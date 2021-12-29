The Copyright Industry Wants Everything Filtered As It Is Uploaded; Here's Why That Will Be A Disaster
The history of copyright can be seen as one of increasing control by companies over what ordinary people can do with material created by others. For the online world, the endgame is where copyright holders get to check and approve every single file that is uploaded, with the power to block anything they regard as infringing. That digital dystopia moved much closer two years ago, with the passage of the EU Copyright Directive. At the heart of the Directive lies precisely these kind of upload filters – even though the legislation's supporters insisted that they would not be needed. When the law was safely passed – despite voting issues – only then did they admit that upload filters would indeed be required.
The parts of the EU Copyright Directive dealing with upload filters are so badly crafted that most of the EU’s Member States are struggling to implement them in their national laws in any coherent way. This means the full impact of the legislation's upload filters won't be known for some time.
Until then, we can look at the real-life effects of a similar approach, as used by YouTube. Content ID is a digital fingerprinting system developed by Google at great cost – around $100 million by 2018 – which is designed to spot and block allegedly infringing material on YouTube. Content ID’s flaws are well known, particularly in terms of overblocking perfectly legal uploads. This is the fundamental problem with all upload filters: there is no way that an automated, algorithmic system can encompass the complexities of global copyright laws, which even trained lawyers struggle with. The problem of overblocking is widely known on an anecdotal basis, but we have not had reliable data about the scale of the problem. That has finally changed with the release of YouTube’s first Copyright Transparency Report. The Kluwer Copyright Blog has a good analysis and summary of the report by Paul Keller, Director of Policy at openfuture.eu:
The overall take-away is that automated content removal is a big numbers game. In total YouTube processed 729.3 million copyright actions in the first half of 2021 of which the vast majority (99%) were processed via Content ID (as opposed to other tools, such as Copyright Match Tool and the Webform). And while YouTube claims that ContentID is much more accurate and less prone to abuse than its other systems ContentID has still received 3.7 million disputes from uploaders claiming that the actions (these can be blocks/removals but also demonetisation actions) taken against them are unjustified. 60% of these disputes have ultimately been decided in favour of the uploaders, which means that in the first half of 2021 Content ID has generated at least a 2.2 million unjustified copyright actions against its users on behalf of rightholders. In other words, over-enforcement (both unjustified blocking and unjustified demonetisation) is a very real issue that affects the rights of a substantial number of uploaders on a regular basis.
As Keller rightly notes in his post, the real number of unjustified copyright actions is likely to be larger than 2.2 million. When blocked by the Content ID system, many people will just give up, rather than instituting a formal dispute of the block. Unlike copyright companies’ well-paid lawyers, ordinary people do not have the time, money or expertise to engage in this kind of legal battle.
The figure for YouTube overblocking is bad enough. The situation once the EU Copyright Directive’s upload filters come into operation across the continent will be far worse, for a number of reasons that were widely explored by experts before the law was passed, but almost completely ignored by the EU politicians. Perhaps the most worrying aspect of the imminent upload filters is that they must apply to every kind of copyright material. YouTube only deals with music and video, and even then has enough problems with overblocking, as the new report indicates. The upload filters required by the new EU law will apply to text, images, photos, maps, music scores, ballet scores, software and 3D models amongst other things. There are currently no systems comparable to Content ID for these domains, nor are there likely to be for a long time, if ever, given the huge cost involved in developing them.
Despite this glaring omission, EU Member States are required to bring in new copyright laws, which will inevitably come with upload filter rules. This seems like a huge disaster waiting to happen – all thanks to the selfish desire of copyright companies to control down to the last byte what ordinary people do online.
One reason why upload filters are bad
I make music. Some of my music uses samples and I have cleared all of them. AI isn't sophisticated enough to know which I have cleared and not, so I could foresee a scenario where I have made a track or album of music that uses 1-second samples as instruments to, say, a distributor such as CDBaby, tunecore, or distrokid or a website such as bandcamp, and then the upload filters block them regardless of whether or not I have obtained permission. Considering how much this has happened with YouTube's contentID, to mandate it by legal fiat is just cruel.
