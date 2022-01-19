PUBG Corp. At It Again: Sues Garena, Apple, And Google For Copyright Infringement Over 'Free Fire' App
from the ready-fire-aim dept
It's funny sometimes how quickly a company can go from being known for making a great product to being known for being a litigious intellectual property bully. And if that doesn't accurately describe the heel-turn pulled off by the folks behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, then I don't know what does. To be clear, PUBG, as it's lovingly referred to, was a groundbreaking video game. While the game didn't invent the battle royale concept, it certainly ushered that genre into an era. And just like any breakthrough genres suddenly having success, that means others are going to start trying their own hands at the genre. While plenty of other entrants have gotten into the battle royale game, PUBG has fought battles with several of them, most notably Epic's Fortnite title.
Now, while PUBG has managed to get some settlements out of other legal action against battle royale game developers, it's worth noting that it ended up dropping its suit against Epic. Why? Well, because unlike some of its other targets, Epic has a huge legal war chest of its own to fight back. And, as tends to be the case with PUBG's suits, all of its complaints were over non-protectable elements of those games. Much of what is in these suits that PUBG files are for supposed copyright infringement of what ends up being ideas, rather than specific expression. The battle royale concept, for instance, or the manner in which some of the gameplay is conducted, are not protectable expression, but mere ideas for a genre of games.
Well, the PUBG folks are at it again, with publisher Krafton suing Garena over its Free Fire mobile game. Apple and Google are also named in the suit, both of them for putting Free Fire on their app stores, and Google additionally for hosting some videos of the game's gameplay and other footage.
In the complaint, Krafton has alleged that multiple features of Free Fire and the more recent Free Fire Max infringe on copyrighted aspects of PUBG, including in-game items, weapons, and its map.
One claim in the lawsuit which addresses the "substantially similar" in-game maps alleges that Free Fire has attempted to mimic PUBG, such as the addition of a river flowing from through the map and the similarities between a coastal village in both games.
From the second paragraph in that quote, you can already see where we're going with this. I've reviewed and embedded the entire complaint so that you can go see for yourself, but many, if not all, of the examples of infringement contained in it are for ideas, not expression. There is no accusation of copying actual game assets. Instead, you get things like Free Fire changing its map to include a river or village. Or the manner in which health is increased in a delayed fashion when applying a bandage. Or the fact that both games have a player lobby before the match starts.
Hell, some of the screenshots comparing the two titles you will see almost feel like Krafton telling on itself that this isn't actual copying, but the reuse of an idea. For instance, in the complaint Krafton argues that both games use leveled body armor, that the body armor is visually similar, and that its gameplay effects are similar. Then the filing has these examples to show all of that, except they don't show that at all.
If those look similar to you, you need to get your eyes checked. And the gameplay effects are in fact different. Those effects are similar, sure, but how could they not be? Body armor is going to reduce damage. That's how video game body armor works. These just aren't the same.
As another example, the complaint says that the app is infringing on PUBG because both games include certain building types or structures. For example, both games, and I'm not making this up, include gas storage tanks.
Again, this is Krafton telling on itself. Having gas storage tanks in a game is an idea. How you depict those structures is the expression and these screenshots most certainly do not show any copying of that specific expression.
Honestly, there are too many examples given to dissect in one post. What you will see if you dive in is that, rather than specific examples of explicit copying, the examples are all somewhere between non-infringing and maybe-kinda-borderline similar, such that the document throws everything at the wall in the hopes that either something sticks or the sheer volume of examples fools someone into thinking that this is copyright infringement.
The accusations against Apple and Google are equally silly. Essentially, PUBG is accusing those companies of copyright infringement because both claim to review games before publishing them in their stores, both make money off of app sales in those stores, and both didn't agree to take the app down when PUBG complained and filed DMCA notices. That is, as the filing notes, because neither Apple nor Google agreed that the accusation of copyright infringement was valid.
PUBG also accuses Google of copyright infringement for hosting several YouTube videos that either show gameplay from Free Fire or fan-videos of live-action recreations of PUBG gameplay.
