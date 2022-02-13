Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That Anonymous Coward on our post about the ruling that a college can't order a student to stop talking about an instructor, responding to another commenter who decided to go on a bizarre rant questioning the student's disability:

They are called sunglasses, perhaps one you get your head out of your ass you might learn about them. Oooh and you get to decide if her disability is or is not real.

Are you one of those assholes who demand people parked in handicapped spots prove their disability to you?

You know they faked it to get the permit hanging from the rearview & now they have to answer to you... On the upside your entire rant really highlights why many people with disabilities often just suck it up because they really don't feel like explaining to petty able bodied tyrants the exact nature of their disability and having to perform like a circus animal to meet your mental requirements for being disabled enough. Did you read a different letter?

No where was there a request or demand to give bad reviews, merely honest reviews. I offer you a big hearty fuck off from someone who sometimes is light sensitive, sometimes doesn't need his cane, sometimes needs to park closer to the entrance who is fed up with assholes like you who think unless your missing limbs you aren't disabled & are required to prove it on demand by every fucking Karen who is just pissed that there are a couple spaces they can't use.

In second place, it's That One Guy with a comment about the Minneapolis cops who demanded a no-knock warrant then killed an innocent gun owner nine seconds after entering a residence:

Criminals lying? Perish the thought No no, gunning someone down on the spot after you broke into their house in the middle of the night and they're disoriented from being woken up is totally reasonable so long as you say 'police' and 'warrant', I mean can you imagine criminals ever doing something like that or police ever shooting an innocent person? Clearly not, which means that if someone armed breaks into your house yelling about how they're cops they have a right to be there, and so long as you're innocent you have absolutely no reason to be worried or feel the need to defend yourself or even protest in the slightest.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with another comment from That One Guy, this time in response to the opposition from companies to good new regulators:

'You can't nominate them, they might do the job!' As with Sohn, now with Bedoya: The greatest sign that a person is qualified for the job is when the corrupt come pouring out of the woodworks to try to keep them from it.

Next, it's a comment from someone who we haven't seen in these lists before, under the name... That Other Guy. The comment comes in response to a German court fining a site owner for "sharing user data with Google" by using web fonts:

One of the many terrible things about this decision is that the website owner didn't send the user's IP address to Google; the user's browser did.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Bobvious, with a comment about the Boston police department's bullshit gang database:

Are you saying that the Boston Police Department has been frequenting areas notorious for MS13 gang activity?

In second place, it's Toom1275 on our post about Penguin Random House and Maus in the wake of its controversial removal from Tennessee schools. One commenter complained about calling this a "ban", Mike pointed out that the post discussed the fact that it's a bit more complicated and wondered if the complainer had read it, and Toom had a reply:

It seems unlikely anyone supporting the book ban would be a fan of reading.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with David and one more similar crack about the gang database:

Are you rooting for the criminals? After all, Ortiz has a record of associating with people who have a record of associating with people.

Finally, it's one more comment from That One Guy, this time in response to Apple opposing the trademark on an indie film, Apple Man:

Apple: Our customers are INCREDIBLY stupid No, that makes perfect sense, why just last week I went to the grocery store because I heard they were selling apples and to my great surprise I was pointed towards a pile of fruit. How dare the store and it's staff deceive people by telling their customers that they are selling apples when they clearly are not, don't they understand that when someone hears 'apple' the only thing that comes to mind is electronics of various types?

