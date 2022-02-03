Explainer: The Whole Spotify / Joe Rogan Thing Has Absolutely Nothing To Do With Section 230
I really wasn't going to write anything about the latest Spotify/Joe Rogan/Neil Young thing. We've posted older case studies about content moderation questions regarding Rogan and Spotify and we should have an upcoming guest post exploring one angle of the Rogan/Young debate that is being worked on.
However, because it's now come up a few times, I did want to address one point and do a little explainer post: Spotify's decisions about Rogan (and Young and others) has absolutely nothing to do with Section 230. At all.
Now, we can blame Spotify a bit for people thinking it does, because (for reasons I do not understand, and for which both its lawyers and its PR people should be replaced), Spotify has tried to make this about "content moderation." Hours after Spotify's internal "content policy" leaked, the company put out a blog post officially releasing the policy... that had already leaked.
And, when you're talking about "content policy" it feels like the same old debates we've had about content moderation and trust and safety and "user generated content" websites and whatnot. But the decision to keep Rogan on the platform has nothing, whatsoever, to do with Section 230. The only issue for Section 230 here is if Rogan did something that created an underlying cause of action -- such as defamation -- then, there might be a Section 230 issue if the defamed individual chose to sue Spotify. Spotify could then use Section 230 to get dismissed from the lawsuit, though the plaintiff could still sue Rogan. (If you want an analogous case, years back, AOL was sued over something Matt Drudge wrote -- after AOL had licensed the Drudge Report in order to distribute it to AOL users -- and the court said that Section 230 protected AOL from a lawsuit -- thought not Drudge himself).
The thing is, no one (that I can find at least) is alleging any actual underlying cause of action against Rogan here. They're just arguing that somehow Section 230 is to blame for Spotify's decision to keep Rogan on their platform.
But the question of Spotify's decision to keep Rogan or not has nothing to do with Section 230 at all. Spotify has every right to decide whether or not to keep Rogan in the same manner that a book publisher gets to decide whether or not they'll publish a book by someone. And that right is protected by the 1st Amendment. If someone sued Spotify for "hosting Joe Rogan," Spotify would win easily, not using Section 230, but for failure to state any actual claim, backed up by the 1st Amendment right of Spotify to work with whatever content providers they want (and not work with ones they don't).
Unfortunately, Spotify's founder Daniel Ek made matters even dumber yesterday by pulling out the mythical and entirely non-existent "platform/publisher" divide:
At the employee town hall, both Ek and chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff “repeatedly used the phrase ‘if we were a publisher,’ very strongly implying we are not a publisher, so we don’t have editorial responsibility” for Rogan’s show, said a second Spotify employee who listened to the remarks — and who, like some Spotify employees listening, found the executives’ position “a dubious assertion at best.”
In a chat linked to the town hall livestream, “A large portion of the angry comments were about how Spotify’s exclusive with Rogan means it’s more than just a regular platform,” said one employee.
That LA Times article, by Matt Pearce and Wendy Lee (who are good reporters and should know better), then confuses things as well, implying that Section 230 depends on whether or not a website acts as a "publisher or a platform." It does not. Section 230 applies equally to all "interactive computer services" with regards to content provided by "another information content provider." There is no distinction between "platform" and "publisher." The only issue is if Spotify helps create the content -- in whole or in part -- and courts have determined that merely paying for it doesn't matter here. It's whether or not the company actively had a role in making the actual content (and, more specifically, in contributing to the law-violating nature of any content). But that's not the case here.
Still, with all this talk of "platforms" and "publishers" and "content policies" and content moderation -- people seem very very quick to want to somehow blame Section 230. Superstar tech reporter Kara Swisher went on Anderson Cooper's CNN show and argued that Spotify doesn't deserve Section 230, which is weird, again, because Section 230 isn't implicated at all by Spotify's decision.
“It’s great to have different opinions. It’s not great to put out incorrect facts. There is a difference. There still is, no matter how you slice it.” @karaswisher on Spotify’s decision to add a content advisory to all podcasts that discuss Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/e7aYCe1ALt
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 1, 2022
Then, the folks at Sleeping Giants, an activism group that I think does really great work communicating with advertisers about where their ad dollars are going, also tweeted about the LA Times article suggesting that it was another reason why Section 230 was "too broad." After I (and many others) tweeted at them that this wasn't a 230 issue at all, they quickly apologized and removed the tweet:
Okay, @mmasnick and @evan_greer, two people who are extra knowledgeable on 230 and whose opinions I trust pretty much body slammed me on this, so I’m going to do some penance and dig deeper. Apologies to all.
Lesson learned. Never tweet, then go to a show for two hours. pic.twitter.com/q6W5Yqlrqh
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 3, 2022
But since so many smart people are getting this confused, I wanted to try to do my best to make it clear why this is not a 230 issue.
And the simplest way to do so is this: How would this situation play out any differently if Section 230 didn't exist? If it didn't exist then... Spotify still would be making decisions about whether or not to cut a deal with Rogan. Spotify, just like a publishing company, a newspaper, a TV cable news channel, would have a 1st amendment editorial right to determine who to allow on its platform and who not to. 230 doesn't create a right to editorial discretion (both up and down). That already exists thanks to the 1st Amendment.