Furthermore, Krafton has named YouTube as an additional defendant due to the hosting of Free Fire gameplay on its platform, as well as a Chinese film that is "nothing more than a blatantly infringing live-action dramatization of Battlegrounds".
Not only are these videos almost certainly non-infringing as fair use, it's also worth remembering that this is user-generated content uploaded to the platform, rather than YouTube making these videos themselves. While it's true that, in rejecting the DMCA takedown notice, Google has given up its DMCA safe harbor for those videos, that doesn't make the company automatically liable. Google would still have a very strong defense that the works are not infringing.
And so it goes. A once vaunted company that produced a popular and great game is now continuing to go copyright infringement hunting against the competition, largely, if not entirely, over non-protectable elements. It would probably be best for all involved if Krafton got back to the game-making business and stopped with this nonsense.
Filed Under: battlegrounds, copyright, dmca, expression, free fire, idea, video games
Companies: apple, garena, google, pubg
'How dare they include realistic objects in their game!?'
You either die a hero, or live long enough to see your company's reputation turned into nothing more than 'legal thug that made a decent game years back and went downhill from there.'
"and Google additionally for hosting some videos of the game's gameplay and other footage"
We must always add the deepest pockets we can find, no matter how tenuous the connection is... I mean have you see the rest of our "case"?
Imagine how much better their game could be if they put as much imagination into it as their lawyers did in telling them of course you have a case.
"While the game didn't invent the battle royale concept"
That's understating it, since everything from the basic concept to the name were taken from the manga/novel/movie from over a decade previous.
"PUBG also accuses Google of copyright infringement for hosting several YouTube videos that either show gameplay from Free Fire or fan-videos of live-action recreations of PUBG gameplay."
Which I hope Google respond to by waving fair use in their faces and reminding them that attacking people who are big enough fans of their game to try and recreate it in a physical setting at their own cost of time and money is really stupid.
"A once vaunted company that produced a popular and great game"
That's... overstating it. The company hired the guy who made the game during its beta phase, and while they certainly provided material support for it to get where it is now, it was already quite popular when they bought it. Hell, this game wasn't even the first attempt he made at the concept.
They deserve credit for allowing the game to become as huge as it is, but it was only ever a purchased asset, and this kind of stupidity is par for the course when a company that didn't creatively start a product decides they need to "protect" it.
That's not how the law works.
"While it's true that, in rejecting the DMCA takedown notice, Google has given up its DMCA safe harbor for those videos, "
No, it has not.
The DMCA safe harbors, weak as they are, stand just fine in this case. Your lack of understanding of it adds to the media pretending this is a precipice.
It's not.
E
Oh yeah, IANAL either. But I know 17USC very very very well. Try reading it sometime. English required.
Re: That's not how the law works.
It's a requirement of the law to comply with takedown notices. Since Google didn't, they no longer have the protection of it.
PUBG will win...
There's no question about it, PUBG will win this fight. There's just too many similarities in the games. It's not just that they cloned all the gameplay ideas, but their feature list is almost the same in both games. Are they both using the same 3d engine, or why is competition of PUBG able to create the same scenes than what PUBG is displaying before end users had chance to play through PUBG's offering?
If they actually offered some original ideas, the competition wouldn't be able to quickly clone the material. It seems neither of the games deserve the publicity that they're getting, given that they failed to work hard enough to keep competition at its bay.
But legal entities are only looking at creation date, and whether the authors gave credit to the other party. Anything else is simply irrelevant and this is why PUBG will win this fight.
Re: PUBG will win...
Idiot.
Re: Re: PUBG will win...
I must be doing something right, when anonymous cowards are calling me idiot.
Re: Re: Re: PUBG will win...
Guess what, TP (for my bunghole), I not anonymous and I'm going to say that you're a coward. How do you think about that?
Oh, tp. I’m honestly glad you popped up; I was kind of itching for the chance to do one of these replies since the new year began.
