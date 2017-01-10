Techdirt Podcast Episode 104: The Pros And Cons Of Pros And Cons
from the butting-heads dept
On the surface, the idea of "pro and con" debates seems like a good way to ensure an issue is fully explored. But is it truly a productive approach? This week, we debate the nature of debates and possible alternatives to the adversarial approach.
Apropos
Or con-pro/con debates?
If you get paid for being for them, are you a pro pro-pro/con debater?
If you lie about being against them, are you a con con-pro/con debater?
Re: Apropos
Re: Re: Apropos
