service a legal contract? You can’t argue that it both is and isn’t a legal contract based on whichever one suits your (weak-ass) argument of the moment. Open Schrödinger’s box already.
Re: Re: Re:4 NO!
NO facebook’s contracts are not legal contracts but it takes a judge in Northern California to rule as such. BitTech TOS aren’t worth the paper they are printed on and more and more BitTech is losing in court because of that. What the states want to do is specifically codify the rules for social media contracts be in big tech TOS just like they do in numerous other industries.
The state bears the cost for litigation so the state has a valid public interest in setting the ground rules for contracts within their state in any industry.
What Mike Manchild doesn’t get because he lives in the Sand Box of BigTech is this is normal in most other industries. BigTech and social media are the exception.
Re: Re: Re:5
Then your argument is worthless and you can kiss my pale white ass. The government can’t, and shouldn’t have the right to, force any social media company to host all legally protected speech. You have yet to make a compelling argument to the contrary—as have your comrades-in-arms (e.g., Koby). You’ll never be able to make that argument without sounding like an authoritarian who believes the government should control the entire Internet.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:6 The Government Already Does
Again the government already does so I don’t get this argument. You are almost a century late to the party.
Re: Re: Re:7 We know
“ I don’t get this argument.”
So close yet so far away
Re: Re: Re:3
You are absolutely correct its perfectly legal for them to have contracts with customers but those contracts have to follow basic contract law.
What “basic contract law” overrides the 1st Amendment, Chozen?
I’ll wait.
Oh fuck it, no I won’t: the answer is none. That’s why this law was tossed out as unconstitutional. You don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about and each time you try to dig in deeper you only display how profoundly stupid and uninformed you are.
Re:
Why are you still bitching?
Now with all the alt-right social media sites, certainly NOW you can see the short-sightedness of what you want, no?
You aren’t that obtuse, are you?
Corruption in public office
Actions like this are some of the biggest means by which rule of law, the independence of the judiciary and the basic competence of politicians.
After all, competent politicians wouldn’t put incompetent’s judges in office, or allow them to continue.
As for this judge, attempting to enforce an action using a law that was already deemed unconstitutional shows he’s not fit for office. The question is if it’s a case of him just not being mentally up to the task, if he’s letting his personal/political feelings impact his judgement, or if he’s literally been paid off to do this.
Unfortunately for him, he fucked up, BIGLY.
And it’s time that judges be held to task for their inability to discharge their offices honestly and independently. So he should maybe face a corruption in public office investigation, and be suspended from the bench while it’s ongoing.
Re:
Judges should able to be called to the stand. That would change a lot, I think.
Interestingly, I’ve yet to see any news as to whether Facebook is going to comply with the order. If it were me, and if I had just about enough money in the bank to buy Texas outright, I’d tell the court “Nah, we don’t think so. We’ll wait for a real court that understands how to correctly apply the Constitution, if you don’t mind.”
Actually, the sad thing here is that at least one addlepated turkey thinks that elections are won or lost on Social Media. Imagine that, a method of tossing the whole Constitution in the trash, just because the Founding Fathers didn’t foresee the rise and subsequent fall of our education system. You know, the one where the loudest whiner gets the largest gold star on his forehead instead of being told to try harder next time.
ponders
I move we amend the phrase to now be…
STOP ELECTING STUPID PEOPLE!