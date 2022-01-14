There's Still Plenty Of Time To Join The Public Domain Game Jam!

from the gaming-like-it's-1926 dept

Gaming Like It's 1926: The Public Domain Game Jam

This year, for the fourth year in a row, we're celebrating the entry of new works into the public domain with our public domain game jam: Gaming Like It's 1926. We're calling for submissions of games inspired by or making use of material that entered the public domain this year.

We're approaching the halfway point of the jam, so there's still plenty of time to sign up on itch.io and start working on an entry! You don't need to be an experienced game designer to get involved — entries can be as simple as a page of instructions for a roleplaying game or rules that require a normal deck of playing cards. If you want to try your hand at making a digital game, there are easy-to-use tools out there like Story Synth, created by our partner in running these jams, Randy Lubin.

Whatever approach you choose, be sure to read over the full rules on the jam page. And if you want to explore some newly public domain works to find inspiration, check out Duke University's overview and the Public Domain Review's countdown. On that note, while the jam is mostly to encourage the reuse of public domain works from 1926, this year we're also open to earlier sound recordings (stuff from 1922 and earlier) that also just went into the public domain due to the Music Modernization Act. The Internet Archive has made a bunch of those sound recordings available as well.

At the end, we'll be choosing winners in six categories:

Best Analog Game

Best Digital Game

Best adaptation of a 1926 work

Best remixing of multiple sources (at least one has to be from 1926)

Best "Deep Cut" (use of a work not listed on any of the roundup articles)

Best Visuals

And those winners will each get to choose one of our great prizes:

You can also check out the winners of past jams focusing on works from 1923, 1924 and 1925 for inspiration. When it strikes, join the jam and start working on your game!

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community. Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis. While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: 1926, copyright, game jam, public domain