Indeed, if you're thinking that Spotify might somehow be liable if someone gets hurt because they listened to someone spreading stupid advice on Rogan's podcast, that's not going to fly -- but, again, because of the 1st Amendment, not Section 230. As Section 230/1st Amendment expert Prof. Jeff Kosseff explained in this great thread, book publishers have (multiple times!) been found to be not liable for dangerous information found in the books they publish.
There has been a lot of talk about Spotify, Joe Rogan, and Section 230. The problem with the discussion is that 230 is irrelevant because there is not a viable cause of action against Spotify -- or Rogan -- for health misinfo. These books from the 80s explain why. pic.twitter.com/o1iFPfVvBt
— Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) February 3, 2022
In both of the cases he describes, people were injured, tried to hold the book publisher responsible for telling them to do something dangerous, and the courts said the 1st Amendment doesn't allow that.
or the surrounding legal doctrines to suggest that such a duty should be imposed on publishers . . . Were we tempted to create this duty, the gentle tug of the First Amendment and the values embodied therein would remind us of the social costs."
— Jeff Kosseff (@jkosseff) February 3, 2022
So then, the only way 230 comes into play here is in the specific case of if Rogan broke the law with his speech on the podcast (with defamation being the most obvious possibility). As far as I can tell, Rogan has never been sued for defamation (though he has threatened to sue CNN for defamation, but that's another dumb story for another day). So, the risk here seems minimal. Some people have suggested suing for "medical misinformation" but anything Rogan says along those lines is almost certainly protected 1st Amendment speech as well. But, if Rogan somehow said something that opened him up to a civil suit and the plaintiff also sued Spotify... Section 230 would... help Spotify... a tiny bit? It would likely help Spotify get the case tossed out marginally earlier in the process. But even if we had no 230, based on how the law was before Section 230 (and the examples like those shown by Jeff Kosseff), the courts would likely say Spotify could only be liable if it had knowledge of the illegal nature of the content, which Spotify could easily show it did not -- since Rogan produces the show himself without Spotify.
So in the end, 230 provides Spotify a tiny kind of benefit here -- the same it provides to all websites that host 3rd party content. But that benefit has nothing to do with the decision of whether to keep Rogan or not. It would only apply to the mostly unlikely situation of someone suing, and even then the benefit would be something akin to "getting a case dismissed for $50k instead of $100k, because the case would still be dismissed. Just with slightly less lawyer time.
We can have debates about Joe Rogan. We can have debates about Spotify. We can have debates about Section 230. All may be worth discussing. But the argument that Spotify keeping Rogan has anything to do with Section 230... is just wrong. The 1st Amendment lets Spotify host Rogan's podcast, just like it lets any publisher publish someone's book. Taking it away won't change the calculus for Spotify. It won't make Spotify any more likely to remove Rogan.
So, go ahead and have those other debates, but there's no sense in trying to claim it's all one debate.
Part of the problem listed in the previous article has its answer in this article. Where people do not like some content, rather than avoiding it and its creator, they try to get it removed, and in doing so bring it to the notice of a lot more people. Also, section 230 is being used as an excuse for failing to stop others hearing what the attackers hate.
If Joe Rogan was not so controversial as to get negative coverage, would he have the audience that he does now. I for one only know of his podcast because of it being attacked.
Re:
Re:
Yeah no. The content Rogan creates is antivaxxers and Neonazis. You can't avoid that by not listening.
And it's not surprising to see the deliberate dishonesty of lying that it's just a trivial matter of "do not like / hate."
And your malicious lie that deplatforming (which, in the real world, is not silencing) leads to more exposure, when reality shows the opposite. Your motive is clear - your sole intent is to spread as much harm as possible.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
How the hell did you jump from ignore to deplatforming, which was nowhere in what I said.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
“Malicious lie”? Trying to spread as much harm as possible? Were someone to characterize those assertions, one might offer up “spittle-flecked” or “rage-filled”.
Not everyone who disagrees with (opinion) wants to eat the world.
Re:
Someone who platforms quacks, liars, grifters, and malicious assholes for the sake of “just asking questions, bro” may not want to watch the world burn. But that someone sure as shit isn’t doing much to help stop the people who are more than happy to set the world aflame.
Re:
Additionally, even if Rogan did break the law, Section 230 would still not be in play, as Rogan is not just a third-party publisher using Spotify as his platform; Spotify has a specific paid deal with Rogan to exclusively produce his lies there.
Re:
Re:
No, the paid part doesn't change the calculus. It's still 3rd party content. See the Drudge case I pointed to...
