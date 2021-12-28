Weeks After Blasting Twitter For 'Strangling Free Expression' GETTR Bans The Term 'Groyper' In Effort To Stop White Nationalist Spam
from the content-moderation-speed-run dept
It's always fun to watch each new entrant into the social media market that rushes in claiming that it is the "true" supporter of "free speech" learn about the necessity of some level of content moderation. We watched it happen with Parler, the site set up by Trump benefactor Rebekah Mercer. And now we're watching it happen with former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller -- who is so supportive of "free speech" that he once sued a news org for reporting on something he didn't want public (he lost badly and was told to pay legal fees). GETTR has already had some fun learning that content moderation is necessary (and not a necessary "evil" -- just necessary). But now it's gone up a level.
Of course, it was just a month ago that Miller was running his mouth, attacking Twitter and claiming that Jack Dorsey was "strangling free expression" at Twitter and "censoring opinions he doesn't like."
So it seems noteworthy that just a few weeks later, it's Miller who is... doing the same thing. Specifically, GETTR banned Nick Fuentes, a pathetic wannabe neo-Nazi, who seems to spend all of his time just trying to troll people into being mad about what a sad little white nationalist he is. GETTR claimed that Fuentes violated its terms of service which, um, is the same thing that Twitter does when it bans people because that's how it works.
But then GETTR went even further -- including much further than anything I've seen Twitter ever do. It started banning a word associated with Fuentes and his followers: "groyper." It's not worth getting into the history of groyper, but suffice it to say, it started as an alternative to the old alt-right co-opting of the Pepe the frog cartoon, and then just became a truly pathetic chant that Fuentes' followers chant as a sort of talisman to make sure they ward off anyone with more than a dozen brain cells. Anyway, Fuentes' little band of misfit children started filling up GETTR with "groyper spam" to protest the ban of Fuentes, and so Miller and GETTR just... decide to ban the word "groyper" from the site entirely. As the Daily Beast discovered, it's just not allowed at all.
Say what you want about Twitter "strangling free expression" but I don't recall the company ever blocking your ability to post a single word in an effort to stop a bunch of sad edgelord teenagers from overflowing the site with protest spam. And, of course, as anyone with more than a little bit of experience in the content moderation space knows, doing simple word filter bans is not just silly, but also totally ineffective, as Arizona's dumber-than-you-can-believe State Senator Wendy Rogers highlighted with the addition of a few "o's":
The key point here is that every website needs some level of content moderation or it becomes a total and complete cesspool that is basically unusable. Every website realizes that eventually. The idea that GETTR is any more "supportive of free speech" is nonsense. It just has a different set of rules that it will enforce somewhat arbitrarily, and it will make mistakes just as Twitter, Facebook, and other sites make mistakes. Of course, as a marketing tool, GETTR will continue to lie and claim that it is somehow uniquely more supportive of free speech, when that's all a bunch of nonsense.
Filed Under: content moderation, groyper, jason miller, nick fuentes
Companies: gettr, twitter
It's incorrect to claim that all social media platforms require "some level of moderation". Certainly true for those that are created in response to existing moderation policies, and those that are created in highly political arenas... but historically untrue for many more.
For the longest time, reddit, as just one example, was almost entirely free of moderation. And by "longest time" I describe a period that last years and not weeks or months.
The trick is for the community to start out small, and to be apolitical (which brings in the the largest fraction of the whackadoodles). If these conditions are met, moderation is practically unheard of. Slashdot, kuro5hin, and a half-dozen others all met these conditions for quite a long time.
I'd go even farther than that though. I think the temptation to moderate grows with the size of the userbase, but what if that temptation wasn't possible to satisfy? If some technical constraint made it impossible to moderate at the system level (users of course, can modify and hide anything that appears on their screen, and that can't be stopped) and if those same technical constraints made it impossible for authorities to effectively block (without going the Great Firewall of China route)?
Assuming that this platform wasn't inundated with Trumpsters and other jackasses quickly and that it could grow organically, it's initial culture might be rather benign.
Re:
Even Reddit was moderated. Otherwise, it would fill up with Child Pornography and copyright infringement and things that would hold it liable.
Re:
There is just no way Reddit was unmoderated for years.
It was a Digg clone when it began and launched with a lot of those lessons learned. It launched well into a mature internet ecosystem with strong examples of content moderation tools. Especially comment moderation.
I have never once encountered a community that was unmoderated or “practically unmoderated”. Even BBSs had moderation.
Idea for GETTR
Why not make a word filter a la 4chan and whenever someone writes "Groyper" it shows up with something like "[word redacted]"?
Wendy Rogers using a G.I.Joe character for her icon is just perfect. A cartoon character who’s entire purpose is to fight imaginary villains instead of actually helping people she is responsible for.
This is a dangerous game for Miller. He must know a majority of the remaining users are white nationalists. Especially when the rest of the MAGA heads move to Trumps new service for the 60 days he actually uses it before dumping it like Gingrich and a sick wife. Miler’s service will be like a ghost town next year.
'How dare you act like us in our house?!'
Parler/GETTR: 'How dare that other homeowner try to kick people out of their house just for taking a dump in the middle of a crowded room, don't they know people have a right to act horribly in property that's not theirs?! They can say what they want about 'proper behavior' and 'acceptable forms of discussion' but everyone knows that sort of response from the homeowner is nothing less than tyrannical censorship and the proper response is for the snowflakes in the house to just suck it up and grow thicker skin!'
Amused observers: 'Someone just took a dump in the middle of your living-room.'
Parler/GETTR: 'Get those people out of here, how dare they violate the rules of acceptable behavior I set out for my guests?! When we set rules we expect our visitors to adhere to those and if they can't then they are out the door and have no-one to blame but themselves!'
They did suspend people for saying, "Learn to Code" to writers who lost their jobs. Not a 'single word' but still blocking something asinine.
Refreshing Honesty
Banning groyper support is actually far more OBJECTIVE than anything other social media platforms are willing to admit. Fb and Twitter management hate conservatives, which is their right to hold that opinion, but they operate to outlaw conservative speech on the platforms covertly, using arbitrary rules. Kudos to Gettr for being up front and forthcoming. I've been saying that social media companies should just come out and say what they want, and now we're seeing it happen.
'Oh, you know the ones...'
Fb and Twitter management hate conservatives, which is their right to hold that opinion, but they operate to outlaw conservative speech on the platforms covertly, using arbitrary rules
Which 'conservative speech' is being banned again and as always be specific.
Re: 'Oh, you know the ones...'
Every time someone asks Koby that questions, he suddenly becomes a 12 o'clock flasher...
Why groyper? are they trying to secretly boast they molest each other when they meet up?