A ninja with a powerful sword slashes through a shitload of bad guys to reach an even bigger bad and save the world. Quick question: Am I talking about Ninja Gaiden, The Ninja Warriors, Cyber Shadow, or any number of other side-scrolling action games that feature a ninja protagonist?
When a game is in the same genre as another, chances are they’ll have similar feature lists. Or do you really want to argue that Square Enix should own the exclusive rights to the kind of RPG menu systems that it created for the first Final Fantasy and refined in every subsequent sequel and spin-off?
Lots of games in disparate genres use similar graphics engines (and sometimes even gameplay engines). That’s what happens when something like the Unreal Engine becomes ubiquitous within the industry.
SNK’s Samurai Shodown introduced the concept of a “super meter” into fighting games. Capcom’s Super Street Fighter II Turbo named and popularized the concept. Now virtually every fighting game features a super meter of some sort. Original ideas can be cloned much faster than you think—and they should be, since that’s how we see improvements and refinements to those ideas. Capcom has done exactly that over the years with its approaches to the super meter, and so have its competitors. That’s how the industry moves forward.
For what reason is there not enough room in the industry for both PUBG and its competitors? Would you have the industry destroy the wildly popular Fortnite, which introduced its Battle Royale mode after PUBG became a smash hit, only because it came after PUBG?
If the expressions of a given generic idea aren’t exactly or near-exactly the same, those legal entities can go pound sand.
A game can share a genre, an archetypal protagonist, generic story beats, generic in-game items (e.g., body armor), and even fundamental gameplay mechanics with another game. That doesn’t make the later game a ripoff of the other to the point where it requires a copyright infringement lawsuit. I know you prefer the censorship of copyright—you’ve made abundantly clear that you’d prefer to use copyright as a means of censoring everything you possibly could—but here in the real world, copyright doesn’t work that way.
Now fuck off, toilet paper man.
Re:
Too bad it's not real forward movement, when the activity is based on copyright infringements. Proper innovation is actually fine-tuning the concept from beginning to the end. It just depends on the greatness of the development process whether you get successes out from it, not depending on who you ripped off of.
Re: Re:
Therefore, as per your own definition, it is real forward movement.
You can’t infringe upon the copyright of an idea because ideas have no copyrights. Expressions of ideas have copyrights, but to infringe upon those, you have to basically lift that shit wholesale.
In 1994, Capcom sued Data East for copyright infringement over Fighters History, which Capcom argued had infringed upon the copyrights it held on Street Fighter II. The court ruled that even though Fighters History held substantial similarities to Street Fighter II, most of those similarities were not protected by copyright. If the court had ruled otherwise, it would’ve violated the concept of the merger doctrine—which would’ve given Capcom an essential monopoly over the fighting game genre.
Iteration on prior ideas is how the industry evolves. Super Mario Bros. walked so Sonic the Hedgehog could run (so to speak). Without the ability to iterate on ideas that can’t be protected by copyright, the industry would stop evolving.
Re:
Tero Pulkinnen's the sort of copyright fucktard who'd sue everyone younger than him because his implementation of a human being came before theirs.
Re:
To infringe the copyright, you just need some elements:
1) access to the previous work
2) some process that lifts elements from previous work to the new work
These are the only things needed. When companies give their employees access to competitor's products, it's already very dangerous activity copyright-wise. Once the access is granted, there's very small steps needed when it becomes illegal when all kinds of processes involving human brains or photographs or fullscale examination of the essential elements of the previous work will give rise to the copyright infringements.
Basically only way to protect against this is to ensure that your employees don't have access to competitor products.
Re: Re:
Every time you post serves as a reminder why your little vanity project deserves to be sued into oblivion and the Finnish government should simply outlaw your work based on copyright infringement of other 3D engines and software.
Live by the stricter copyright law, die by the stricter copyright law.