Re:
I can see how S230 is sort-of tangentially related to the Rogan/Spotify issue, only because the justification for S230 is similar to Spotify's policy. S230 is good because it doesn't make any sense to blame a platform for things that other people say on the platform. Similarly, Spotify is saying they shouldn't be blamed for things Rogan says on their platform. The difference of course is that S230 is about legal liability, while most of Spotify's critics are arguing that Spotify has a moral responsibility to fight misinformation. And even if you think platforms aren't morally responsible for everything said on the platform, it's a lot harder to say they have no responsibility when they're paying for an exclusive right to the content.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Disallowed
There are a growing number of people, both in the U.S. and the western world, who are increasingly intolerant of any speech with which they disagree. They view themselves ever being exposed to an opposing viewpoint as an affront to their very existence. And they even view it as unconscionable that anyone else would be permitted to listen to these opposing viewpoints, even if those others actively sought out the material.
These Individuals are facists. They will do anything to prevent opposing speech, and they will seek to tear down section 230 if it stands in their way. That's the connection.
Re: Disallowed
Re: Disallowed
Bravely bold Sir Koby
Rode forth from the Internet.
He was not afraid to die,
Oh brave Sir Koby.
Re: Dis-owned

I don't much care for MAGAts either bro.
Re: Dis-owned
I don’t much care for MAGAts either bro.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Person A: I, a queer person, believe I have every right to exist and participate in society.
Person B: I, a known anti-queer religious asshole, believe queer people should stay out of the public eye forever and a day.
Koby: Yes, these both seem like reasonable viewpoints that can and should be debated.
…and in case that goes over your head: The point, you disingenuous vacuum cleaner bag, is that some speech is so vile and odious that its only legitimate defense is that it’s not actually illegal to say such things. It’s not worth arguing against because it’s not presenting a serious or even valid argument.
Marginalized people don’t want to, and shouldn’t be forced to, hear/read speech that further marginalizes them and opens them up to all kinds of abuse from others. But under your logic, all that shit is just “an opposing viewpoint”. When a GOP candidate essentially says he believes women should be forced to bear a rapist’s child because “God put them in this moment”¹, that isn’t so much an “opposing viewpoint” as it is an affront to women everywhere (and rape survivors in particular).
It’s one thing to disagree about whether Wordle is a fun game or whether Spider-Man: No Way Home is better than Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. It’s a whole other ballgame to disagree about whether trans people should be able to live openly in public or whether measures to stem the transmission of COVID are worth the price of “liberty” (i.e., fealty to those who whine about mask mandates and 5G in the vaccines). I know you don’t give a shit about anything but yourself, Koby, but you could at least pretend to try to care about other people for a few minutes a day. Who knows, maybe it would make you less of a right-wing asshole who thinks “gay people shouldn’t have any rights” is an “opposing view” that needs to be “debated”.
You mean like the Republican lawmakers and conservative school boards that are banning/trying to ban books like Maus, The Hate U Give, and even books by Judy Blume from schools and public libraries around the country? You mean like the Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma who are trying to pass a bill that would fine teachers for saying anything that upsets religious feelings²? You mean like those fascist assholes?
¹ — Citation.
² — Citation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Disallowed
Technically they aren't (all) fascists. They are, however, making it impossible to have a conversation because you get your career ruined if you accidentally say the wrong thing. They are censorious totalitarians, not fascists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, I’m sorry, are consequences for one’s actions not a thing you believe in? Or do you think everyone these days is just too goddamn fucking sensitive?
Besides, before what you’re referring to was called “cancel culture”, it was called “moral crusades”, and leftists didn’t invent it, conservative Christians did.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair making this about s230 isn't that much of a stretch as pretty much every time someone mentions they have a problem with s230 what they really mean is they have a problem with the 1st Amendment.
Though it's a bit of a moot point anyway considering Spotify are based in Sweden and thus more beholden to EU regulations which are generally more restrictive than American regulations when it comes to speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
David Crosby got it right
Not censorship, not "cancelling", just a simple boycott. No need to make a 1A or 230 case out of it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Making the “it’s either me or Rogan” ultimatum isn’t an attempt at censorship, either—if Spotify were to dump Rogan tomorrow, it’s not like he would be banned from posting new episodes of his podcast literally everywhere else on the Internet. He isn’t owed a platform on Spotify and he isn’t owed the reach he gets thanks to Spotify. Nobody is owed those things for any reason whatsoever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another Angle to this Story
I think there is also a copyright angle to this story. Whatever you think about Rogan, its not a good thing that these musicians are using their large catalogs of copyrighted works (which, one might argue, should be in the public domain by now) to attempt to bully companies into de-platforming people. What if some huge artist or label told Google that they had to de-list techdirt or get their music pulled form Google play. This opens the door to a new way using copyright as a tool to bully others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This only works if the artists actually own all the rights to all their music. Taylor Swift, for example, could have all her newer stuff yanked from Spotify if she so chooses—but a lot of her older works, including the original versions of the albums she has recently re-recorded, are not under her control.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Good Point
True. Still, I fear that our perpetual copyright turns culture into a hostage to negotiate with.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You’re a bit late for worrying about that; the DMCA has literally been used like that for years.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The bigger problem is Senators, like Warren, or the White House demanding private companies take down content (basically censoring opposing viewpoints) they don't like.
Government officials even merely suggesting censorship should alarm everyone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
