Daily Deal: Circuit Scribe: DIY Circuit Kits

Thu, Jan 13th 2022

Merge your creativity with science as you build exciting circuits using Circuit Scribe's conductive ink pen, sweet magnetic modules, and plain old printer paper. By placing the paper over a steel sheet, included in every kit, your paper becomes the base for blinking lights, beeping buzzers, and whirling motors. Circuit Scribe's DIY kit gives you everything you need in one convenient package, including a pen, modules, and an easy-to-follow instructional booklet. The basic kit is on sale for $33, the super kit for $55, and the ultra kit for $69.

Filed Under: daily deal

