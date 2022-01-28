It's Not Too Late To Submit Something To The Public Domain Game Jam!

from the gaming-like-it's-1926 dept

Gaming Like It's 1926: The Public Domain Game Jam

By now, you've probably heard about Gaming Like It's 1926, our fourth annual public domain game jam celebrating the new works that entered the public domain this year. The clock is ticking on the jam, but there's still time — entries are due by January 31st, which means you've got the weekend to put something together if you sign up now and get started!

(If you need some ideas on how to make a game quickly, check out Story Synth, created by our partner in running these game jams, Randy Lubin.)

The jam is open to both digital and analog games (be sure to read over the full requirements on the jam page). There are lots of interesting works entering the public domain this year, including:

Novels, short stories, and poems by Agatha Christie, Ernest Hemingway, Langston Hughes, T. E. Lawrence, A. A. Milne, and Dorothy Parker

Art by Alexander Calder, Hannah Höch, Frieda Kahlo, Georgia O'Keeffe, René Magritte, and Norman Rockwell

Films including silents Beau Jest and The General plus the first feature length Vitaphone films with Don Juan and The Better 'Ole

Music by Louis Armstrong, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Al Jolson, Jelly Roll Morton, Victoria Spivey, and Sophie Tucker

There are also some great resources out there for digging through the many works you could draw on. We recommend Duke University's overview and the Public Domain Review's countdown.

At the end, we'll be choosing winners in six categories:

Best Analog Game

Best Digital Game

Best adaptation of a 1926 work

Best remixing of multiple sources (at least one has to be from 1926)

Best "Deep Cut" (use of a work not listed on any of the roundup articles)

Best Visuals

And those winners will each get to choose one of our great prizes:

Many a great game has started with an individual or a small group of people working hard for a single weekend to make a playable prototype, so don't let the ticking clock scare you — sign up now on itch.io and get to work!

Filed Under: 1926, game jam, public domain