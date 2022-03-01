Techdirt Podcast Episode 313: The United States of Anonymous

What Happens When A Russian Invasion Takes Place In The Social Smartphone Era
Tue, Mar 1st 2022 01:30pm


Nearly three years ago, we were joined by Professor Jeff Kosseff to discuss his then-new book about Section 230, The Twenty-Six Words That Created The Internet. Now, Jeff has a new book coming out, about another internet issue that is deeply misunderstood by many people: anonymity. The United States Of Anonymous releases in two weeks, and on today’s episode Jeff joins us to discuss how the right to anonymity has shaped American values, politics, business, security, and discourse.