Every developer of every first-person shooter made since DOOM has had access to DOOM and its sequels. FPS games made after DOOM will always lift elements from previous works because that’s how everything works in the real world: We all build on the works of others. The trick in determining whether that new work infringes on the copyright of an older work lies in whether the expression of ideas are identical (or near-identical). A first-person shooter about an overpowered male soldier fighting against seemingly endless hordes of non-human entities is a generic idea; the distinction in the expressions of that idea is what separates DOOM from Halo.
I wish you luck in figuring out how to do that without sounding like you’re trying to hold captive and enslave an entire company’s worth of employees.
Re:
It's worse than that. In the end, your employees will think that the company brainwashed the employees and prevented them from doing their jobs properly.
But this is what is required. Copyright simply doesn't work properly unless you do some evil tricks.
Given that copyright is "negative" property, some employees are bound to feel that the rules they need to follow are too strict and prevents choosing the "best" solution from the available solutions. But best solution for single employee is not the best solution for the whole society. And copyright protects interests of the whole society against onslaught from individual people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Every so often you keep dropping these explanations under this vain idea that it's somehow sympathetic to your cause.
Short of Nazis and Proud Boys, nobody is going to accept "evil tricks".
Now now, let’s be fair—I’m sure at least one game publisher/developer would love to enslave its employees to the point of complete control over their lives.
I’m thinking…Riot? Maybe ActBlizz?
If preventing copyright infringement requires a game development studio to control the lives of its employees to the point where they can’t leave the studio and can’t experience any form of outside media in any way, copyright deserves to die.
And to be clear: That is the only way a studio can wholly ensure, as you said, “employees don't have access to competitor products”. Again, I wish you luck in finding a method that doesn’t involve unlawful detention and practical enslavement—because you’re going to fucking need it.
Re:
These strict rules only applies to your direct competitors. Not to the whole world. Your employees can use the rest of the world as they like, it's just direct competitors where you need to be extreamly careful with giving access to competitor products to your employees.
Game Devs A, B, and C compete with one another. For what reason should only one of those three entities be exempt from your logic?
Re: PUBG will win...
Blender should sue Meshpage. There's just too many similarities. Blender will win.
Mic drop.
Re: Re: PUBG will win...
Good luck with that plan. My lawyers will surely respond to it with the following battery of arguments:
1) no access to blender or any works created with blender during development (The cave troll defense)
2) independently created via exploring the same maze from intel cpus (The maze defense)
3) Software was brought to stable base status before letting outside software ruin the copyright story (The stable base defense)
4) Remaining problems are math related (Mathematics is not copyrightable subject matter -defense)
5) Independently created without dependencies to infringing material (The independent creation -defense)
Basically, there's significant defenses available against your accusations.
Except under your explicitly expressed logic, all Blender would have to do is prove that (A) Meshpage functions similarly to Blender and (B) Blender came out before Meshpage. You’d then lose the case. Like you said:
Re:
Yes, that's why my web page has actual copyright notices with credit flowing to the correct direction.
But Blender still came first. Under your explicitly expressed logic, since Blender came first and Meshpage functions incredibly similarly to Blender, you should be on the hook for infringing upon the copyrights held by Blender. If you don’t like my conclusion, blame your logic—and it is your logic.
Re:
This must be biggest endorcement of meshpage than I've seen in a while. Everyone thinks blender is some kind of great software, and now you're claiming meshpage is equally good.
Sadly it's not actually true. There's only the graph data structure that works similarly to blender's graph data structure. And that's covered by the maze defense.
Everything else has no chance of substantial similarity problems.
I did no such thing. Don’t shove words down my throat that didn’t first come from it.
What I said was “Meshpage functions incredibly similarly to Blender”, which is true: Meshpage, from everything you’ve ever said and everything I’ve ever seen from it, offers similar functionality to Blender in re: content creation. Under your explicitly expressed logic of “legal entities are only looking at creation date, and whether the authors gave credit to the other party” and “anything else is simply irrelevant”, the similarities in the base-level functionality between Blender and Meshpage combined with the fact that Blender came before Meshpage would mean you violated Blender’s copyrights and should thus be sued into oblivion. My conclusion is based on your logic; if you don’t like my conclusion, change your logic. Or you can go get a job as an anchor on Fox News, since you clearly want be idiotically contrarian for the sake of attention you would otherwise never get from anyone else.
