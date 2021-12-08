YouTube Copyright Transparency Report Shows The Absurd Volume Of Copyright Claims It Gets
Any cursory look at Techdirt for stories involving YouTube and copyright issues will give you a very accurate impression of the state of all things copyright for the platform: it's a complete shitshow. You will see all kinds of craziness in those posts: white noise getting hit with a copyright claim, labels claiming copyright on songs in the public domain, and all kinds of issues with automated systems like ContentID causing chaos. That really is a sample platter rather than the whole meal, but it's also worth noting that YouTube knows this is a problem.
To that point, the platform recently put out its first "Copyright Transparency Report" that teases out all kinds of numbers for copyright claims on YouTube videos. As with any statistical report, how you view it is going to come down to how you want to slice and dice the numbers. For instance, it's worth noting that over 99% of the copyright claims YouTube receives comes from ContentID, an automated system. More to the point of this particular post, you will likely also witness copyright enforcement advocates focus on numbers like this from YouTube's own report.
As the report notes, we see low levels of disputes relative to total claims, particularly within tools that use automatic detection. In the first half of 2021, fewer than 1% of all Content ID claims were disputed.
Sounds great, right? Even with some couched language, this looks for all the world like even YouTube is acknowledging that a tiny fraction of the copyright claims are disputed and is therefore a system that is working well. You might even decide to assume that this translates to 99% of copyright claims made at YouTube are accurate and valid.
Except that that is absurd. Vast numbers of people either lack the time, interest, or bravery to dispute a copyright claim like this. Many others may not even realize it's something for which there is a process to take action on such disputes.
And besides all of that, when you dig into the actual raw numbers rather than percentages, it becomes very clear that YouTube does indeed have a copyright enforcement problem.
Over 2.2 million YouTube videos were hit with copyright claims that were later overturned between January and June of this year, according to a new report published by the company today. The Copyright Transparency Report is the first of its kind published by YouTube, which says it will update biannually going forward.
2.2 million claims were overturned in favor of the uploader in a six month period. Let that wash over you for a second and then realize that, while this represents a tiny percentage of the overall claims, it's still a huge number. And when you factor into all of this both that there is zero chance that the actual numbers of invalid copyright claims aren't much higher and the fact that YouTube creators have long complained that this is a massive problem from a process standpoint, well, it again becomes obvious that YouTube has a copyright enforcement problem.
Though mistaken copyright claims are a drop in the bucket on a larger scale, YouTube creators have long complained about how the platform handles claims, saying overly aggressive or unjustified enforcement can lead to lost income. Copyright claims can result in videos being blocked, audio being muted, or ad revenue going back to the rights owner. This new report gives shape to a problem that YouTube itself has acknowledged needs updating.
In 2019, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a blog post that the company heard the concerns from creators and that YouTube was “exploring improvements in striking the right balance between copyright owners and creators.”
We most certainly haven't reached that balancing point yet. I anticipate that YouTube is releasing this transparency report as part of a broader and longer term plan to alleviate the problems this is all causing. If not, then all YouTube appears to be doing is telling on itself with this report, which is not the kind of corporate action I would expect.
Meanwhile, thanks to overly restrictive copyright enforcement, YouTube's valuable creator base is left waiting for help.
Filed Under: contentid, copyright, dmca, false claims, overblocking, takedowns, transparency
Companies: google, youtube
Its important to note clearly that a number of creators have stopped disputing content ID claims. I have seen reports that because there is no penalty for just claiming revenue via content ID, those on content ID have no incentive to do anything other than deny the dispute. That entirely ends the process. And when the content ID account lets it go, it is mostly (in my limited sample size) because they refused to respond to the dispute raised by the copyright ID match.
There aren't many disputes because dispuing the claim is worthless. Go back a decade and this report would look very different.
This is just the natural state of things when you are a product and not the customer.
To put that into perspective, 2.2 million incorrect claims in six months amounts to over twelve thousand incorrect copyright claims each and every day. Of course the copyright maximalists can't figure out why the rest of us consider copyright to be seriously broken.
Also, that would require 5,000 to 6,000 people, (2 shift 24 hour working) to deal with the claims. Quality of claim processing is going to be variable.
But, but, but aren't creators also copyright holders?
A better phrasing would be between publishers and creators, as both groups are copyright holders, or has YouTube bought into the publisher hype that only they are copyright holders?
"fewer than 1% of all Content ID claims were disputed"
Well its not like everyday people have 'Dancing Baby Money' to pay for the fight to actually exercise their alleged rights.
"Though mistaken copyright claims are a drop in the bucket on a larger scale,"
A FUCKING WILD BIRD SONG.
"ad revenue going back to the rights owner"
Or to someone willing to put the time into registering as a rights owner & collect cash for months and cashing out before we get around to figuring out we were hoodwinked.
'“exploring improvements in striking the right balance between copyright owners and creators.”'
Crazy idea, how about fair use be an acceptable response?
Maybe a study to show exactly how much money rights owners are losing when less than 3 seconds of their content is used by others?
Maybe not awarding ALL the ad revenue to someone who claims 10 seconds of a 20 min video?
Until the government stops believing the lies (and cashing the checks and accepting the 'perks' to hob nob with the famous) there can not be any serious discussion.
The copyright industry has gone insane and even with the evidence from the dancing baby case the government can't/won't admit perhaps its all gone horribly wrong.
If 3 seconds of content can destroy all of the possible value of some content... perhaps we should be asking why offer such massive protections & penalties for something do fragile. Of course if it can't destroy it, then perhaps saying 3 seconds is completely fair use & see what happens to the numbers.
In 30 years you might get them to expand it to less than 10 seconds of owned content can't get a complaint.
I lack the will to look at the report (the meds are not keeping up with what I need to function like I normally do) but did they happen to break down the alleged length of the claimed infringements?
We've seen stupid claims for seconds before, but how many of these matches are less than 10 seconds?
