Failures

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Jan 10th 2017 1:15pm


Techdirt Podcast Episode 104: The Pros And Cons Of Pros And Cons

from the butting-heads dept

On the surface, the idea of "pro and con" debates seems like a good way to ensure an issue is fully explored. But is it truly a productive approach? This week, we debate the nature of debates and possible alternatives to the adversarial approach.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

