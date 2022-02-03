Can You Solve The Miserable Being Miserable Online By Regulating Tech?
Daily Deal: GoSafe S780 Dash Cam with Sony Image Sensor

Looking for a great dash cam that records well in low light? Check out the GoSafe S780. With its revolutionary Sony Starvis sensor, the S780 delivers remarkable performance in those tricky dusk driving situations. Plus, thanks to its dual-channel system, you can record both the front and rear of your vehicle at the same time. It's on sale for $200.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    Ceyarrecks (profile), 3 Feb 2022 @ 11:46am

    ooo!

    as stated by their promo vid:
    "automatically switches for reverse mode,..."
    REALLY?
    what happened to ON. ALL. THE. TIME?!!
    so as to monitor and have proof of the erratic driver drawing close from the rear, illegally passing, then causing a collision in front, for example.

    with all of the "optional" accessories,
    this will nickle and dime one well beyond $200,...

    Canuck, 3 Feb 2022 @ 3:16pm

    NOT Recommended

    The Amazon reviews are bad. Stay away.