Re: One reason why upload filters are bad
And the big record companies can get through the filters because they have people who can be at the negotiating table when the filters get implemented, meaning they can also get a pass when their own content samples without clearance.
We are sorry but without the filters the possibility that you would make a penny that we don’t get a cut of is intolerable. Even if it’s not our product!
More like the intent to be the only road to publication, with selection of a small portion of created works so that the companies can maximize their profits. Also, while they may be able to keep a work under copyright for a century, for most works it will only be available on the market for a few years.
Re:
Thing is its likely filters will not work at all.
Re: Re:
They will work, if your objective is to minimize what can be self published.
Re: "all thanks to the selfish desire of copyright companies"
Do we now when the European Court of Justice will decide if the Copyright Directive will be taken down or not?
I expect rance to be among the irst to implement. Taking a ront-leading role in this e ort, which is expected to go down in lames.
Just wait until someone manages to get a copyright on vowels through the system.
ContentID Is Attacking "Bedroom" Cover Singers
It used to just be sound recordings but lately ContentID now matches when "video uses this song's melody" meaning that any cover version will soon be demonitised. It's legal to do cover versions yet now a cover version gets treated like a sound recording.
Re: ContentID Is Attacking "Bedroom" Cover Singers
You understand that copyright law covering musical recordings is not about the recording itself but also the underlying composition, right? That's why ContentID targets melodies.
Re: Re: ContentID Is Attacking "Bedroom" Cover Singers
*not just about the recording itself. Oops.
Re: Re: ContentID Is Attacking "Bedroom" Cover Singers
There is a statutory license that allows cover songs. Unfortunately, the license information is not available to contentid, while the song is filtered for by it. Contentid is therefore blocking legal covers of songs, routing the income to the original copyright company.
Re: Re: Re: ContentID Is Attacking "Bedroom" Cover Singers
While technically true (and i am not being dismissive here), how many people are actually licensing anything?
It has been clear that this has been broken from the start, which, oddly, Samuel Abram addresses in the very first post of this comment section.
Most people are not securing mechanical licenses.
It has been said.
That the perfect way to spy on a nation is to get 1/2 to watch over the other 1/2, while that other a/2 is spying on the 1st 1/2.
And if you cant do that, then get the Corps to Quit hiding their money and using Stocks as Payment to the upper wage earners.
Its amazing that we can see, and Conjecture about What is happening, but those that are supposed to be protecting the Citizens, seem NOT to or Just dont care.
Re: It has been said.
Ask the USSR and east Germany how well that worked, oops... they no longer exists.
Re: Re: It has been said.
The modern collorary: get the people to upload everything about them, be it tracking data, billing addresses, selfies, even their private thoughts, onto a social media network like Facebook or some other state-approved accessory ro oppreasion and let them do the work while you write laws that give you full access regardless of what the people want.
Hey, it works for Singapore and China...
Re: Re: It has been said.
It worked really well, right up to the very end, until those systems collapsed for reasons that don't have a lot to do with being surveillance states.
We already know that existing systems such as ContentID can't even be trusted to actually filter or determine ownership. Ask yourself: will a "filter everything as it uploads" system prevent abuse such as people claiming copyright and settlement fees on content they didn't actually create? If it doesn't, it's trash.
And the usual IP fanatic crowd will complain that that's an unreasonable request because you simply can't prevent all abuse. To which they should be asked: if it's not unreasonable to pre-emptively prevent all possible infringement, to the point where appeals processes such as those that would supposedly give an out to a "notice and staydown" system are completely cumbersome... why is it not reasonable to expect the copyright camp to prevent all enforcement abuse?
The "copyright industry" wants to put a "Mine!" label on anything that moves. (Everything moves.)
