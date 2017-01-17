 
Bleeding Edge

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 17th 2017 1:15pm


Filed Under:
ces, consumer electronics show, podcast, rob pegoraro



Techdirt Podcast Episode 105: The CES 2017 Post-Mortem

from the let's-do-it-again dept

Last year, we got a lot of positive feedback on our episode taking a look at the Consumer Electronics Show with the help of journalist Rob Pegoraro. So this year, we've brought Rob back for another look at the highs and lows of CES.

Also: we're getting ready to record our first exclusive patron-only episode for our supporters on Patreon, which means it's time for those who backed us at a level of $5/month or more to submit questions for the Q&A portion. If you're one of those patrons, you can now find a post calling for questions in our Patreon feed and submit yours in the comments. If you're not, but you want to submit a question or just get access to the episode once it's released, now's the time to support the Techdirt Podcast on Patreon.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 17 Jan 2017 @ 1:22pm

    Also: we're getting ready to record our first exclusive patron-only episode for our supporters on Patreon, which means it's time for those who backed us at a level of $5/month or more to submit questions for the Q&A portion.

    Exclusive access behind a paywall?

    ROFLMAO!

    How very cutting-edge.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