Re: Re: Re: PUBG will win...
Nobody believes you have any team of other humans, Tero. You hate other humans with such a burning passion you'd immolate the clothes off your body.
You don't need "access to Blender". All you'd need is the knowledge that Blender exists. That's literally what copyright plaintiffs claim all the time - the same logic you support. This "defense" of yours was undermined by yourself.
And you'd have to prove that defense. The fact that other 3D imaging software existed before Meshpage, on the other hand, is often used by copyright maximalists like you to claim that independent creation cannot be considered a defense. Once again, you shoot yourself in the foot because of your slavish dedication to the RIAA.
If you're trying to claim that your software "used" to have a status that wasn't considered copyright infringing under stricter copyright law, that's not a defense. Just because your software wasn't copyright infringing before doesn't mean it's not copyright infringing now, and that'd require a court's deliberation.
That's never stopped you before. You've claimed on several occasions that math should be copyrighted because there would be no incentive to work on math otherwise.
If this was Blender suing any other 3D software developer based on shitty copyright infringement claims, you'd be right. There would be defenses. But that's not what we're talking about here. We're dealing with an incorrigible Finnish fuckface who has, on multiple occasions, loudly and proudly declared that anyone accused of copyright infringement should be fined out of house and home before being publicly executed.
If you want others to follow the standards of copyright law you demand, the least you can do is hold yourself up to the punishments you asked for. But given that you've got the personality of rotten perunamuusi, no one's holding their breath that you'd show a modicum of honesty.
Re: PUBG will win...
And is meshpages using the same operating system as many other graphics programs? Does it use cubes, spheres etc, just like any other graphics program. Can someone animate a mouse that looks like a certain famous mouse using meshpages?
Oh look meshpages is infringing on prior programs accoding to tour logic.
Re: Re: PUBG will win...
Mickey mouse accusation happens to be one of the most difficult problems in meshpage/builder. It was already recognized to be a problem in 2012, long before substantial development activity had happened. Basically mickey mouse animations have too strong effects to children watching those animations that disney cannot avoid copyright problems further down the line. Basically frame rate problem is also involved in this situation, and certain specific mickey mouse animation shown on television. It's completely outrageous for disney to put such programming on their animations meant for small children.
Are you okay? Do you have brain damage?
Re:
Sure, but when problems happen with technology, whoever experiences the biggest problems will need to build technology that does not have those same problems. Thus meshpage/builder is creating animations like mickey mouse, but without the same problem than what original mickey mouse had. (its something to do with <30 fps animations, basically at least 60fps is required or humans cannot handle it properly for the flicker)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please seek professional medical help for your early onset dementia.
Re:
I don't think they prescribe euthanasia for that.
Now now, don’t talk about tp like he’s an animal.
That’s insulting to actual animals.
Deja vu
Having played neither game I can’t comment with great expertise however looking at those screenshots I am struck by the similarities with half life 2. And I am sure those tanks look very like Serious Sam. If they win their case then sure they are then on the hook for copyright infringement from that set of games?
Re: Deja vu
Why would a Croatian team want to sue?
Legal Battle Royale
Next you're going to say that because both games include big box store buildings, Walmart is going to join the suit for infringement of architectural design!
Seeing that, Ford, GM, Chrysler, and Subaru will join over images of the F-150, the Impala, the Voyager, and the Stella in both games.
... and upon seeing each other in the lawsuit, they will fly into a rage over "near clones" of each other's work and file charges against each of them as well.
At 47 separate parties (well short of the 100 maximum for a full game), the judge finally forbids any new parties from joining, as each new party is required to level charges against each existing party, and the briefs reached "physical weapon" size, not to mention silliness. For instance, the Ben&Jerry's vs Mattress Firm charges were particularly ... inventive.
